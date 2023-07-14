Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-0.4%
1 yr return
-3.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-4.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.1%
Net Assets
$30.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.36%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 434.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds (bonds include any debt instrument and money market instrument) which may be represented by derivatives. The fund maintains a portfolio of bonds, other debt securities and money market instruments having a dollar-weighted average effective maturity of no less than three years and no greater than five years under normal market conditions. The fund invests primarily in bonds and other debt securities with quality ratings of A– or better or A3 or better (by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization designated by the fund’s investment adviser) or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. The fund may invest up to 10% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities rated in the BBB or Baa rating category (by a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization designated by the fund’s investment adviser) or unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser.
The fund primarily invests in debt securities denominated in U.S. dollars. These include securities issued and guaranteed by the U.S. government, debt securities and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies, and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. In addition, the fund may invest in mortgage-backed securities issued by private issuers and asset-backed securities (securities backed by assets such as auto loans, credit card receivables or other providers of credit).
The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.
The fund may also invest in futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index.
The investment adviser uses a system of multiple portfolio managers in managing the fund’s assets. Under this approach, the portfolio of the fund is divided into segments managed by individual managers.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RBOHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|86.14%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-11.5%
|2.9%
|94.99%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-6.1%
|1.3%
|93.38%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-10.7%
|3.2%
|67.79%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|2.1%
|50.22%
* Annualized
|Period
|RBOHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|88.03%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|68.72%
|2020
|1.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|8.57%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|62.26%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-3.7%
|0.4%
|25.99%
|Period
|RBOHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-0.4%
|-6.3%
|3.8%
|84.40%
|1 Yr
|-3.7%
|-11.5%
|1.9%
|91.19%
|3 Yr
|-4.4%*
|-6.1%
|4.5%
|93.35%
|5 Yr
|-1.1%*
|-8.3%
|1.7%
|70.93%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.3%
|2.1%
|47.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|RBOHX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.5%
|-17.7%
|-2.5%
|88.03%
|2021
|-0.9%
|-2.0%
|2.2%
|68.54%
|2020
|1.3%
|-2.8%
|4.6%
|8.57%
|2019
|0.4%
|-28.6%
|3.0%
|64.37%
|2018
|-0.2%
|-1.0%
|1.3%
|35.97%
|RBOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBOHX % Rank
|Net Assets
|30.3 B
|5.81 M
|70.5 B
|4.83%
|Number of Holdings
|1576
|4
|4919
|5.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.89 B
|-23.9 M
|9.45 B
|2.42%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.97%
|1.7%
|100.0%
|57.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBOHX % Rank
|Bonds
|92.56%
|49.71%
|194.71%
|53.54%
|Cash
|5.89%
|-102.46%
|39.20%
|24.87%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.36%
|0.00%
|27.71%
|72.37%
|Stocks
|0.18%
|-0.66%
|11.31%
|11.23%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.01%
|0.00%
|25.64%
|18.13%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.59%
|10.19%
|31.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBOHX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|81.48%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.45%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.11%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|65.64%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.37%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.71%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBOHX % Rank
|US
|0.18%
|-0.54%
|9.00%
|11.23%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.66%
|2.31%
|29.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBOHX % Rank
|Government
|42.97%
|0.00%
|73.63%
|17.10%
|Securitized
|24.99%
|0.00%
|97.27%
|50.09%
|Corporate
|18.43%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|81.00%
|Cash & Equivalents
|13.49%
|0.00%
|44.09%
|9.67%
|Municipal
|0.13%
|0.00%
|17.46%
|33.33%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.97%
|41.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBOHX % Rank
|US
|85.35%
|0.00%
|165.96%
|26.25%
|Non US
|7.21%
|0.00%
|72.71%
|82.56%
|RBOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.36%
|0.01%
|19.98%
|83.27%
|Management Fee
|0.17%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|13.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|23.31%
|RBOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.50%
|4.00%
|N/A
|RBOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RBOHX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|434.00%
|2.00%
|500.00%
|96.63%
|RBOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBOHX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.82%
|0.00%
|11.01%
|35.92%
|RBOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RBOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBOHX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-1.27%
|4.98%
|56.71%
|RBOHX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.043
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.035
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.033
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2022
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2021
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 02, 2021
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2021
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2021
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 03, 2021
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2021
|$0.008
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2021
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2020
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 02, 2020
|$0.012
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2020
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2020
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2020
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2020
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2020
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2020
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 02, 2020
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 03, 2020
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 02, 2019
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 01, 2019
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 03, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2019
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2019
|$0.028
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2019
|$0.026
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2019
|$0.024
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2019
|$0.019
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2019
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.023
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 03, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 04, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 02, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2018
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 02, 2018
|$0.022
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2018
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 02, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2017
|$0.015
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 03, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2017
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 01, 2017
|$0.017
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 03, 2017
|$0.021
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2017
|$0.010
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2016
|$0.016
|DailyAccrualFund
|Nov 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Oct 03, 2016
|$0.009
|DailyAccrualFund
|Sep 01, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|Aug 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jul 01, 2016
|$0.020
|DailyAccrualFund
|Jun 01, 2016
|$0.018
|DailyAccrualFund
|May 02, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Apr 01, 2016
|$0.014
|DailyAccrualFund
|Mar 01, 2016
|$0.011
|DailyAccrualFund
|Feb 01, 2016
|$0.013
|DailyAccrualFund
|Dec 01, 2015
|$0.004
|DailyAccrualFund
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2013
8.58
8.6%
Fergus N. MacDonald is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 29 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 18 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst covering mortgage-backed securities. Prior to joining Capital, he was a vice president at Goldman Sachs & Co. and an associate in the derivative products group at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Fergus was a consultant and actuary at Hewitt Bacon & Woodrow in London.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2018
3.58
3.6%
David J. Betanzos is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered mortgage-backed securities. He joined the investment industry in 2000 and has been with Capital Group since 2002. Prior to joining Capital, he was a portfolio strategist with Payden & Rygel Investment Management. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Washington. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Karen Choi is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. She has 23 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 14 years. Earlier in her career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, Karen covered utilities, regional banks and non-bank financials in the U.S. Prior to joining Capital, she was a fixed income analyst with AllianceBernstein and before that with Prudential Financial. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from Wellesley College. She also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Karen is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
Vincent J. Gonzales is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. As a fixed income investment analyst, he covers commercial mortgage-backed securities and asset-backed securities. He has 12 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for seven years. Prior to joining Capital, he was an associate at Newstone Capital Partners. Before that, he was an investment banking analyst at Goldman Sachs & Co. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree in management science & engineering from Stanford University. Vince is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2020
1.92
1.9%
John R. Queen is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Portfolio Solutions Committee. He has 32 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 20 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, John was a trader and dealer service representative. Prior to joining Capital, he was chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, as well as managing director overseeing bond portfolios at Roxbury Capital Management, an affiliate of Wilmington Trust. Before that, he was managing director at Hotchkis and Wiley. John holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial management from Purdue University and attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, where he majored in mechanical engineering. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. John is based in Los Angeles.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|28.77
|6.13
|2.41
