The Fund is a “fund of funds,” which seeks to achieve its objective by investing in a combination of several other Russell Investment Company (“RIC”) funds (the “Underlying Funds”). Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”), the Fund’s investment adviser, intends the Fund’s strategy of investing in a combination of Underlying Funds to result in investment diversification that an investor could otherwise achieve only by holding numerous individual investments. You may invest directly in the Underlying Funds in which the Fund invests. The Fund’s approximate target strategic allocation as of March 1, 2022 is 58% to equity, 30% to fixed income, 8% to multi-asset and 4% to alternative asset classes. As a result of its investments in the Underlying Funds, the Fund indirectly invests principally in U.S. and non-U.S. equity and fixed income securities and derivatives. Alternative Underlying Funds pursue investment strategies that differ from those of traditional broad market equity or fixed income funds. The Multifactor U.S. Equity, Multifactor International Equity and Multifactor Bond Underlying Funds are managed directly by RIM, the Fund's investment adviser. For all other Underlying Funds, RIM employs a multi-manager approach whereby most assets of the Underlying Funds are allocated to the strategies of different unaffiliated money managers. RIM considers this Fund to be a “balanced” fund due to its investment objective and asset allocation to equity and fixed income Underlying Funds.

RIM may modify the target allocation for any Fund, including changes to the Underlying Funds in which a Fund invests, from time to time. RIM’s allocation decisions are generally based on RIM’s outlook on the business and

economic cycle, relative market valuations and market sentiment. A Fund’s actual allocation may vary from the target strategic asset allocation at any point in time due to market movements and/or due to the implementation over a period of time of a change to the target strategic asset allocation including the addition of a new Underlying Fund. There may be no changes in the asset allocation or to the Underlying Funds in a given year or such changes may be made one or more times in a year. The Fund’s target strategic asset allocation and the Underlying Funds in which the Fund may invest may be changed from time to time without shareholder notice or approval.

Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund’s Prospectus for further information.