The Fund’s investments may include mortgage or asset-backed securities, preferred stock, taxable municipal bonds, Treasury inflation-protected securities, fixed income securities issued by foreign corporations and governments and interests in other investment companies and ETFs that invest in fixed income securities. When investing in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, the Fund generally will not seek to hedge against currency risks although the Fund may engage in such hedging strategies if the Adviser determines that it may be advantageous to do so. The Fund may also invest in fixed income securities rated below investment grade by an independent rating agency when purchased, including high-yield fixed income securities, and in unrated or split rated securities deemed by the Adviser to be of comparable quality. Such securities are also known as “junk bonds” or “high yield bonds.”

The Fund’s investment philosophy is based on the Adviser’s analysis of macro-economic conditions and complemented by fundamental credit research. To select investments for the Fund, the Adviser applies the macro-economic analysis by considering securities of any duration which appear to offer the best relative value. The Adviser’s bottom-up research process seeks to identify and avoid issuers which could have significant negative changes in credit quality. In addition to traditional macro-economic and credit analysis, the Adviser may also consider market sentiment and behavioral factors when assessing a security’s relative value and worthiness within a portfolio seeking principal protection and income.

The Fund may invest in securities that are illiquid, thinly traded or subject to special resale restrictions, such as those imposed by Rule 144A promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Fund’s investments may also include securities that do not produce immediate cash income, such as zero-coupon bonds. The Fund may also purchase and sell securities on a when-issued basis, which involves a commitment by the Fund to purchase or sell securities at a predetermined price or yield, but where payment for the securities is not required until the delivery date.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in taxable fixed income securities. “Fixed income securities” include corporate, government and municipal bonds, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that will invest in fixed income securities, and other fixed income instruments. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade fixed income securities. Investment grade securities are fixed income securities rated in the top four ratings categories by independent rating organizations such as Standard & Poor’s Ratings Group (“S&P”) and Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) or another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”), or deemed by Rockefeller & Co. LLC, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”) to be of comparable quality. The Adviser anticipates the Fund’s weighted average duration will be more than three years but less than ten years.