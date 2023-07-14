Home
Columbia Capital Allocation Aggressive Portfolio

mutual fund
RBGCX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$11.07 -0.03 -0.27%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AXBAX) Primary C (RBGCX) Retirement (CPARX) Inst (CPAZX) Inst (CPDIX) Inst (CPANX) Adv (CPDAX)
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
A (AXBAX) Primary C (RBGCX) Retirement (CPARX) Inst (CPAZX) Inst (CPDIX) Inst (CPANX) Adv (CPDAX)
Vitals

YTD Return

9.9%

1 yr return

8.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-1.3%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.7%

Net Assets

$1.34 B

Holdings in Top 10

97.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,000

IRA

$1,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RBGCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 9.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.49%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Columbia Capital Allocation Aggressive Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Columbia Threadneedle
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2004
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anwiti Bahuguna

Fund Description

The Fund is primarily managed as a fund that invests in other funds (i.e., a “fund-of-funds”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal circumstances in a combination of underlying funds for which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC (the Investment Manager) or an affiliate serves as investment adviser or principal underwriter (the affiliated underlying funds). The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in other funds, including third party advised (unaffiliated) funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) (collectively with the affiliated underlying funds, the Underlying Funds), equity securities, fixed income securities (including treasury inflation protected securities (TIPS)) and derivative instruments (the 20% Sleeve). The Fund’s derivative investments may include forward contracts (including forward foreign currency contracts), futures (including currency, equity, index, interest rate, and other bond futures) and options. Derivative positions may be established to seek incremental earnings, hedge existing positions, increase market or credit exposure, increase investment flexibility (including using the derivative position as a substitute for the purchase or sale of the underlying security, currency or other instrument) and/or to change the effective duration of the Fund’s portfolio. Collectively, these investments (including through investments in derivatives) provide the Fund with exposure to equity, fixed income, and cash/cash equivalent asset classes. The Fund may also pursue alternative investment strategies (alternative strategies), including those that seek investment returns uncorrelated to the broad equity and fixed income markets, as well as those providing exposure to other markets, including but not limited to absolute (positive) return strategies.
The Fund may invest in Underlying Funds categorized as “equity”, “fixed income”, “cash/cash equivalents”, and “alternative strategies”, which may represent indirect investments in various sectors, asset classes, strategies and markets. Under normal circumstances, the Fund emphasizes investments in Underlying Funds categorized as equity, which can include those that invest in equity securities representing different investment styles (e.g., growth, value and core/blend), market capitalizations (large-, mid- and small-cap), geographic focus (domestic and international, including emerging markets) and sector focus (e.g., real estate, technology, infrastructure and natural resources). The Fund may also invest in Underlying Funds categorized as fixed income, which can include those investing in TIPs, U.S. treasury bonds and notes, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds (junk bonds), high yield loans and international bonds (including those of issuers in developed and emerging markets), which may have varying interest rates, terms, duration and credit exposure. The Underlying Funds categorized as alternative strategies include those that employ a variety of investment strategies, techniques and practices, generally intended to have a low correlation to the performance of the broad equity and fixed income markets over a complete market cycle including but not limited to absolute (positive) return strategies. Subject to the 
20% Sleeve limitation described above, the Fund may also invest directly in equity securities, fixed income securities and derivative instruments, including forward foreign currency contracts and futures (including currency, equity, fixed income, index and interest rate futures). By investing in a combination of Underlying Funds and other securities described in the 20% Sleeve, the Fund seeks to minimize the risks typically associated with investing in a traditional mutual fund. 
Under normal market circumstances, the Fund may invest, directly or indirectly, in each of equity, fixed income and cash/cash equivalent asset classes and alternative strategies (each, an asset class category and collectively, the asset class categories) within the following target asset allocation ranges (includes investments in Underlying Funds and the other securities described in the 20% Sleeve): 
Asset Class Exposures*
Equity Fixed Income Cash/CashEquivalents Alternatives
Aggressive Portfolio 25–100%* 0–50%* 0–40%* 0–40%*
  
* As a percent of Fund net assets. Ranges include the net notional amounts of a Fund’s direct investments in derivative instruments. Market appreciation or depreciation may cause a Fund to be temporarily outside the ranges identified in the table. The Investment Manager may modify the target allocation ranges only with the approval of a Fund’s Board of Trustees (the Board). 
The Fund may be most appropriate for investors with a longer-term investment horizon. 
RBGCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -3.2% 29.3% 59.49%
1 Yr 8.6% -12.9% 32.0% 27.01%
3 Yr -1.3%* -6.5% 13.0% 79.04%
5 Yr -2.7%* -8.2% 5.9% 71.74%
10 Yr -0.9%* -6.9% 6.0% 79.53%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -37.4% -8.2% 82.62%
2021 0.9% -5.0% 12.0% 90.33%
2020 2.1% -5.7% 7.8% 52.65%
2019 3.5% -2.1% 6.3% 50.55%
2018 -3.9% -6.1% -0.8% 71.32%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.9% -14.6% 29.3% 59.16%
1 Yr 8.6% -12.9% 57.6% 27.16%
3 Yr -1.3%* -6.5% 22.1% 78.89%
5 Yr -2.7%* -7.8% 16.4% 83.58%
10 Yr -0.9%* -3.4% 8.5% 94.29%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBGCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.9% -37.4% -8.2% 82.62%
2021 0.9% -5.0% 12.0% 90.33%
2020 2.1% -5.7% 7.8% 52.65%
2019 3.5% -2.1% 6.3% 50.55%
2018 -3.9% -6.1% 0.1% 87.55%

NAV & Total Return History

RBGCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RBGCX Category Low Category High RBGCX % Rank
Net Assets 1.34 B 963 K 126 B 40.95%
Number of Holdings 24 4 7731 55.87%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.29 B 2.04 K 28.9 B 31.43%
Weighting of Top 10 96.96% 13.3% 100.0% 10.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Columbia Large Cap Value Inst3 15.37%
  2. Columbia Overseas Core Institutional 3 14.35%
  3. Columbia Contrarian Core Inst3 13.61%
  4. Columbia Select Large Cap Equity Inst3 13.57%
  5. Columbia Bond Inst3 12.22%
  6. Columbia Large Cap Growth Inst3 11.55%
  7. Columbia High Yield Bond Inst3 7.27%
  8. Columbia Emerging Markets Inst3 4.92%
  9. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 4.46%
  10. E-Mini S&P 500 Future Mar 21 4.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RBGCX % Rank
Stocks 		75.79% 0.19% 99.72% 55.24%
Bonds 		19.18% 0.00% 91.12% 34.60%
Cash 		2.48% -7.71% 88.33% 67.30%
Other 		2.16% -2.61% 17.60% 14.29%
Convertible Bonds 		0.38% 0.00% 26.48% 41.59%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 26.97% 72.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBGCX % Rank
Technology 		21.79% 1.07% 52.93% 17.46%
Healthcare 		15.29% 0.00% 36.30% 11.43%
Financial Services 		14.32% 0.28% 52.80% 62.54%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.49% 0.00% 16.01% 45.71%
Industrials 		9.80% 1.16% 32.55% 57.78%
Communication Services 		8.47% 0.00% 26.62% 20.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.27% 0.00% 27.24% 69.84%
Energy 		5.17% 0.00% 29.22% 38.41%
Basic Materials 		3.49% 0.00% 15.48% 85.40%
Real Estate 		2.68% 0.00% 33.86% 79.37%
Utilities 		2.23% 0.00% 31.67% 73.02%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBGCX % Rank
US 		56.55% 0.19% 96.85% 45.40%
Non US 		19.24% 0.00% 38.11% 56.83%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBGCX % Rank
Securitized 		32.46% 0.00% 37.97% 2.22%
Corporate 		32.21% 0.00% 100.00% 45.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		20.05% 0.00% 100.00% 46.98%
Derivative 		15.14% 0.00% 38.84% 5.71%
Government 		0.14% 0.00% 99.71% 87.30%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 17.02% 66.67%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBGCX % Rank
US 		17.72% 0.00% 91.12% 30.79%
Non US 		1.46% 0.00% 18.39% 67.62%

RBGCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.14% 0.01% 3.35% 23.76%
Management Fee 0.04% 0.00% 1.25% 25.71%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 79.89%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 2.06%

Sales Fees

RBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 15.38%

Trading Fees

RBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RBGCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.00% 4.00% 398.00% 9.18%

RBGCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RBGCX Category Low Category High RBGCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.14% 0.00% 7.05% 40.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RBGCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RBGCX Category Low Category High RBGCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.49% -1.12% 5.55% 80.39%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RBGCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

RBGCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anwiti Bahuguna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2010

12.09

12.1%

Anwiti Bahuguna is a senior portfolio manager with the Global Asset Allocation Team at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. She is responsible for asset allocation research and portfolio management of the asset allocation funds and separately managed accounts. Dr. Bahuguna joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2002. Previously, Dr. Bahuguna worked at Fleet in its corporate strategy and development group, where she provided investment banking analysis on transactions such as mergers and acquisitions in all types of financial services companies. Prior roles have also involved strategic planning for restructuring and positioning the corporation and its components for growth and expansion. She has been a member of the investment community since 1998. Dr. Bahuguna received a B.S. in economics and mathematics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University, and a Ph.D. in economics from Northeastern University.

Dan Boncarosky

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 27, 2017

5.34

5.3%

Daniel Boncarosky is a portfolio manager on the Global Asset Allocation Team for Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Mr. Boncarosky joined one of the Columbia Threadneedle Investments legacy firms in 2008. Before joining the Global Asset Allocation Team, Mr. Boncarosky was an analyst on the international bond team. He has been a member of the investment community since 2008. Mr. Boncarosky received a B.S. in finance and statistics from the New York University Stern School of Business. In addition, he holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

