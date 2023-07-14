The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in health sciences-related companies. The fund invests in a select group of health science-related companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in health sciences-related companies. The fund considers health sciences-related companies to include companies that design, manufacture or sell products or services used for or in connection with healthcare, medicine or life sciences. The fund will invest primarily in common stocks and other equity securities. Although the fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the fund does not currently intend to invest more than 15% of its assets in companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion. The fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest up to 15% of its assets in emerging market securities (but no more than 10% in any one emerging market country). The fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs). Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 40 securities at any given time.