Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund

RBAIX | Fund

$24.64

$4.66 B

2.63%

$0.65

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

6.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$4.66 B

Holdings in Top 10

25.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 91.90%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$500,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RBAIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 10.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Balanced Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Dec 17, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Charles Shriver

Fund Description

The fund normally invests approximately 65% of its net assets in stocks and 35% of its net assets in fixed income securities, although the amount may vary based on market conditions. The fund invests at least 25% of its net assets in fixed income senior securities and may invest up to 35% of its net assets in foreign securities.

When deciding upon overall allocations between stocks and fixed income securities, the adviser may favor stocks when strong economic growth is expected and may favor fixed income securities if the economy is expected to slow sufficiently to hurt corporate profit growth. The fund invests in bonds, including foreign issues, which are primarily rated investment grade (i.e., assigned one of the four highest credit ratings by credit rating agencies or by T. Rowe Price) and are chosen from across the entire government, corporate, and asset- and mortgage-backed securities markets. Maturities generally reflect the adviser’s outlook for interest rates.

When selecting particular stocks, the adviser examines relative values and prospects among growth- and value-oriented stocks, domestic and international stocks, small- to large-cap stocks, and stocks of companies involved in activities related to commodities and other real assets. Domestic stocks are drawn from the overall U.S. market and international stocks are selected primarily from large companies in developed countries, although stocks in emerging markets may also be purchased. This process draws heavily upon the adviser’s proprietary stock research expertise. While the fund maintains a well-diversified portfolio, its portfolio manager may at a particular time shift stock selection toward markets or market sectors that appear to offer attractive value and appreciation potential.

A similar security selection process applies to bonds. When deciding whether to adjust duration, credit risk exposure, or allocations among the various sectors (for example, high yield “junk” bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, international bonds, and emerging markets bonds), the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, corporate earnings, expected interest rate movements and currency valuations, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds.

Read More

RBAIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -8.3% 18.1% 11.67%
1 Yr 6.4% -13.3% 143.9% 28.15%
3 Yr -0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 54.42%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 42.75%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.0% 25.99%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -34.7% 92.4% 78.95%
2021 1.8% -6.1% 19.5% 59.83%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 37.05%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 17.66%
2018 -2.6% -12.6% 0.0% 60.50%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RBAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% -11.9% 18.1% 11.67%
1 Yr 6.4% -13.3% 143.9% 27.80%
3 Yr -0.6%* -8.0% 25.7% 54.77%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 24.3% 54.96%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 24.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RBAIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.2% -34.7% 92.4% 78.95%
2021 1.8% -6.1% 19.5% 59.83%
2020 3.0% -7.5% 11.8% 37.05%
2019 3.9% 0.1% 14.9% 19.33%
2018 -2.6% -12.6% 0.2% 85.74%

NAV & Total Return History

RBAIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RBAIX Category Low Category High RBAIX % Rank
Net Assets 4.66 B 658 K 207 B 18.28%
Number of Holdings 1480 2 15351 10.08%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.27 B 660 K 48.5 B 31.34%
Weighting of Top 10 25.34% 8.4% 105.0% 70.96%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Reserve Invt Fds 5.36%
  2. T. Rowe Price Instl High Yield 5.14%
  3. Microsoft Corp 2.73%
  4. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.30%
  5. Apple Inc 2.20%
  6. T. Rowe Price Real Assets I 2.12%
  7. Amazon.com Inc 2.00%
  8. Fvm1 5yr Us Note Fut Jun 21 1.63%
  9. Fvm1 5yr Us Note Fut Jun 21 1.63%
  Asset Allocation

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RBAIX % Rank
Stocks 		63.44% 0.00% 99.40% 24.66%
Bonds 		35.45% 0.00% 116.75% 39.51%
Cash 		0.54% -16.75% 81.51% 91.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.42% 0.00% 23.84% 61.85%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% 0.00% 27.92% 39.37%
Other 		0.03% -2.51% 25.19% 48.64%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBAIX % Rank
Technology 		20.13% 0.00% 44.21% 43.99%
Healthcare 		16.01% 0.00% 29.35% 15.30%
Financial Services 		13.78% 0.00% 38.77% 66.26%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.92% 0.00% 19.36% 32.24%
Communication Services 		9.40% 0.00% 23.67% 11.75%
Industrials 		8.26% 0.00% 24.37% 83.20%
Consumer Defense 		6.59% 0.00% 19.93% 50.41%
Basic Materials 		4.49% 0.00% 33.35% 38.80%
Utilities 		4.28% 0.00% 99.55% 20.49%
Energy 		3.13% 0.00% 85.65% 81.42%
Real Estate 		3.00% 0.00% 65.01% 61.34%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBAIX % Rank
US 		41.97% -1.65% 98.67% 63.62%
Non US 		21.47% 0.00% 37.06% 5.99%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBAIX % Rank
Corporate 		30.76% 0.00% 98.21% 51.23%
Government 		26.58% 0.00% 97.26% 57.90%
Securitized 		25.82% 0.00% 92.13% 26.84%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.63% 0.14% 100.00% 40.74%
Municipal 		2.17% 0.00% 24.80% 7.63%
Derivative 		0.03% 0.00% 31.93% 35.15%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RBAIX % Rank
US 		32.60% 0.00% 62.18% 30.93%
Non US 		2.85% 0.00% 84.73% 62.40%

RBAIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RBAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.01% 17.63% 75.69%
Management Fee 0.43% 0.00% 1.83% 51.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 1.24%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

RBAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RBAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RBAIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 91.90% 0.00% 343.00% 80.38%

RBAIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RBAIX Category Low Category High RBAIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.63% 0.00% 8.35% 35.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RBAIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RBAIX Category Low Category High RBAIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -2.34% 19.41% 37.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RBAIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RBAIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Shriver

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2011

11.09

11.1%

Charles M. Shriver is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. He is a portfolio manager for several asset allocation portfolios within the Asset Allocation Group. He is the president of the Global Allocation, Balanced, Spectrum, and Personal Strategy Funds and chairman of their Investment Advisory Committees. Charles is also a member of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Real Assets Fund. He is cochair of the Asset Allocation Committee and has been with the firm since 1991. Charles earned a BA in economics and rhetoric/communications studies from the University of Virginia, an MSF in finance from Loyola University Maryland, and a graduate diploma in public economics from Stockholm University. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Toby Thompson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2020

2.25

2.3%

Toby Thompson is a portfolio manager within the Multi-Asset Division. Mr. Thompson is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. Mr. Thompson earned a B.S. in business and economics from Towson University and an MBA in finance from Loyola University Maryland. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designations.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.29 2.41

