Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.3%
1 yr return
-0.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.1%
Net Assets
$782 M
Holdings in Top 10
37.6%
Expense Ratio 1.10%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 71.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Asset Class
|
AllocationRange
|
Real Estate Companies/REITs
|20‑35%
|
Commodities
|20‑35%
|
Natural Resource Companies
|10‑20%
|
Infrastructure Companies and Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”)
|10‑20%
|
Gold and Other Precious Metals
|0‑10%
|
Fixed Income Securities
|0‑20%
|Period
|RAPZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|3.00%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|1.50%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|2.90%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|7.94%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|86.07%
* Annualized
|Period
|RAPZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|11.53%
|2021
|6.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|81.32%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|32.94%
|2019
|3.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|28.61%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|93.73%
|Period
|RAPZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.3%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|3.43%
|1 Yr
|-0.4%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|1.27%
|3 Yr
|6.5%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|2.40%
|5 Yr
|2.1%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|7.09%
|10 Yr
|0.3%*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|85.08%
* Annualized
|Period
|RAPZX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-5.0%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|11.53%
|2021
|6.1%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|81.32%
|2020
|-0.9%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|32.94%
|2019
|3.4%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|50.87%
|2018
|-2.1%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|96.19%
|RAPZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAPZX % Rank
|Net Assets
|782 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|45.14%
|Number of Holdings
|282
|2
|10961
|49.90%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|207 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|41.75%
|Weighting of Top 10
|37.59%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|38.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAPZX % Rank
|Stocks
|57.29%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|69.52%
|Other
|24.54%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|3.97%
|Bonds
|9.08%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|86.64%
|Cash
|7.67%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|35.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.80%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|15.03%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.61%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|33.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAPZX % Rank
|Real Estate
|46.12%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|2.97%
|Energy
|17.83%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|10.19%
|Basic Materials
|13.40%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|11.04%
|Utilities
|9.73%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|13.16%
|Industrials
|6.12%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|89.17%
|Consumer Defense
|5.06%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|63.69%
|Communication Services
|1.16%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|91.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.40%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|97.24%
|Technology
|0.18%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|94.90%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAPZX % Rank
|US
|31.62%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|54.28%
|Non US
|25.67%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|58.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAPZX % Rank
|Corporate
|53.48%
|0.00%
|99.90%
|21.50%
|Cash & Equivalents
|42.25%
|0.10%
|100.00%
|19.83%
|Government
|4.27%
|0.00%
|98.64%
|81.42%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.88%
|98.54%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|83.28%
|98.54%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.28%
|98.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAPZX % Rank
|US
|6.85%
|-177.12%
|87.76%
|82.46%
|Non US
|2.23%
|-39.00%
|137.36%
|71.82%
|RAPZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.10%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|79.12%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|75.16%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.08%
|0.01%
|0.70%
|43.16%
|RAPZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RAPZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RAPZX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|71.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|64.11%
|RAPZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAPZX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.55%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|98.96%
|RAPZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RAPZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAPZX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.07%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|67.10%
|RAPZX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2020
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2019
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2018
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 06, 2017
|$0.090
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 08, 2016
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2015
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2014
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 12, 2013
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 13, 2012
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2012
10.34
10.3%
Benjamin Morton, Executive Vice President, is Head of Global Infrastructure and a senior portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers' infrastructure portfolios, including those focused on master limited partnerships. He has 21 years of infrastructure-related investment experience. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2003, Mr. Morton worked at Salomon Smith Barney as a research associate for three years, covering the utility and pipelines sectors. He also worked at New York Mercantile Exchange as a research analyst. Mr. Morton holds a BA from the University of Rochester and an MES from Yale University. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 31, 2012
10.01
10.0%
Jon Y. Cheigh joined Cohen & Steers in 2005 and currently serves as Executive Vice President and head of the global real estate investment team. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2005, Mr. Cheigh was a vice president and senior REIT analyst for two years at Security Capital Research & Management. Previously, he was a vice president of real estate acquisitions at InterPark and an acquisitions associate at Urban Growth Property Trust, two privately held REITs. Mr. Cheigh holds a BA cum laude from Williams College and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Nick Koutsoftas, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers’ commodities strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Mr. Koutsoftas was a senior vice president at GE Asset Management and co-portfolio manager of the GE Active Commodities strategy since its 2006 inception. He joined GE Asset Management in 1999 and began his career at GE in 1995. Mr. Koutsoftas has a BSE from the University of Massachusetts and an MBA from New York University Stern School of Business. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2013
9.09
9.1%
Ben Ross—Mr. Ross joined Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc. in 2013 and currently serves as senior vice president of the Advisor and CNS. Previously at GE Asset Management (“GEAM”), Mr. Ross was co-portfolio manager of the GE Active Commodities strategy since inception. Earlier, Mr. Ross was a Senior Trader at GEAM, leading the international equity trading desk. Before joining GE in 1996, he worked at State Street Bank & Trust. Mr. Ross has a BS from Northeastern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 12, 2013
8.81
8.8%
Vince Childers, CFA, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for Cohen & Steers’ real assets strategy. He has 19 years of investment experience. Prior to joining the firm in 2013, Mr. Childers was a portfolio manager for real asset strategies at AllianceBernstein, where he co-managed a research team overseeing $2.3 billion in assets. Previously, Mr. Childers was an associate in the financial advisory services department of Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Childers has an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University and a BS from Vanderbilt University. He is based in New York.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
On November 15, 2021 Jeff Palma, Senior Vice President and Head of Multi-Asset Solutions, joined the firm. In a newly created position reporting to Jon Cheigh, Chief Investment Officer, Mr. Palma is responsible for leading the firm’s asset allocation teams and strategies, and macroeconomic research. Mr. Palma joins Cohen & Steers with 25 years of investment experience. Most recently at State Street Global Advisors, he was a Managing Director and Head of Public Investments for SSGA’s Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) platform, overseeing teams responsible for investment strategy, portfolio construction, manager research, tactical market positioning and portfolio implementation. Prior to that, Mr. Palma was the Head of Tactical Asset Allocation for GE Pension Trust, Portfolio Manager for GE Institutional Strategic Investment Fund, and Chief Market Strategist at GE Asset Management when it was acquired by SSGA in 2016. Before joining GE in 2012, he was most recently the Head of Global Equity Strategy at UBS Investment Bank. At UBS, he was responsible for the firm’s regional and sector allocation view on global equities, and served as a member of its macro strategy board.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...