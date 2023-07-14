Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
1.5%
1 yr return
-0.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.7%
Net Assets
$54.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
23.0%
Expense Ratio 0.94%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 65.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|RASYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|18.45%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|13.95%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|43.65%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|44.39%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RASYX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.5%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|17.81%
|1 Yr
|-0.2%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|13.35%
|3 Yr
|4.0%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|39.08%
|5 Yr
|0.7%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|40.73%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|RASYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RASYX % Rank
|Net Assets
|54.8 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|86.18%
|Number of Holdings
|324
|2
|10961
|45.72%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|13 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|87.27%
|Weighting of Top 10
|22.95%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|71.40%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RASYX % Rank
|Stocks
|86.87%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|1.25%
|Bonds
|6.74%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|89.56%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.63%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|8.35%
|Cash
|2.21%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|64.30%
|Other
|0.38%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|44.89%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.17%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|55.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RASYX % Rank
|Real Estate
|40.29%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|5.10%
|Utilities
|28.97%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|1.91%
|Industrials
|15.73%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|7.01%
|Energy
|12.57%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|20.38%
|Communication Services
|1.65%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|92.14%
|Technology
|0.45%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|92.36%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.34%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|94.27%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|95.33%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|95.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|98.09%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|99.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RASYX % Rank
|US
|49.65%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|9.19%
|Non US
|37.22%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|12.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RASYX % Rank
|Corporate
|57.07%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|21.92%
|Cash & Equivalents
|42.93%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|18.16%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|78.50%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|88.10%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|72.03%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|96.03%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RASYX % Rank
|US
|6.01%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|83.09%
|Non US
|0.73%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|82.46%
|RASYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.94%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|67.22%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|67.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.15%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|77.37%
|RASYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RASYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|92.86%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RASYX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|65.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|54.78%
|RASYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RASYX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.61%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|70.69%
|RASYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RASYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RASYX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.09%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|65.80%
|RASYX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 15, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2021
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2021
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2020
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2020
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2019
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2019
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2018
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2017
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2016
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2016
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2016
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2016
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2015
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 29, 2016
6.25
6.3%
Mr. Antonatos has 29 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager for the Public Securities Group’s Real Asset Solutions team. In this role he oversees the portfolio construction process, including execution of asset allocation. Larry joined Brookfield in 2011 as Product Manager for the firm’s equity investment strategies. Prior to joining Brookfield, he was a portfolio manager for a U.S. REIT strategy for 10 years. He also has investment experience with direct property, CMBS, and mortgage loans. Larry earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of the
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 30, 2020
1.5
1.5%
Gaal Surugeon has 13 years of industry experience and is a Portfolio Manager for the Public Securities Group’s Real Asset Solutions team. He is responsible for portfolio construction and asset allocation for the firm’s diversified real asset portfolios. Prior to joining the firm in 2019, Gaal was an Executive Director at Oppenheimer Asset Management where he served as manager of the firm’s multi-asset portfolios and Director of Asset Allocation and Research. Prior to that, he was an Associate Economist at Decision Economics, Inc. Gaal holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Society Chicago. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Michigan.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
