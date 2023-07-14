Dividend Investing Ideas Center
0.6%
1 yr return
-13.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-15.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-9.8%
Net Assets
$184 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.9%
Expense Ratio 2.18%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$100
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in health sciences-related companies. The fund invests in a select group of health science-related companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive.
The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in health sciences-related companies. The fund considers health sciences-related companies to include companies that design, manufacture or sell products or services used for or in connection with healthcare, medicine or life sciences. The fund will invest primarily in common stocks and other equity securities. Although the fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the fund does not currently intend to invest more than 15% of its assets in companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion. The fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest up to 15% of its assets in emerging market securities (but no more than 10% in any one emerging market country). The fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs). Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 40 securities at any given time.
|Period
|RCGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.6%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|64.63%
|1 Yr
|-13.9%
|-23.6%
|34.8%
|96.95%
|3 Yr
|-15.1%*
|-21.7%
|15.7%
|94.87%
|5 Yr
|-9.8%*
|-15.2%
|12.1%
|97.10%
|10 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-6.2%
|15.9%
|99.15%
* Annualized
|Period
|RCGHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-24.5%
|-53.9%
|5.0%
|88.89%
|2021
|-4.2%
|-22.3%
|12.3%
|70.59%
|2020
|-2.2%
|-4.7%
|41.4%
|97.97%
|2019
|3.6%
|-10.2%
|13.1%
|81.82%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-5.7%
|16.7%
|81.75%
|RCGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCGHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|184 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|67.68%
|Number of Holdings
|61
|25
|473
|74.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.7 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|69.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.85%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|51.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCGHX % Rank
|Stocks
|97.79%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|60.63%
|Cash
|2.21%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|30.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|10.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|26.88%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|10.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|5.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCGHX % Rank
|Healthcare
|96.35%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|95.00%
|Basic Materials
|2.90%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|4.38%
|Consumer Defense
|0.74%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|2.50%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|10.63%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|6.88%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|8.75%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|26.88%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|6.25%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|9.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCGHX % Rank
|US
|79.93%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|67.50%
|Non US
|17.86%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|24.38%
|RCGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.18%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|12.50%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|72.56%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|75.00%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.03%
|0.25%
|26.32%
|RCGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.25%
|10.00%
|RCGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCGHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|90.57%
|RCGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCGHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|25.45%
|RCGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RCGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCGHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.80%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|84.08%
|RCGHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$2.324
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 22, 2018
4.19
4.2%
Mr. Pirsch is a senior portfolio manager, a senior analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2018. He has management and research responsibilities for the Health Care team. Mr. Pirsch has 20 years of investment-industry experience. He previously worked at Aptigon Capital, Visium Asset Management, Surveyor Capital, Fred Alger Management and C.R. Bard. Before that, Mr. Pirsch was an associate director at UBS Investment Bank and an analyst at Wells Fargo. He has a B.A. in economics and international relations from Bucknell University, and an M.B.A. with a certificate in health sector management from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business. Mr. Pirsch is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 27, 2020
1.76
1.8%
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
