YTD Return
52.4%
1 yr return
-40.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-40.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-30.6%
Net Assets
$1.49 B
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 2.25%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. companies and other U.S.-traded equity securities of technology companies. The fund considers U.S.-traded equity securities to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as securities that are traded in the U.S. that have been issued by companies established, domiciled or operating in foreign countries. The fund intends to invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations greater than $500 million. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. The portfolio managers define technology companies as those that provide technology products or services, or those that benefit from utilizing technology to gain competitive advantages, improve their business processes, products or applications. These may include, but are not limited to, internet products and services (including e-commerce), computers and computer peripherals, software, electronic components and systems, communications equipment and services, semiconductors, transportation technology, transportation services and products, artificial intelligence technology, video gaming, security services and products, media and information services, environmental services, chemical products and synthetic materials, defense and aerospace products and services, nanotechnology, energy equipment and services, digital currency enablers, financial and payment technology and others. The portfolio managers evaluate fundamental value and growth prospects and focus on companies that they expect will have strong potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs).
|Period
|RCGTX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|52.4%
|-29.2%
|72.6%
|6.44%
|1 Yr
|-40.0%
|-40.8%
|65.2%
|99.57%
|3 Yr
|-40.5%*
|-40.5%
|27.8%
|100.00%
|5 Yr
|-30.6%*
|-30.6%
|25.2%
|100.00%
|10 Yr
|-15.1%*
|-15.1%
|24.7%
|100.00%
* Annualized
|RCGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCGTX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.49 B
|3.5 M
|52.7 B
|35.90%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|10
|397
|44.07%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|779 M
|1.21 M
|30.3 B
|32.20%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.15%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|41.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCGTX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.14%
|68.59%
|100.53%
|88.98%
|Cash
|5.86%
|-0.53%
|15.91%
|10.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|78.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|77.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|77.12%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|76.69%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCGTX % Rank
|Technology
|72.49%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|44.92%
|Communication Services
|11.61%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|31.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.01%
|0.00%
|32.97%
|38.98%
|Financial Services
|7.27%
|0.00%
|38.36%
|19.49%
|Industrials
|0.62%
|0.00%
|38.68%
|56.36%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.17%
|75.85%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|82.20%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.57%
|88.56%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.24%
|75.85%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|79.24%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.38%
|75.85%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCGTX % Rank
|US
|85.57%
|19.45%
|100.53%
|58.90%
|Non US
|8.57%
|0.00%
|80.40%
|52.54%
|RCGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.25%
|0.08%
|3.60%
|5.63%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.03%
|1.95%
|83.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|95.28%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.50%
|44.44%
|RCGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|4.00%
|81.48%
|RCGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCGTX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.69%
|281.00%
|97.67%
|RCGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCGTX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.85%
|79.66%
|RCGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|RCGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCGTX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.88%
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|98.26%
|RCGTX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$11.190
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 1995
26.44
26.4%
Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 27, 1995
26.44
26.4%
Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2018
3.76
3.8%
Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|8.33
|1.41
