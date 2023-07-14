Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-3.9%
1 yr return
-10.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.47 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RBCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-22.0%
|21.1%
|34.17%
|1 Yr
|-10.9%
|-29.7%
|41.4%
|30.83%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.8%
|23.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-21.1%
|17.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|12.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RBCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|Period
|RBCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.9%
|-32.2%
|31.3%
|24.37%
|1 Yr
|-10.9%
|-55.0%
|60.3%
|20.17%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.7%
|27.8%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.5%
|13.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.4%
|11.6%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RBCIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-40.5%
|25.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-28.6%
|19.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-6.6%
|33.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-0.5%
|11.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.1%
|-0.3%
|N/A
|RBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBCIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.47 M
|1.4 M
|7.9 B
|89.17%
|Number of Holdings
|N/A
|21
|961
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|N/A
|706 K
|4.22 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|6.6%
|81.8%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RBCIX % Rank
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|102.18%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|47.32%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.15%
|N/A
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.18%
|11.89%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.90%
|N/A
|RBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.09%
|20.92%
|46.92%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.09%
|1.50%
|50.00%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.06%
|0.25%
|N/A
|RBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|RBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RBCIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|4.00%
|278.00%
|N/A
|RBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBCIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|35.00%
|RBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|RBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RBCIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.76%
|4.74%
|N/A
|RBCIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 21, 2022
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2022
0.14
0.1%
Siguo is a portfolio manager on the Asian Equity team at RBC GAM. She is the lead manager for the team's China strategy and is also the team's healthcare specialist. Prior to joining RBC GAM in 2017, Siguo was a sell-side equity analyst with a multinational investment bank where she specialized in China and Hong Kong consumer sectors and Hong Kong Equity strategy. She started her career in the investment industry in 2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 11, 2022
0.14
0.1%
Mayur is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Asian Equity team at RBC GAM. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, he was a portfolio manager at a global asset management firm, responsible for Asia Pacific ex-Japan mandates, managing assets on behalf of sovereign wealth, institutional and retail clients around the world. Mayur had earlier worked at major brokerage firms in London and Hong Kong, working in derivatives and equity research. He began his career in the investment industry in 1998.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|28.32
|3.87
|2.53
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...