Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC BlueBay Strategic Income Fund

RBSIX | Fund

$9.72

$49 M

2.90%

$0.28

-

Vitals

YTD Return

2.6%

1 yr return

1.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$49 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RBSIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 2.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC BlueBay Strategic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management.
  • Inception Date
    Nov 01, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Brian Svendahl

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (“CMOs”)), and obligations of U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies.
The Fund is actively managed and is not managed to an index and may invest in securities of any maturity. The Fund will invest primarily in US domestic investment grade bonds, but will be allowed to invest flexibly across sectors, including non US and non investment grade securities. The Fund may invest in securities with fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities that are non investment grade (high yield/junk bond).
In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from or directly linked to an underlying asset, such as equity securities, bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use exchange-traded options, bond futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps on individual securities and/or baskets of securities) and currency futures for portfolio positioning and risk management purposes. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary.
  
The Advisor is primarily responsible for managing the Fund’s assets. The Advisor uses a bottom up, fundamental process combined with top down risk management tools designed to meet the Fund’s investment objective. 
The Advisor uses detailed credit analysis to identify investment opportunities while simultaneously seeking to minimize principal losses. 
The Advisor incorporates material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process to identify and invest in issuers following appropriate ESG practices 
ESG Integration is defined by the Advisor as the systematic and explicit inclusion of material ESG factors into investment analysis and investment decisions by the Advisor. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis of corporate issuers and inform the Advisor’s portfolio construction decisions. In addition to applying ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening (as defined below), the fund also uses the outcomes of the Advisor’s evaluation to further exclude issuers based on ESG criteria. Issuers deemed to have “very high” ESG risks by the Advisor are restricted from investment. 
ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening is defined as the exclusion of certain sectors, issuers or practices based on specific ESG considerations determined by the Advisor, including product-based and conduct-based restrictions. Product-based restrictions exclude issuers and sectors to avoid investments that may contribute to the production or distribution of certain goods associated with significant environmental and societal risks. Conduct-based restrictions exclude issuers who do not adequately address ethical, environmental, and societal risk in their operations. 
The ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening applied by the Fund’s Advisor includes: 
Non‑compliance with the UN Global Compact Principles; 
Producers of controversial weapons, including, but not limited to, cluster munitions, anti-personnel mines, chemical and biological weapons and depleted uranium; 
Tobacco producers; and 
Certain thresholds of involvement in thermal coal mining and power generation. 
ESG Engagement is defined by the Advisor as the interactions between the Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees) on ESG issues. ESG Engagements are undertaken to gain insight and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) evolving ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible. 
All fixed income securities held are subject to the Advisor’s ESG evaluation. The Advisor’s ESG evaluation is part of its wider credit analysis of any issuer held by the Fund. The Advisor uses proprietary in‑house ESG research supplemented by external third-party ESG information providers to source information for the implementation of their ESG framework. 
Read More

RBSIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -4.3% 4.5% 2.96%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.1% 162.7% 0.76%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.6% -15.5% 4.5% 2.96%
1 Yr 1.1% -16.1% 162.7% 0.57%
3 Yr N/A* -12.4% 47.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBSIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -6.0% 15.7% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -2.2% 3.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RBSIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RBSIX Category Low Category High RBSIX % Rank
Net Assets 49 M 2.88 M 287 B 93.83%
Number of Holdings 198 1 17234 84.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.3 M -106 M 27.6 B 93.24%
Weighting of Top 10 23.68% 3.7% 123.9% 55.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. US Govt Money Market RBC Instl 1 9.82%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. 0.925% 2.02%
  3. Morgan Stanley 0.791% 2.00%
  4. Citadel Finance LLC 3.375% 1.99%
  5. General Motors Financial Company Inc 1.05% 1.94%
  6. Bank of America Corporation 0.81% 1.94%
  7. Deutsche Bank AG New York Branch 0.962% 1.46%
  8. Eagle Re Ltd 2018-1 2.25657% 1.43%
  9. Citigroup Inc. 0.981% 1.39%
  10. CSMC 2020-SPT1 2.229% 1.30%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RBSIX % Rank
Bonds 		86.69% 3.97% 268.18% 90.04%
Cash 		10.49% -181.13% 95.99% 12.95%
Convertible Bonds 		2.82% 0.00% 7.93% 11.43%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.55% 24.74% 80.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 84.38%
Other 		0.00% -13.23% 4.55% 71.71%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBSIX % Rank
Corporate 		50.22% 0.00% 100.00% 9.24%
Securitized 		27.72% 0.00% 98.40% 56.10%
Derivative 		10.80% 0.00% 25.16% 5.24%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.34% 0.00% 95.99% 21.14%
Government 		1.92% 0.00% 86.23% 94.29%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 94.10%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBSIX % Rank
US 		66.59% 3.63% 210.09% 96.38%
Non US 		20.10% -6.54% 58.09% 4.86%

RBSIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 20.64% 44.77%
Management Fee 0.53% 0.00% 1.76% 91.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RBSIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

RBSIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RBSIX Category Low Category High RBSIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.90% 0.00% 10.82% 33.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RBSIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RBSIX Category Low Category High RBSIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RBSIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RBSIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Brian Svendahl

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Brian is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. He has been lead portfolio manager for RBC GAM’s impact investing strategies since 2006 along with many government and mortgage strategies. Brian joined RBC GAM in 2005 and has co-led the Minneapolis-based fixed income group since 2012. He had previously held several risk management, research, and trading positions with a large American multinational financial services company and first started in the investment industry in 1992.

Brandon Swensen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Brandon is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. In addition to co-leading the fixed income group based in Minneapolis, he is a portfolio manager for several cash management and core solutions. Brandon joined the RBC GAM mortgage and government team in 2000, having earlier held positions as a research analyst covering asset-backed securities and credit, and as a financial analyst. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1998.

Andrzej Skiba

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 01, 2021

0.58

0.6%

Andrzej joined BlueBay in February 2005 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the Developed Markets team and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. Prior to BlueBay, Andrzej worked for Goldman Sachs as a credit analyst covering European investment grade telecom, media and utility sectors. Andrzej holds a BSc (Hons) in Management and International Business Economics from UMIST and is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.77 1.16

