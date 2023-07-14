The fund seeks to provide maximum total return consistent with capital preservation and prudent risk management by investing primarily in investment-grade corporate debt securities, such as bonds. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in corporate debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates). The fund will also normally invest all of its assets in debt instruments, (including bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, but excluding derivatives) with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt instruments that are unrated but determined at the time of purchase to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. However, the fund may invest in debt securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government, as well as debt issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. Additionally, the fund may invest in cash, and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates).

The fund may invest significantly in debt securities issued by companies domiciled outside the United States, including issuers domiciled in developing countries. All securities held by the fund will be denominated in U.S. dollars.

The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.

The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.

The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.