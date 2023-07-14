The fund will attempt to achieve its investment objective by investing in a mix of American Funds in different combinations and weightings. The underlying American Funds will primarily consist of growth funds. The fund may also invest in growth-and-income funds. Through its investments in the underlying funds, the fund will have significant exposure to growth-oriented common stocks.

The fund will typically have significant exposure to issuers domiciled outside the United States. The fund may also have exposure to smaller capitalization issuers and issuers domiciled in emerging markets. The investment adviser believes that exposure to issuers domiciled outside the United States can help provide diversification when seeking long-term growth of capital.

The fund’s investment adviser seeks to create combinations of underlying funds that complement each other with a goal of achieving the fund’s investment objective of providing long-term growth of capital. In making this determination, the fund’s investment adviser considers the historical volatility and returns of the underlying funds and how various combinations would have behaved in past market environments. It also considers, among other topics, current market conditions and the investment positions of the underlying funds.

The fund’s investment adviser periodically reviews the investment strategies and asset mix of the underlying funds. The investment adviser will also consider whether overall market conditions would favor a change in the exposure of the fund to various asset types or geographic regions. Based on these considerations, the investment adviser may make adjustments to underlying fund holdings by adjusting the percentage of individual underlying funds within the fund, or adding or removing underlying funds. The investment adviser may also determine not to change the underlying fund allocations, particularly in response to short-term market movements, if in its opinion the combination of underlying funds is appropriate to meet the fund’s investment objective.