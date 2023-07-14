Home
RBCIX (Mutual Fund)

RBCIX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RBC China Equity Fund

RBCIX | Fund

$8.78

$4.47 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

-3.9%

1 yr return

-10.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$4.47 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RBCIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -3.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RBC China Equity Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    RBC Global Asset Management
  • Inception Date
    Apr 11, 2022
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Siguo Chen

Fund Description

RBCIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -22.0% 21.1% 34.17%
1 Yr -10.9% -29.7% 41.4% 30.83%
3 Yr N/A* -27.8% 23.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -21.1% 17.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 12.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.5% 25.8% N/A
2021 N/A -28.6% 19.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -3.9% -32.2% 31.3% 24.37%
1 Yr -10.9% -55.0% 60.3% 20.17%
3 Yr N/A* -24.7% 27.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.5% 13.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.4% 11.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBCIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -40.5% 25.8% N/A
2021 N/A -28.6% 19.4% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -0.5% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.1% -0.3% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RBCIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RBCIX Category Low Category High RBCIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.47 M 1.4 M 7.9 B 89.17%
Number of Holdings N/A 21 961 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 706 K 4.22 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 6.6% 81.8% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RBCIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 102.18% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% N/A
Cash 		0.00% -2.18% 11.89% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% N/A

RBCIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RBCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.09% 20.92% 46.92%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.09% 1.50% 50.00%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

RBCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RBCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RBCIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 278.00% N/A

RBCIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RBCIX Category Low Category High RBCIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 35.00%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RBCIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RBCIX Category Low Category High RBCIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.76% 4.74% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RBCIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RBCIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Siguo Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2022

0.14

0.1%

Siguo is a portfolio manager on the Asian Equity team at RBC GAM. She is the lead manager for the team's China strategy and is also the team's healthcare specialist. Prior to joining RBC GAM in 2017, Siguo was a sell-side equity analyst with a multinational investment bank where she specialized in China and Hong Kong consumer sectors and Hong Kong Equity strategy. She started her career in the investment industry in 2012.

Mayur Nallamala

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 11, 2022

0.14

0.1%

Mayur is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Asian Equity team at RBC GAM. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he was a portfolio manager at a global asset management firm, responsible for Asia Pacific ex-Japan mandates, managing assets on behalf of sovereign wealth, institutional and retail clients around the world. Mayur had earlier worked at major brokerage firms in London and Hong Kong, working in derivatives and equity research. He began his career in the investment industry in 1998.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 3.87 2.53

