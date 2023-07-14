Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.2%
1 yr return
-1.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$150 M
Holdings in Top 10
32.7%
Expense Ratio 2.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RCIRX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|53.51%
|1 Yr
|-1.8%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|59.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|RCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCIRX % Rank
|Net Assets
|150 M
|100
|124 B
|77.12%
|Number of Holdings
|335
|2
|8175
|62.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|65.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|32.68%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|41.37%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCIRX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.73%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|43.23%
|Cash
|10.27%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|38.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|69.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|56.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|40.49%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|85.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCIRX % Rank
|Securitized
|75.85%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|4.34%
|Government
|13.46%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|43.99%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.69%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.18%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|62.14%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|95.22%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|42.84%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCIRX % Rank
|US
|89.49%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|9.08%
|Non US
|0.24%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|93.80%
|RCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.56%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|8.97%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|75.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|RCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCIRX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|632.00%
|54.87%
|RCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCIRX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.86%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|71.73%
|RCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCIRX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|9.15%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|2.15%
|RCIRX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.145
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.190
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.337
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Chris Hall, Senior Portfolio Manager of Regan Capital, LLC since 2013. Prior to joining Regan Capital, LLC, Mr. Hall was Partner and Co-Head of Sales at Auriga USA, LLC and a Director of Fixed Income Sales at KeyBanc Capital Markets. Mr. Hall is a graduate of Williams College, with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Prior to forming the Fund in August 2011, Mr. Weinand was head of residential and consumer asset-backed (ABS) securities trading at Cantor Fitzgerald from July 2007 to March 2011 where he generated in excess of $40mm in revenue per year off of a $15mm balance sheet. Prior to that, Mr. Weinand was responsible for trading a $2+ billion mortgage-backed securities (MBS) portfolio at Sit Investment Associates from July 2005 to June 2007. From 2001 to 2005 Mr. Weinand was employed with GMAC-RFC, where he was responsible for portfolio valuation on a $1 billion MBS subordinate book, structuring CDOs and structuring the first re-performing securitizations to come to market. Mr. Weinand is a graduate of the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota with Bachelors’ of Science Degrees in Finance and Management Information Systems.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
