Alternative Credit Income Fund

mutual fund
RCIWX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$9.69 +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
Bond Sector Diversified
share class
Inst (RCIIX) Primary Other (RCIWX) C (RCICX) A (RCIAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

-2.2%

1 yr return

-6.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

44.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 49.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Closed-end mutual fund

RCIWX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -2.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 6.89%
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Alternative Credit Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Resource Real Estate
  • Inception Date
    Apr 20, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    5666643
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Terwilliger

Fund Description

RCIWX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -7.2% 18.1% 93.68%
1 Yr -6.5% -18.7% 21.2% 92.99%
3 Yr 1.0%* -23.6% 52.7% 3.13%
5 Yr -2.7%* -29.7% 29.4% 64.04%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -31.8% 18.4% 30.42%
2021 3.1% -14.3% 15.8% 1.33%
2020 -1.5% -20.2% 60.6% 89.14%
2019 1.1% -10.2% 3.6% 52.67%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 0.7% 72.68%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -2.2% -11.7% 18.1% 92.42%
1 Yr -6.5% -18.7% 38.5% 92.44%
3 Yr 1.0%* -23.6% 52.7% 3.61%
5 Yr -2.7%* -29.7% 30.2% 68.22%
10 Yr N/A* -27.4% 16.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RCIWX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.7% -31.8% 18.4% 30.42%
2021 3.1% -14.3% 15.8% 1.33%
2020 -1.5% -20.2% 60.6% 89.14%
2019 1.1% -10.2% 3.6% 55.08%
2018 -1.4% -12.3% 1.5% 79.51%

NAV & Total Return History

RCIWX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RCIWX Category Low Category High RCIWX % Rank
Net Assets N/A 100 124 B N/A
Number of Holdings 79 2 8175 84.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 115 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 45.82%
Weighting of Top 10 44.01% 4.3% 105.0% 24.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  2. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  3. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  4. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  5. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  6. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  7. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  8. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  9. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%
  10. Blackrock Global Credit Opportunities Fund, Lp 8.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RCIWX % Rank
Bonds 		48.75% -150.81% 180.51% 90.63%
Other 		25.38% -25.82% 276.99% 1.44%
Stocks 		11.34% -38.22% 261.12% 3.17%
Cash 		8.30% -261.12% 258.91% 41.35%
Preferred Stocks 		5.07% 0.00% 13.21% 3.46%
Convertible Bonds 		1.16% 0.00% 33.50% 50.58%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCIWX % Rank
Financial Services 		89.83% 0.00% 100.00% 6.63%
Energy 		10.17% 0.00% 100.00% 48.98%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.22%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 29.61% 82.40%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 86.48%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 88.52%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 84.44%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.50%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 99.97% 85.71%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 89.95% 88.78%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 87.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCIWX % Rank
US 		11.34% -40.06% 261.12% 2.31%
Non US 		0.00% -0.10% 18.33% 84.01%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCIWX % Rank
Corporate 		79.35% 0.00% 97.25% 4.92%
Cash & Equivalents 		13.11% 0.00% 100.00% 33.53%
Securitized 		7.54% 0.00% 99.65% 67.29%
Derivative 		0.00% -0.52% 72.98% 86.99%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 85.38%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 96.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RCIWX % Rank
US 		27.13% -151.11% 194.51% 86.74%
Non US 		21.62% -136.75% 104.82% 36.17%

RCIWX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.81% 0.01% 26.65% 7.06%
Management Fee 1.85% 0.00% 2.29% 97.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

RCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RCIWX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 49.00% 0.00% 632.00% 19.43%

RCIWX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RCIWX Category Low Category High RCIWX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 15.93% 50.56%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RCIWX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RCIWX Category Low Category High RCIWX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 6.89% -1.55% 11.51% 4.15%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RCIWX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RCIWX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Terwilliger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 20, 2015

7.12

7.1%

Michael Terwilliger serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Terwilliger has more than a decade of credit investment experience, with expertise in a range of products including high yield bonds, distressed debt, structured securities, bank loans and convertibles. From February 2012 until October 2015, Mr. Terwilliger was a Senior Credit Analyst at Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. (“Shenkman”), a prominent institutional credit manager focused on non-investment grade products. At Shenkman, he primarily managed investments in the Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, with total exposure in excess of $1.2bn. From March 2006 until November 2011, Mr. Terwilliger worked as a High Yield Research Analyst at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (“BAML”). In 2010 and 2011, Institutional Investor recognized Mr. Terwilliger with a #2 ranking in its annual All-America Fixed-Income Research Team for his coverage of the General Manufacturing sector and a #3 ranking in 2011 for his work in the Business Services industries. Before BAML, he was part of the Distressed Debt and Special Situations effort at Friedman Billings Ramsey & Co. In the course of his career, Mr. Terwilliger has covered a wide range of industries, including Cable, Media & Entertainment, Building Products and Energy. Mr. Terwilliger holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School Of Business. He is also a CFA charter holder.

Edward Goldthorpe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 16, 2020

1.45

1.5%

Mr. Goldthorpe is currently a Partner at BC Partners, having launched the BC Partners Credit platform in February 2017, and also serves as the CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan Capital Inc. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Goldthorpe worked at Apollo Investment Corporation, serving as the company’s President and the Chief Investment Officer of Apollo Investment Management where he was the head of its US Opportunistic Platform and also oversaw the Private Origination business. Prior to Apollo, he worked at Goldman Sachs for 13 years where he most recently ran the bank loan distressed investing desk, and before that, he worked at Principal Capital Investing for the Special Situations Group. Mr. Goldthorpe holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

