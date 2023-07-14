Michael Terwilliger serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Terwilliger has more than a decade of credit investment experience, with expertise in a range of products including high yield bonds, distressed debt, structured securities, bank loans and convertibles. From February 2012 until October 2015, Mr. Terwilliger was a Senior Credit Analyst at Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. (“Shenkman”), a prominent institutional credit manager focused on non-investment grade products. At Shenkman, he primarily managed investments in the Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, with total exposure in excess of $1.2bn. From March 2006 until November 2011, Mr. Terwilliger worked as a High Yield Research Analyst at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (“BAML”). In 2010 and 2011, Institutional Investor recognized Mr. Terwilliger with a #2 ranking in its annual All-America Fixed-Income Research Team for his coverage of the General Manufacturing sector and a #3 ranking in 2011 for his work in the Business Services industries. Before BAML, he was part of the Distressed Debt and Special Situations effort at Friedman Billings Ramsey & Co. In the course of his career, Mr. Terwilliger has covered a wide range of industries, including Cable, Media & Entertainment, Building Products and Energy. Mr. Terwilliger holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School Of Business. He is also a CFA charter holder.