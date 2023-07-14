Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.6%
1 yr return
1.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$49 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.7%
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load 3.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$250
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|•
|
Non‑compliance with the UN Global Compact Principles;
|•
|
Producers of controversial weapons, including, but not limited to, cluster munitions, anti-personnel mines, chemical and biological weapons and depleted uranium;
|•
|
Tobacco producers; and
|•
|
Certain thresholds of involvement in thermal coal mining and power generation.
|Period
|RBIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|2.87%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|0.67%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RBIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|Period
|RBIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.6%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|2.87%
|1 Yr
|1.1%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|0.48%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RBIAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|N/A
|RBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBIAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|49 M
|2.88 M
|287 B
|93.73%
|Number of Holdings
|198
|1
|17234
|84.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|11.3 M
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|93.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|23.68%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|55.49%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBIAX % Rank
|Bonds
|86.69%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|89.94%
|Cash
|10.49%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|12.86%
|Convertible Bonds
|2.82%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|11.33%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|80.17%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|84.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|71.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBIAX % Rank
|Corporate
|50.22%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|9.14%
|Securitized
|27.72%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|56.00%
|Derivative
|10.80%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|5.14%
|Cash & Equivalents
|9.34%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|21.05%
|Government
|1.92%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|94.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|93.81%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBIAX % Rank
|US
|66.59%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|96.29%
|Non US
|20.10%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|4.76%
|RBIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.01%
|20.64%
|23.30%
|Management Fee
|0.53%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|91.76%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|51.28%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|RBIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|3.75%
|2.00%
|5.75%
|68.03%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RBIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RBIAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|2.00%
|493.39%
|N/A
|RBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBIAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.67%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|43.61%
|RBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBIAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|N/A
|RBIAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 01, 2022
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 01, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 01, 2022
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 01, 2022
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 01, 2022
|$0.017
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 01, 2022
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 01, 2022
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Brian is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. He has been lead portfolio manager for RBC GAM’s impact investing strategies since 2006 along with many government and mortgage strategies. Brian joined RBC GAM in 2005 and has co-led the Minneapolis-based fixed income group since 2012. He had previously held several risk management, research, and trading positions with a large American multinational financial services company and first started in the investment industry in 1992.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Andrzej joined BlueBay in February 2005 and is a Senior Portfolio Manager responsible for the Developed Markets team and is based in Stamford, Connecticut. Prior to BlueBay, Andrzej worked for Goldman Sachs as a credit analyst covering European investment grade telecom, media and utility sectors. Andrzej holds a BSc (Hons) in Management and International Business Economics from UMIST and is a CFA charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 01, 2021
0.58
0.6%
Brandon is a senior portfolio manager within the BlueBay Fixed income team. In addition to co-leading the fixed income group based in Minneapolis, he is a portfolio manager for several cash management and core solutions. Brandon joined the RBC GAM mortgage and government team in 2000, having earlier held positions as a research analyst covering asset-backed securities and credit, and as a financial analyst. Brandon began his career in the investment industry in 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...