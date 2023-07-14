Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-2.2%
1 yr return
-6.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.7%
Net Assets
$N/A
Holdings in Top 10
44.0%
Expense Ratio 3.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 49.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Closed-end mutual fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-7.2%
|18.1%
|93.40%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|-18.7%
|21.2%
|93.27%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|2.98%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-29.7%
|29.4%
|62.20%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|13.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|30.27%
|2021
|3.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|1.19%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|89.30%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|51.29%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|0.7%
|71.92%
|Period
|RCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-2.2%
|-11.7%
|18.1%
|92.13%
|1 Yr
|-6.5%
|-18.7%
|38.5%
|92.72%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-23.6%
|52.7%
|3.45%
|5 Yr
|-2.7%*
|-29.7%
|30.2%
|65.61%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.4%
|16.3%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RCICX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|30.27%
|2021
|3.1%
|-14.3%
|15.8%
|1.19%
|2020
|-1.5%
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|89.30%
|2019
|1.1%
|-10.2%
|3.6%
|53.87%
|2018
|-1.3%
|-12.3%
|1.5%
|78.94%
|RCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCICX % Rank
|Net Assets
|N/A
|100
|124 B
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|79
|2
|8175
|85.01%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|115 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|45.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|44.01%
|4.3%
|105.0%
|24.57%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCICX % Rank
|Bonds
|48.75%
|-150.81%
|180.51%
|90.78%
|Other
|25.38%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|1.59%
|Stocks
|11.34%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|3.31%
|Cash
|8.30%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|41.50%
|Preferred Stocks
|5.07%
|0.00%
|13.21%
|3.60%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.16%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|50.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCICX % Rank
|Financial Services
|89.83%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|6.89%
|Energy
|10.17%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|49.23%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.48%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.61%
|82.65%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|86.73%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.78%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|84.69%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.76%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.97%
|85.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|89.95%
|89.03%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|87.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCICX % Rank
|US
|11.34%
|-40.06%
|261.12%
|2.45%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.10%
|18.33%
|84.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCICX % Rank
|Corporate
|79.35%
|0.00%
|97.25%
|5.07%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.11%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.67%
|Securitized
|7.54%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|67.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|-0.52%
|72.98%
|87.14%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|85.53%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|96.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCICX % Rank
|US
|27.13%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|86.89%
|Non US
|21.62%
|-136.75%
|104.82%
|36.31%
|RCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.59%
|0.01%
|26.65%
|3.38%
|Management Fee
|1.85%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|97.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|76.81%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|RCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|79.10%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|0.50%
|2.00%
|91.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCICX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|49.00%
|0.00%
|632.00%
|19.59%
|RCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCICX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.93%
|56.27%
|RCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCICX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|6.12%
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|6.88%
|RCICX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.158
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.175
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 20, 2015
7.12
7.1%
Michael Terwilliger serves as the Lead Portfolio Manager. Mr. Terwilliger has more than a decade of credit investment experience, with expertise in a range of products including high yield bonds, distressed debt, structured securities, bank loans and convertibles. From February 2012 until October 2015, Mr. Terwilliger was a Senior Credit Analyst at Shenkman Capital Management, Inc. (“Shenkman”), a prominent institutional credit manager focused on non-investment grade products. At Shenkman, he primarily managed investments in the Retail and Food & Beverage sectors, with total exposure in excess of $1.2bn. From March 2006 until November 2011, Mr. Terwilliger worked as a High Yield Research Analyst at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch (“BAML”). In 2010 and 2011, Institutional Investor recognized Mr. Terwilliger with a #2 ranking in its annual All-America Fixed-Income Research Team for his coverage of the General Manufacturing sector and a #3 ranking in 2011 for his work in the Business Services industries. Before BAML, he was part of the Distressed Debt and Special Situations effort at Friedman Billings Ramsey & Co. In the course of his career, Mr. Terwilliger has covered a wide range of industries, including Cable, Media & Entertainment, Building Products and Energy. Mr. Terwilliger holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School Of Business. He is also a CFA charter holder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 16, 2020
1.45
1.5%
Mr. Goldthorpe is currently a Partner at BC Partners, having launched the BC Partners Credit platform in February 2017, and also serves as the CEO and Chairman of Mount Logan Capital Inc. From 2012 to 2016, Mr. Goldthorpe worked at Apollo Investment Corporation, serving as the company’s President and the Chief Investment Officer of Apollo Investment Management where he was the head of its US Opportunistic Platform and also oversaw the Private Origination business. Prior to Apollo, he worked at Goldman Sachs for 13 years where he most recently ran the bank loan distressed investing desk, and before that, he worked at Principal Capital Investing for the Special Situations Group. Mr. Goldthorpe holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen’s University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...