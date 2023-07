The Fund has a non-fundamental policy to invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes in investments related to real assets and real asset companies. Real assets are broadly defined by the Fund and are considered to include any assets that have physical properties, such as natural resources, real estate, infrastructure and commodities. In an effort to provide equity-like returns over a market cycle while mitigating downside risk relative to equities, Russell Investment Management, LLC (“RIM”) allocates the Fund’s assets globally across the real assets group of industries, focusing on real estate, infrastructure, commodities and natural resources. RIM intends to shift the Fund’s assets within the real assets group of industries based on RIM’s outlook on the business and economic cycle, relative market valuations and market sentiment.

RIM provides or oversees the provision of all investment advisory and portfolio management services for the Fund. The Fund is advised by RIM and multiple money managers unaffiliated with RIM pursuant to a multi-asset, multi-manager approach. RIM may change a Fund's asset allocation at any time. The Fund's money managers have non-discretionary asset management assignments pursuant to which they provide a model portfolio to RIM representing their investment recommendations, based upon which RIM purchases and sells securities for the Fund. For Fund assets not allocated to money manager strategies, RIM utilizes quantitative and/or rules-based processes and qualitative analysis to assess Fund characteristics and invest in securities and instruments which provide the desired exposures. RIM may use strategies based on indexes. RIM also manages the Fund's cash balances. The Fund usually, but not always, pursues a strategy to be fully invested by exposing all or a portion of its cash to the performance of certain markets by purchasing equity securities and/or derivatives, which typically include index futures contracts and swaps.

The Fund may invest in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. (i) real estate companies, including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and similar REIT-like entities; (ii) infrastructure companies, which are companies that are engaged in the infrastructure business; and (iii) natural resources and natural resources-related companies. The Fund will concentrate its investments in equity securities of companies in the real assets group of industries. The Fund may also

invest in securities of non-U.S. issuers by purchasing American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) or Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). Infrastructure companies also include energy-related companies organized as master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and their affiliates.

The Fund may invest in derivative instruments and may use derivatives to take both long and short positions. The Fund may enter into spot and forward currency contracts to facilitate settlement of securities transactions.

The Fund may invest up to 25% of its total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund (the “Subsidiary”) organized as a company under the laws of the Cayman Islands. The Fund may invest indirectly through the Subsidiary in commodity-linked derivative instruments (including futures and options contracts with respect to indexes or individual commodities, options on futures contracts, swap agreements and swaptions) and commodity-linked securities that provide exposure to the performance of the commodities markets.

The Fund’s or the Subsidiary’s use of derivatives may cause the Fund’s or Subsidiary’s investment returns to be impacted by the performance of securities the Fund or the Subsidiary does not own and result in the Fund’s or the Subsidiary’s total investment exposure exceeding the value of its portfolio.

The Fund may invest in corporate debt securities, Yankee Bonds (dollar-denominated obligations issued in the U.S. by non-U.S. banks and corporations), U.S. Government securities, variable and floating rate securities, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities and municipal debt obligations. The fixed income portion of the portfolio includes debt securities that are considered to be of “investment grade” quality at the time of purchase, but the Fund may also invest its assets in debt securities that are rated below investment grade (commonly referred to as “high-yield” or “junk bonds”) and in “distressed” debt securities. The Fund may also invest in bank obligations.