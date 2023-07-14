infrastructure securities; and

​

natural resources securities (collectively, “Real Asset Securities”).

​

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in Real Asset Securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may purchase both equity and fixed income securities. The Fund actively trades portfolio securities. The Fund may invest in securities of companies or issuers of any size market capitalization. The Fund will invest in companies or issuers located throughout the world and there is no limitation on the Fund’s investments in foreign securities or in emerging markets.

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any change to the 80% Policy.

In managing the Fund, the Adviser will determine the Fund’s strategic asset allocation. The Fund has flexibility in the relative weightings given to each of these categories. In addition, the Fund may, in the future, invest in additional investment categories other than those listed herein, to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund may invest in common, convertible and preferred stock, restricted (“144A”) or private securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”) including ABS that are backed by interest in real estate or land, mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) of any kind, interests in loans and/or whole loan pools of mortgages, mortgage real estate investment trusts (“mortgage REITs”), investment grade fixed income securities, high yield fixed income securities (“junk bonds”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), bank loans (including participations, assignments, senior loans, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities), open-end and closed-end investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), and securities issued and/or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as described in this Prospectus. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity. The Fund’s investments in MBS may include residential MBS (“RMBS”) or commercial MBS (“CMBS”).

The Fund defines a real estate security as any security tied to a company or issuer that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues from the ownership, operation, development, construction, financing, management, or sale of commercial, industrial, or residential real estate and similar activities, or (ii) commits at least 50% of its assets to activities related to real estate.

For purposes of selecting investments in real estate securities, the Fund defines the real estate sector broadly. It includes, but is not limited to, the following: