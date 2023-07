Mayur is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Asian Equity team at RBC GAM. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he was a portfolio manager at a global asset management firm, responsible for Asia Pacific ex-Japan mandates, managing assets on behalf of sovereign wealth, institutional and retail clients around the world. Mayur had earlier worked at major brokerage firms in London and Hong Kong, working in derivatives and equity research. He began his career in the investment industry in 1998.