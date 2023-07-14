Home
Robinson Opportunistic Income Fund

mutual fund
RBNAX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.12 -0.01 -0.11%
primary theme
High Yield Bond
share class
Inst (RBNNX) Primary A (RBNAX) C (RBNCX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Robinson Opportunistic Income Fund

RBNAX | Fund

$9.12

$14 M

3.44%

$0.31

2.42%

Vitals

YTD Return

3.6%

1 yr return

3.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.4%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.9%

Net Assets

$14 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.42%

SALES FEES

Front Load 4.25%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 112.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Robinson Opportunistic Income Fund

RBNAX | Fund

$9.12

$14 M

3.44%

$0.31

2.42%

RBNAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 3.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.4%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 3.00%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Robinson Opportunistic Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Liberty Street
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Robinson

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund pursues its investment objective by investing primarily in publicly traded closed-end registered investment companies (“closed-end funds” or “CEFs”) which are income-producing securities due to the CEFs’ underlying holdings, such as senior bank loans, corporate bonds and preferred/convertible equities which generate income. In addition, when, in the opinion of Robinson Capital Management, LLC (“Robinson” or the “Sub-Advisor”), the Fund’s sub-advisor, the risk/reward profile for CEF securities appears unfavorable, or when CEF price valuations are not attractive, the Fund may purchase shares of open-end registered investment companies (“Mutual Funds”) or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest primarily in income-producing securities, or exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”). ETNs are unsecured debt securities issued by a bank that are linked to the total return of a market index. The Fund may also invest in ETNs, ETFs or Mutual Funds as “placeholders” for asset classes in which the Sub-Advisor seeks to invest but has yet to identify attractive CEFs. The CEFs, ETFs and Mutual Funds in which the Fund invests invest primarily in below investment grade securities (also referred to as “junk bonds”), with an average rating of B+ to BB by Standard & Poor’s or B1 to Ba2 by Moody’s. The Fund does not require a minimum or maximum average maturity for the underlying holdings in the CEFs, ETFs or Mutual Funds in which the Fund invests. The ETNs in which the Fund may invest will primarily provide exposure to indices or asset classes in which the Fund would otherwise invest through CEFs, ETFs or Mutual Funds. To enhance the portfolio’s total return, the Fund may also invest in Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (“SPACs”) which, in the opinion of the Sub-advisor, are trading at a discount to intrinsic value. SPACs are collective investment structures that pool funds in order to seek potential acquisition or merger opportunities, typically acquisitions of private companies. The Fund expects to invest in SPACs prior to announced mergers or acquisitions, as applicable. Although the size of the Fund's total investments in SPACs will fluctuate based on market conditions and the views of the Sub-Advisor, the Fund generally does not intend to invest more than 45% of its net assets in SPACs. The Fund may invest in stock, warrants, and other securities of SPACs or similar special purpose entities. In addition, the Fund will implement tactical trading strategies, as described further below, to attempt to enhance the portfolio’s total return or to mitigate against certain risks. The Fund may utilize carefully weighted long and short ETFs, ETNs, options, futures and credit default swap positions to attempt to mitigate against equity, interest rate, credit, currency and volatility risks. Certain of the Fund’s investments including options, futures and short sales, will give rise for a form of leverage. In addition, the CEFs, Mutual Funds and ETFs in which the Fund invests may be leveraged as a result of borrowing or other investment techniques.

The Sub-Advisor’s portfolio construction process involves using proprietary real-time models to first analyze and rank potential investments to build expected return and risk profiles. The Sub-Advisor then uses value oriented analysis to weigh the costs and benefits of the potential investments, and quantify the potential investments’ exposure to various risks.

The Sub-Advisor seeks to select CEFs that trade at discounts to the true market values of the CEFs underlying holdings by identifying quantifiable (or “rational”) factors that could contribute to a deviation between a CEF’s market capitalization (i.e., the aggregate market price of its total outstanding shares) and the true market value of the assets the CEF holds. Such factors include the CEFs’ historical performance, fund expenses, dividend distribution yield, unrealized capital gains, investor trading to harvest short term losses, cost and use of leverage, liquidity, and governance. The Sub-Advisor’s proprietary valuation model seeks to quantify each of these factors and adds them to (or if the factors have a negative impact, subtracts them from) a CEF’s underlying market value. The resulting valuation is what the Sub-Advisor considers the fair market value for the CEF. The calculated fair market value per fund share is then compared to the actual price at which the CEF’s shares are currently trading. The Sub-Advisor believes that any difference can be attributed to “irrational” explanations. If the Sub-Advisor’s determination of a CEF’s fair market value is greater than the CEF’s actual market price, the Sub-Advisor considers the difference to be the CEF’s discount. Conversely, if the Sub-Advisor’s determination of a CEF’s fair market value is lower than the actual market price, the Sub-Advisor considers the difference to be the CEF’s premium.

The Sub-Advisor then analyzes the data according to its own proprietary model to determine a rating of the discount or premium. The analysis includes how under/overvalued a CEF is relative to its history, how under/overvalued a CEF is relative to other CEFs in the same asset class, how under/overvalued the asset class is relative to its history, and how under/overvalued the asset class is to other asset classes.

The Sub-Advisor may utilize a number of tactical trading strategies to seek to unlock its estimate of the value of the premiums/discounts in the CEFs. The Sub-Advisor’s tactical trading strategies include rotating Fund portfolio holdings to the CEFs the Sub-Advisor believes are the most undervalued, short selling those CEFs that the Sub-Advisor believes are the most overvalued, opportunistic trading due to temporary price dislocations, participating in tender offers of CEF shares, arbitrage opportunities for CEF mergers, buying a CEF that the Sub-Advisor believes is undervalued and pairing it with a short position in another CEF, and tax-related rebalancing trades.

With regard to SPACs, the Sub-advisor expects to focus on the common equity of SPACs that are trading at a discount, or below the Sub-advisor’s calculated intrinsic value. The Sub-advisor uses a proprietary model to analyze and rank SPACs. Factors considered include the historic performance of the SPAC management team, targeted industries for an acquisition, time remaining to complete a transaction, and value of the SPAC’s warrants, which are typically attached to the SPAC. The Sub-advisor expects to engage in opportunistic trading of SPACs to take advantage of temporary price dislocations.

The Sub-Advisor may invest Fund assets in long positions in ETNs, ETFs or Mutual Funds when in its opinion, CEF price valuations are not attractive, the risk/reward profile for CEFs appears unfavorable, or as “placeholders” for asset classes in which the Sub-Advisor seeks to invest but has yet to identify attractive CEFs. The Fund will invest in those ETFs, Mutual Funds, and/or ETNs that the Sub-Advisor believes offer the most attractive diversification and liquidity characteristics for the asset class. The analysis of ETNs requires additional credit analysis to assure the solvency of the issuer.

To attempt to hedge against equity, interest rate, credit, currency and volatility risks, the Sub-Advisor may seek opportunities arising from what it believes are distortions in the relative valuations of equity, debt and convertible securities. Individual asset classes may become over- or under-valued relative to other asset classes over time. To execute this strategy, the Fund may buy one class of securities, while taking a short position in another class of securities. The Fund may utilize carefully weighted long and short ETFs, ETNs, options, futures and credit default swap positions in connection with this strategy.

Read More

RBNAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -7.1% 10.3% 10.16%
1 Yr 3.3% -9.9% 18.7% 13.75%
3 Yr 3.4%* -11.1% 72.2% 3.96%
5 Yr -2.9%* -14.2% 37.5% 67.21%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -33.4% 3.6% 7.91%
2021 4.0% -4.3% 5.4% 1.06%
2020 -4.6% -8.4% 70.9% 99.38%
2019 2.2% -1.1% 5.1% 19.81%
2018 -2.9% -4.0% 0.1% 99.49%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.6% -14.3% 7.8% 9.00%
1 Yr 3.3% -18.1% 22.2% 8.24%
3 Yr 3.4%* -11.1% 72.2% 4.45%
5 Yr -2.9%* -14.2% 37.5% 68.24%
10 Yr N/A* -9.1% 19.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBNAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.6% -33.4% 3.6% 7.91%
2021 4.0% -4.3% 5.4% 1.06%
2020 -4.6% -8.4% 70.9% 99.38%
2019 2.2% -1.0% 5.1% 22.22%
2018 -2.9% -4.0% 0.2% 99.49%

NAV & Total Return History

RBNAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RBNAX Category Low Category High RBNAX % Rank
Net Assets 14 M 1.47 M 26.2 B 98.12%
Number of Holdings 70 2 2736 96.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.86 M -492 M 2.55 B 90.92%
Weighting of Top 10 43.25% 3.0% 100.0% 5.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Western Asset High Inc Fund II 8.83%
  2. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term 6.70%
  3. Pioneer High Income Trust 6.35%
  4. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund 6.21%
  5. EV Senior Floating Rate 5.98%
  6. Western Asset High Income Opp 5.61%
  7. Special Opportunities Fund 5.54%
  8. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. 5.32%
  9. Apollo Senior Floating Rate 5.06%
  10. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund 5.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RBNAX % Rank
Stocks 		52.82% -0.60% 52.82% 0.14%
Bonds 		39.92% 0.00% 154.38% 99.00%
Convertible Bonds 		4.19% 0.00% 17.89% 6.48%
Other 		2.76% -63.70% 32.06% 2.16%
Preferred Stocks 		2.03% 0.00% 14.10% 5.62%
Cash 		-1.72% -52.00% 100.00% 93.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBNAX % Rank
Financial Services 		94.68% 0.00% 100.00% 4.40%
Real Estate 		1.77% 0.00% 86.71% 16.06%
Technology 		0.87% 0.00% 34.19% 24.87%
Energy 		0.87% 0.00% 100.00% 67.88%
Utilities 		0.33% 0.00% 100.00% 26.94%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.31% 0.00% 100.00% 37.56%
Industrials 		0.28% 0.00% 100.00% 32.38%
Healthcare 		0.28% 0.00% 30.07% 15.03%
Consumer Defense 		0.26% 0.00% 100.00% 18.65%
Communication Services 		0.22% 0.00% 99.99% 47.93%
Basic Materials 		0.12% 0.00% 100.00% 27.72%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBNAX % Rank
US 		47.59% -0.60% 47.59% 0.14%
Non US 		5.23% -0.01% 5.26% 0.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBNAX % Rank
Corporate 		78.67% 0.00% 129.69% 91.20%
Securitized 		10.82% 0.00% 97.24% 2.60%
Cash & Equivalents 		6.71% 0.00% 99.98% 10.68%
Government 		2.43% 0.00% 99.07% 13.56%
Derivative 		1.23% 0.00% 45.95% 10.53%
Municipal 		0.15% 0.00% 4.66% 5.92%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBNAX % Rank
US 		32.62% 0.00% 150.64% 97.98%
Non US 		7.30% 0.00% 118.12% 88.62%

RBNAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RBNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.42% 0.03% 18.97% 3.26%
Management Fee 1.10% 0.00% 1.84% 98.13%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 51.18%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% 55.02%

Sales Fees

RBNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 4.25% 0.00% 5.75% 43.12%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RBNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RBNAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 112.00% 1.00% 255.00% 89.60%

RBNAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RBNAX Category Low Category High RBNAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.44% 0.00% 37.22% 89.83%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RBNAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RBNAX Category Low Category High RBNAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 3.00% -2.39% 14.30% 93.69%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RBNAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RBNAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Robinson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Mr. Robinson serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Robinson Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Robinson oversees the day-to-day operations and activities of Robinson Capital Management, LLC, including its investment strategies and processes, risk management, regulatory compliance, asset allocation modeling, external manager due diligence and selection, trading, and personnel. Prior to founding Robinson in 2012, Mr. Robinson was Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Telemus Capital Partners, LLC and its subsidiary Beacon Asset Management, LLC. Earlier, Mr. Robinson served for five years as the Chairman and CEO of Munder Capital Management and President of the Munder Funds. From 1987 to 1999, Mr. Robinson served as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer-Fixed Income with Munder Capital Management. Mr. Robinson holds an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University, as well as a BBS in Finance and Economics from Wayne State University.

Jonathan Browne

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Mr. Browne serves as a Portfolio Manager as well as Director of Closed-End Fund Research and Trading for Robinson Capital Management. He jointly oversees the day-to-day management of the Fund, including its investment strategies and processes, risk management, regulatory compliance, asset allocation modeling, external manager due diligence and selection, and trading. Prior to joining Robinson Capital, Jonathan worked as an Associate Portfolio Manager for Federated Investors, Inc. In that role, he helped manage several income focused, multi-asset class funds and SMA portfolios. In addition to his portfolio management responsibilities, Jonathan also served as a Research Analyst, providing fundamental equity research across various industries. Previously, Jonathan worked for three years as a Senior Consultant at FactSet Research Systems Inc., where he developed proprietary models and streamlined investment processes for institutional investors, such as hedge fund managers, plan sponsors, and private wealth advisors. Jonathan holds both a BS and MBA in Finance and Economics from Carnegie Mellon University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.13 37.79 7.1 8.17

