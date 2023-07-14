Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
3.5%
1 yr return
3.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.0%
Net Assets
$14 M
Holdings in Top 10
43.3%
Expense Ratio 3.17%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 112.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
$2,500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in publicly traded closed-end registered investment companies (“closed-end funds” or “CEFs”) which are income-producing securities due to the CEFs’ underlying holdings, such as senior bank loans, corporate bonds and preferred/convertible equities which generate income. In addition, when, in the opinion of Robinson Capital Management, LLC (“Robinson” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, the risk/reward profile for CEF securities appears unfavorable, or when CEF price valuations are not attractive, the Fund may purchase shares of open-end registered investment companies (“Mutual Funds”) or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in income-producing securities, or exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETNs are unsecured debt securities issued by a bank that are linked to the total return of a market index. The Fund may also invest in ETNs, ETFs or Mutual Funds as “placeholders” for asset classes in which the Sub-Advisor seeks to invest but has yet to identify attractive CEFs. The CEFs, ETFs and Mutual Funds in which the Fund invests invest primarily in below investment grade securities (also referred to as “junk bonds”), with an average rating of B+ to BB by Standard & Poor’s or B1 to Ba2 by Moody’s. The Fund does not require a minimum or maximum average maturity for the underlying holdings in the CEFs, ETFs or Mutual Funds in which the Fund invests. The ETNs in which the Fund may invest will primarily provide exposure to indices or asset classes in which the Fund would otherwise invest through CEFs, ETFs or Mutual Funds. To enhance the portfolio’s total return, the Fund may also invest in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) which, in the opinion of the Sub-advisor, are trading at a discount to intrinsic value. SPACs are collective investment structures that pool funds in order to seek potential acquisition or merger opportunities, typically acquisitions of private companies. The Fund expects to invest in SPACs prior to announced mergers or acquisitions, as applicable. Although the size of the Fund's total investments in SPACs will fluctuate based on market conditions and the views of the Sub-Advisor, the Fund generally does not intend to invest more than 45% of its net assets in SPACs. The Fund may invest in stock, warrants, and other securities of SPACs or similar special purpose entities. In addition, the Fund will implement tactical trading strategies, as described further below, to attempt to enhance the portfolio’s total return or to mitigate against certain risks. The Fund may utilize carefully weighted long and short ETFs, ETNs, options, futures and credit default swap positions to attempt to mitigate against equity, interest rate, credit, currency and volatility risks. Certain of the Fund’s investments including options, futures and short sales, will give rise for a form of leverage. In addition, the CEFs, Mutual Funds and ETFs in which the Fund invests may be leveraged as a result of borrowing or other investment techniques.
The Sub-Advisor’s portfolio construction process involves using proprietary real-time models to first analyze and rank potential investments to build expected return and risk profiles. The Sub-Advisor then uses value oriented analysis to weigh the costs and benefits of the potential investments, and quantify the potential investments’ exposure to various risks.
The Sub-Advisor seeks to select CEFs that trade at discounts to the true market values of the CEFs underlying holdings by identifying quantifiable (or “rational”) factors that could contribute to a deviation between a CEF’s market capitalization (i.e., the aggregate market price of its total outstanding shares) and the true market value of the assets the CEF holds. Such factors include the CEFs’ historical performance, fund expenses, dividend distribution yield, unrealized capital gains, investor trading to harvest short term losses, cost and use of leverage, liquidity, and governance. The Sub-Advisor’s proprietary valuation model seeks to quantify each of these factors and adds them to (or if the factors have a negative impact, subtracts them from) a CEF’s underlying market value. The resulting valuation is what the Sub-Advisor considers the fair market value for the CEF. The calculated fair market value per fund share is then compared to the actual price at which the CEF’s shares are currently trading. The Sub-Advisor believes that any difference can be attributed to “irrational” explanations. If the Sub-Advisor’s determination of a CEF’s fair market value is greater than the CEF’s actual market price, the Sub-Advisor considers the difference to be the CEF’s discount. Conversely, if the Sub-Advisor’s determination of a CEF’s fair market value is lower than the actual market price, the Sub-Advisor considers the difference to be the CEF’s premium.
The Sub-Advisor then analyzes the data according to its own proprietary model to determine a rating of the discount or premium. The analysis includes how under/overvalued a CEF is relative to its history, how under/overvalued a CEF is relative to other CEFs in the same asset class, how under/overvalued the asset class is relative to its history, and how under/overvalued the asset class is to other asset classes.
The Sub-Advisor may utilize a number of tactical trading strategies to seek to unlock its estimate of the value of the premiums/discounts in the CEFs. The Sub-Advisor’s tactical trading strategies include rotating Fund portfolio holdings to the CEFs the Sub-Advisor believes are the most undervalued, short selling those CEFs that the Sub-Advisor believes are the most overvalued, opportunistic trading due to temporary price dislocations, participating in tender offers of CEF shares, arbitrage opportunities for CEF mergers, buying a CEF that the Sub-Advisor believes is undervalued and pairing it with a short position in another CEF, and tax-related rebalancing trades.
With regard to SPACs, the Sub-advisor expects to focus on the common equity of SPACs that are trading at a discount, or below the Sub-advisor’s calculated intrinsic value. The Sub-advisor uses a proprietary model to analyze and rank SPACs. Factors considered include the historic performance of the SPAC management team, targeted industries for an acquisition, time remaining to complete a transaction, and value of the SPAC’s warrants, which are typically attached to the SPAC. The Sub-advisor expects to engage in opportunistic trading of SPACs to take advantage of temporary price dislocations.
The Sub-Advisor may invest Fund assets in long positions in ETNs, ETFs or Mutual Funds when in its opinion, CEF price valuations are not attractive, the risk/reward profile for CEFs appears unfavorable, or as “placeholders” for asset classes in which the Sub-Advisor seeks to invest but has yet to identify attractive CEFs. The Fund will invest in those ETFs, Mutual Funds, and/or ETNs that the Sub-Advisor believes offer the most attractive diversification and liquidity characteristics for the asset class. The analysis of ETNs requires additional credit analysis to assure the solvency of the issuer.
To attempt to hedge against equity, interest rate, credit, currency and volatility risks, the Sub-Advisor may seek opportunities arising from what it believes are distortions in the relative valuations of equity, debt and convertible securities. Individual asset classes may become over- or under-valued relative to other asset classes over time. To execute this strategy, the Fund may buy one class of securities, while taking a short position in another class of securities. The Fund may utilize carefully weighted long and short ETFs, ETNs, options, futures and credit default swap positions in connection with this strategy.
|Period
|RBNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.5%
|-7.1%
|10.3%
|12.19%
|1 Yr
|3.2%
|-9.9%
|18.7%
|14.91%
|3 Yr
|3.4%*
|-11.1%
|72.2%
|4.57%
|5 Yr
|-3.0%*
|-14.2%
|37.5%
|68.67%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.1%
|19.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RBNCX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.6%
|-33.4%
|3.6%
|8.20%
|2021
|4.0%
|-4.3%
|5.4%
|1.37%
|2020
|-4.6%
|-8.4%
|70.9%
|99.69%
|2019
|2.3%
|-1.1%
|5.1%
|19.48%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-4.0%
|0.1%
|99.15%
|RBNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBNCX % Rank
|Net Assets
|14 M
|1.47 M
|26.2 B
|98.41%
|Number of Holdings
|70
|2
|2736
|97.26%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.86 M
|-492 M
|2.55 B
|91.21%
|Weighting of Top 10
|43.25%
|3.0%
|100.0%
|5.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBNCX % Rank
|Stocks
|52.82%
|-0.60%
|52.82%
|0.43%
|Bonds
|39.92%
|0.00%
|154.38%
|99.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|4.19%
|0.00%
|17.89%
|6.77%
|Other
|2.76%
|-63.70%
|32.06%
|2.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|2.03%
|0.00%
|14.10%
|5.91%
|Cash
|-1.72%
|-52.00%
|100.00%
|93.95%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBNCX % Rank
|Financial Services
|94.68%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|4.92%
|Real Estate
|1.77%
|0.00%
|86.71%
|16.58%
|Technology
|0.87%
|0.00%
|34.19%
|25.39%
|Energy
|0.87%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|68.39%
|Utilities
|0.33%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|27.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.31%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|38.08%
|Industrials
|0.28%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.90%
|Healthcare
|0.28%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|15.54%
|Consumer Defense
|0.26%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|19.17%
|Communication Services
|0.22%
|0.00%
|99.99%
|48.45%
|Basic Materials
|0.12%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBNCX % Rank
|US
|47.59%
|-0.60%
|47.59%
|0.43%
|Non US
|5.23%
|-0.01%
|5.26%
|0.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBNCX % Rank
|Corporate
|78.67%
|0.00%
|129.69%
|91.49%
|Securitized
|10.82%
|0.00%
|97.24%
|2.89%
|Cash & Equivalents
|6.71%
|0.00%
|99.98%
|10.97%
|Government
|2.43%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|13.85%
|Derivative
|1.23%
|0.00%
|45.95%
|10.82%
|Municipal
|0.15%
|0.00%
|4.66%
|6.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBNCX % Rank
|US
|32.62%
|0.00%
|150.64%
|98.27%
|Non US
|7.30%
|0.00%
|118.12%
|88.90%
|RBNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|3.17%
|0.03%
|18.97%
|0.74%
|Management Fee
|1.10%
|0.00%
|1.84%
|98.42%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|97.34%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.50%
|54.62%
|RBNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|87.06%
|RBNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RBNCX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|112.00%
|1.00%
|255.00%
|89.92%
|RBNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBNCX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.75%
|0.00%
|37.22%
|90.40%
|RBNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RBNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBNCX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.25%
|-2.39%
|14.30%
|98.09%
|RBNCX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Nov 18, 2022
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 18, 2022
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 18, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2021
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2021
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2021
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 19, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2021
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 19, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2020
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 19, 2020
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 17, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2020
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2020
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2020
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2020
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2019
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2019
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2018
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 18, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2018
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 16, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 17, 2018
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 16, 2018
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 16, 2018
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2018
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2017
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2017
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2016
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2016
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2016
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 29, 2016
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2015
6.42
6.4%
Mr. Robinson serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Robinson Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Robinson oversees the day-to-day operations and activities of Robinson Capital Management, LLC, including its investment strategies and processes, risk management, regulatory compliance, asset allocation modeling, external manager due diligence and selection, trading, and personnel. Prior to founding Robinson in 2012, Mr. Robinson was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Telemus Capital Partners, LLC and its subsidiary Beacon Asset Management, LLC. Earlier, Mr. Robinson served for five years as the Chairman and CEO of Munder Capital Management and President of the Munder Funds. From 1987 to 1999, Mr. Robinson served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer-Fixed Income with Munder Capital Management. Mr. Robinson holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as a BBS in Finance and Economics from Wayne State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Mr. Browne serves as a Portfolio Manager as well as Director of Closed-End Fund Research and Trading for Robinson Capital Management. He jointly oversees the day-to-day management of the Fund, including its investment strategies and processes, risk management, regulatory compliance, asset allocation modeling, external manager due diligence and selection, and trading. Prior to joining Robinson Capital, Jonathan worked as an Associate Portfolio Manager for Federated Investors, Inc. In that role, he helped manage several income focused, multi-asset class funds and SMA portfolios. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Jonathan also served as a Research Analyst, providing fundamental equity research across various industries. Previously, Jonathan worked for three years as a Senior Consultant at FactSet Research Systems Inc., where he developed proprietary models and streamlined investment processes for institutional investors, such as hedge fund managers, plan sponsors, and private wealth advisors. Jonathan holds both a BS and MBA in Finance and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.13
|37.79
|7.1
|8.17
