Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-2.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.4%
Net Assets
$1.77 B
Holdings in Top 10
9.1%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 146.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund seeks to provide maximum total return consistent with capital preservation and prudent risk management by investing primarily in investment-grade corporate debt securities, such as bonds. Normally, at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in corporate debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates). The fund will also normally invest all of its assets in debt instruments, (including bonds, mortgage- and other asset-backed securities, but excluding derivatives) with quality ratings of Baa3 or better or BBB- or better by Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser or in debt instruments that are unrated but determined at the time of purchase to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. However, the fund may invest in debt securities guaranteed or sponsored by the U.S. government, as well as debt issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, without regard to the quality rating assigned to the U.S. government by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization. Additionally, the fund may invest in cash, and cash equivalents (including shares of money market or similar funds managed by the investment adviser or its affiliates).
The fund may invest significantly in debt securities issued by companies domiciled outside the United States, including issuers domiciled in developing countries. All securities held by the fund will be denominated in U.S. dollars.
The fund may invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good, long-term investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RCBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-27.3%
|2.9%
|48.48%
|1 Yr
|-2.8%
|-14.9%
|190.9%
|75.38%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-13.2%
|32.9%
|66.52%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-10.4%
|21.9%
|33.16%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.7%
|9.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RCBFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.0%
|-26.5%
|144.0%
|53.33%
|2021
|-1.8%
|-15.7%
|13.1%
|49.15%
|2020
|2.6%
|-13.0%
|5.1%
|19.07%
|2019
|2.3%
|-3.3%
|4.1%
|68.91%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-3.1%
|1.3%
|29.82%
|RCBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCBFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.77 B
|2.7 M
|44.4 B
|32.68%
|Number of Holdings
|842
|5
|9191
|21.05%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|178 M
|-29.6 M
|3.34 B
|28.57%
|Weighting of Top 10
|9.14%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|87.22%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCBFX % Rank
|Bonds
|89.72%
|15.65%
|141.47%
|86.09%
|Cash
|5.90%
|-49.09%
|10.75%
|15.41%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.38%
|0.00%
|78.47%
|42.11%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.27%
|75.19%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.18%
|78.20%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.89%
|3.98%
|69.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCBFX % Rank
|Corporate
|86.34%
|41.80%
|100.00%
|71.05%
|Government
|6.09%
|0.00%
|25.63%
|34.21%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.01%
|0.00%
|11.30%
|21.05%
|Securitized
|1.16%
|0.00%
|23.18%
|43.61%
|Municipal
|0.39%
|0.00%
|3.62%
|31.58%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.02%
|77.07%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RCBFX % Rank
|US
|75.40%
|15.65%
|108.09%
|73.68%
|Non US
|14.32%
|0.00%
|47.05%
|57.52%
|RCBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.02%
|5.60%
|60.23%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|28.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.02%
|0.45%
|50.00%
|RCBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RCBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RCBFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|146.00%
|0.00%
|259.00%
|93.56%
|RCBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCBFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.76%
|0.00%
|7.33%
|53.76%
|RCBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Semi-Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RCBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RCBFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.89%
|0.38%
|7.58%
|72.91%
|RCBFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Scott Sykes is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 16 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was an investment analyst covering investment-grade telecom and cable, high-yield shipping, metals and mining, as well as U.S. banks and exchanges. Prior to joining Capital, Scott was a financial analyst with Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA in finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s degree in international economics from the University of Essex, and a bachelor’s degree in both commerce and German from Washington and Lee University. Scott is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Karen Choi is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Karen covered utilities, regional banks and non-bank financials in the U.S. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income analyst with AllianceBernstein and before that with Prudential Financial. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Wellesley College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Karen is based in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|24.76
|6.22
|2.41
