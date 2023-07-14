Home
RAZCX (Mutual Fund)

Russell Investments Multi-Asset Growth Strategy Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$9.63 -0.03 -0.31%
primary theme
N/A
share class
S (RMGSX) Primary M (RMATX) Inst (RMGYX) A (RAZAX) C (RAZCX)

Vitals

YTD Return

8.6%

1 yr return

9.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.6%

Net Assets

$830 M

Holdings in Top 10

64.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.19%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 207.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RAZCX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.6%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.69%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Russell Investments Multi-Asset Growth Strategy Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Russell
  • Inception Date
    Sep 28, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Rob Balkema

Fund Description

In an effort to provide equity-like total return over a market cycle while mitigating downside risk and volatility relative to equities, Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) allocates the Fund’s assets across a broad range of instruments, asset classes and strategies. To seek to achieve the Fund’s objective, RIM dynamically manages the Fund’s positioning based on RIM’s outlook on the business and economic cycle, relative market valuations and market sentiment. By evolving the Fund’s positioning away from sectors with higher relative valuations and towards those believed to present more attractive opportunities, RIM attempts to reduce the Fund’s downside risk and enable the Fund to provide long term total return from a diverse range of potential investments.
The Fund’s target strategic asset allocation is 60% to global equity or equity-related securities or instruments, including equity securities of real assets-related companies, and 40% global fixed income or fixed income-related securities or instruments, including high yield debt. However, the Fund is not required to allocate its investments in any set proportion and RIM will dynamically manage the Fund’s asset allocation based on market conditions generally by up to plus/minus 10% from the Fund’s target strategic asset allocations.
The Fund’s global equity investments span developed and emerging markets and may include real estate and infrastructure companies. The Fund’s global fixed income investments may include government and corporate debt, U.S., non-U.S. and emerging markets debt, investment grade and high yield debt, and mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities. The Fund’s fixed income portfolio is expected to include a significant allocation to return-seeking fixed income investments. The Fund considers emerging market countries to include every country in the world except Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. 
RIM provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-asset, multi-manager approach.  RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund employs discretionary and non-discretionary money managers. The Fund’s discretionary money managers select the individual portfolio instruments for the assets assigned to them. The Fund’s non-discretionary money managers provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. RIM manages Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies and utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the portion of Fund assets for which the Fund’s non-discretionary money managers provide model portfolios to RIM and the Fund’s cash balances.  
The Fund may invest in equity securities of issuers of any market capitalization which are economically tied to U.S. and non-U.S. markets, including emerging markets. These securities may include common stocks, preferred stocks, rights, warrants, convertible securities, securities issued in connection with initial public offerings and depositary receipts. The Fund’s investments in convertible securities may include contingent convertible securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies, known as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that own and/or manage properties. The Fund may invest in infrastructure companies and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). Infrastructure refers to the systems and networks of energy, transportation, communication and other services required for the normal function of society. 
The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any credit quality and maturity, including fixed income securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high yield” or “junk bonds”) and in “distressed” debt securities. The Fund may invest in (1) U.S. and non-U.S. corporate fixed income securities, (2) fixed income securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government (including Treasury Inflation Protected Securities) and by non-U.S. governments, or by their respective agencies and instrumentalities, (3) emerging markets debt securities, (4) mortgage-backed securities and (5) asset-backed securities. The Fund may also invest in variable and floating rate securities. The Fund may purchase loans and other direct indebtedness, including bank loans (also called “leveraged loans”). The Fund may invest in currency futures and options on futures, forward currency contracts and currency options for speculative purposes or to seek to protect a portion of its investments against adverse currency exchange rate changes. The Fund may enter into repurchase agreements and reverse repurchase agreements. The Fund may invest in money market securities and commercial paper, including asset-backed commercial paper, and in bank obligations. 
The Fund may invest in derivative instruments including futures, forwards, options, swaps, swaptions and credit default swaps, and may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. The Fund may invest in credit linked notes and credit options. The Fund may invest in synthetic foreign fixed income or equity securities, which may be referred to as international warrants, local access products, participation notes or low exercise price warrants. 
The Fund’s use of derivatives may cause the Fund’s investment returns to be impacted by the performance of securities the Fund does not own and result in the Fund’s total investment exposure exceeding the value of its portfolio. 
The Fund may invest in other investment companies and pooled investment vehicles. 
The Fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. 
A portion of the Fund’s net assets may be “illiquid” investments. 
Depending upon market conditions, RIM may allocate a significant portion of the Fund's assets to cash in order to seek to achieve the Fund's objective. The Fund may expose all or a portion of its cash to changes in interest rates or market/sector returns by purchasing derivatives. 
Please refer to the “Investment Objective and Investment Strategies” section in the Fund's Prospectus for further information. 
Read More

RAZCX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAZCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -23.7% 16.4% 52.36%
1 Yr 9.7% -8.9% 48.3% 81.33%
3 Yr -0.2%* -2.2% 16.4% 93.99%
5 Yr -1.6%* -0.7% 13.4% 95.33%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAZCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -40.8% 20.6% 65.63%
2021 0.4% -21.0% 24.5% 57.63%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 93.46%
2019 1.3% -23.1% 11.7% 5.22%
2018 -1.5% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAZCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.6% -23.7% 16.4% 51.29%
1 Yr 9.7% -12.8% 48.3% 74.36%
3 Yr -0.2%* -3.4% 16.4% 93.89%
5 Yr -1.6%* -1.1% 13.4% 95.19%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAZCX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.6% -40.8% 20.6% 65.63%
2021 0.4% -21.0% 24.5% 57.63%
2020 0.5% -24.2% 27.8% 93.46%
2019 1.3% -23.1% 11.7% 18.11%
2018 -1.5% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RAZCX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAZCX Category Low Category High RAZCX % Rank
Net Assets 830 M 1.12 M 110 B 41.90%
Number of Holdings 1773 2 10961 7.31%
Net Assets in Top 10 75.9 M -31.7 M 22 B 73.70%
Weighting of Top 10 64.49% 10.8% 100.0% 34.59%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 9.10%
  2. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 7.99%
  3. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 7.68%
  4. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 7.26%
  5. Federal National Mortgage Association 2.5% 7.06%
  6. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 6.46%
  7. Federal National Mortgage Association 3% 5.43%
  8. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 5.15%
  9. Federal National Mortgage Association 4% 5.08%
  10. Federal National Mortgage Association 3.5% 4.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAZCX % Rank
Stocks 		46.22% -45.72% 98.42% 85.18%
Bonds 		21.11% -39.76% 93.84% 62.63%
Cash 		19.89% -97.12% 185.58% 8.98%
Convertible Bonds 		12.63% 0.00% 25.49% 2.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.13% -0.03% 14.00% 22.76%
Other 		0.02% -1.25% 197.12% 86.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAZCX % Rank
Technology 		15.34% 0.00% 39.48% 51.17%
Financial Services 		13.72% 0.00% 30.34% 59.66%
Industrials 		12.12% 0.09% 32.39% 25.90%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.95% 0.00% 20.84% 16.77%
Basic Materials 		9.96% 0.00% 60.23% 16.56%
Real Estate 		8.70% 0.00% 90.14% 34.61%
Healthcare 		7.26% 0.00% 30.30% 75.16%
Communication Services 		6.75% 0.00% 28.59% 53.50%
Consumer Defense 		6.46% 0.00% 31.85% 54.78%
Energy 		4.37% 0.00% 38.61% 57.32%
Utilities 		3.38% 0.00% 40.29% 44.37%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAZCX % Rank
Non US 		27.30% -46.69% 57.06% 53.65%
US 		18.92% -4.82% 95.75% 84.76%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAZCX % Rank
Government 		56.97% 0.00% 98.64% 27.14%
Securitized 		20.76% 0.00% 83.28% 19.42%
Cash & Equivalents 		9.93% 0.10% 100.00% 53.65%
Corporate 		6.19% 0.00% 99.90% 73.07%
Derivative 		6.14% 0.00% 41.88% 11.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 31.28% 71.40%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAZCX % Rank
US 		22.69% -177.12% 87.76% 32.99%
Non US 		-1.58% -39.00% 137.36% 85.39%

RAZCX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAZCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.19% 0.16% 2.71% 8.98%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 1.70% 89.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.75% 0.00% 1.00% 73.71%
Administrative Fee 0.05% 0.01% 0.70% 18.42%

Sales Fees

RAZCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RAZCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAZCX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 207.00% 0.00% 441.00% 94.02%

RAZCX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAZCX Category Low Category High RAZCX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.71% 0.00% 10.92% 69.44%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAZCX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAZCX Category Low Category High RAZCX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.69% -5.20% 6.33% 98.26%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAZCX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RAZCX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Rob Balkema

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 07, 2017

5.24

5.2%

Rob Balkema, CFA Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Solutions Rob Balkema is a portfolio manager working on Russell Investments’ multi-asset funds, based in New York. In this role, Rob manages Russell Investments’ fiduciary solutions mandates which integrate Russell Investments’ equity, fixed income, real asset and alternative capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting active strategies or passive alternatives to populate asset classes and dynamically positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Prior to his current role, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was based in Seattle as a member of the global equity team, serving in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Venkat Kopanathi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 08, 2021

0.98

1.0%

Venkat Kopanathi is portfolio manager specialized under multi-asset

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

