The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in fixed income securities. The fixed income securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, bonds, municipal securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including Collateralized Mortgage Obligations (“CMOs”)), and obligations of U.S. and foreign governments and their agencies.

The Fund is actively managed and is not managed to an index and may invest in securities of any maturity. The Fund will invest primarily in US domestic investment grade bonds, but will be allowed to invest flexibly across sectors, including non US and non investment grade securities. The Fund may invest in securities with fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its net assets in securities that are non investment grade (high yield/junk bond).

In addition, the Fund may invest its assets in derivatives, which are instruments that have a value derived from or directly linked to an underlying asset, such as equity securities, bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, or market indices. In particular, the Fund may use exchange-traded options, bond futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps (including buying and selling credit default swaps on individual securities and/or baskets of securities) and currency futures for portfolio positioning and risk management purposes. The Fund’s exposure to derivatives will vary.

The Advisor is primarily responsible for managing the Fund’s assets. The Advisor uses a bottom up, fundamental process combined with top down risk management tools designed to meet the Fund’s investment objective.

The Advisor uses detailed credit analysis to identify investment opportunities while simultaneously seeking to minimize principal losses.

The Advisor incorporates material environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors as part of the investment process to identify and invest in issuers following appropriate ESG practices

ESG Integration is defined by the Advisor as the systematic and explicit inclusion of material ESG factors into investment analysis and investment decisions by the Advisor. ESG factors are used as part of the investment analysis of corporate issuers and inform the Advisor’s portfolio construction decisions. In addition to applying ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening (as defined below), the fund also uses the outcomes of the Advisor’s evaluation to further exclude issuers based on ESG criteria. Issuers deemed to have “very high” ESG risks by the Advisor are restricted from investment.

ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening is defined as the exclusion of certain sectors, issuers or practices based on specific ESG considerations determined by the Advisor, including product-based and conduct-based restrictions. Product-based restrictions exclude issuers and sectors to avoid investments that may contribute to the production or distribution of certain goods associated with significant environmental and societal risks. Conduct-based restrictions exclude issuers who do not adequately address ethical, environmental, and societal risk in their operations.

The ESG Exclusion / Negative Screening applied by the Fund’s Advisor includes:

• Non‑compliance with the UN Global Compact Principles;

• Producers of controversial weapons, including, but not limited to, cluster munitions, anti-personnel mines, chemical and biological weapons and depleted uranium;

• Tobacco producers; and

• Certain thresholds of involvement in thermal coal mining and power generation.

ESG Engagement is defined by the Advisor as the interactions between the Advisor and current or potential investees (which may be companies and/or other stakeholders of relevance to the investees) on ESG issues. ESG Engagements are undertaken to gain insight and/or influence (or identify the need to influence) evolving ESG practices and/or improve ESG disclosure, to the extent possible.

All fixed income securities held are subject to the Advisor’s ESG evaluation. The Advisor’s ESG evaluation is part of its wider credit analysis of any issuer held by the Fund. The Advisor uses proprietary in‑house ESG research supplemented by external third-party ESG information providers to source information for the implementation of their ESG framework.