Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-1.0%
1 yr return
-8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-7.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.3%
Net Assets
$11.3 B
Holdings in Top 10
31.0%
Expense Ratio 0.40%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 164.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$250
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in bonds and other debt securities, which may be represented by derivatives. The fund may invest in a broad range of debt securities, including corporate bonds and debt and mortgage-backed securities issued by government-sponsored entities and federal agencies and instrumentalities that are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government.
The fund may invest in inflation-linked bonds issued by U.S. and non-U.S. governments, their agencies or instrumentalities, and corporations. Inflation-linked bonds are structured to protect against inflation by linking the bond’s principal and interest payments to an inflation index, such as the Consumer Price Index for Urban Consumers, so that principal and interest adjust to reflect changes in the index.
The fund may invest in forward currency contracts, futures contracts and swaps, which are types of derivatives. A derivative is a financial contract, the value of which is based on the value of an underlying financial asset (such as a stock, bond or currency), a reference rate or a market index. The fund may invest in a derivative only if, in the opinion of the investment adviser, the expected risks and rewards of the proposed investment are consistent with the investment objective and strategies of the fund as disclosed in this prospectus and in the fund’s statement of additional information.
The fund will invest no more than 35% of its assets in securities rated Ba1 or below and BB+ or below by Nationally Recognized Statistical Ratings Organizations designated by the fund’s investment adviser, or in securities that are unrated but determined to be of equivalent quality by the fund’s investment adviser. Such securities are sometimes referred to as “junk bonds.” The fund may invest up to 35% of its assets in securities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and up to 35% of its assets in securities of emerging market issuers.
The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its primary investment strategies.
The fund’s assets are managed by a team of portfolio managers. Under this approach, the fund’s managers will work together to oversee the fund’s entire portfolio.
The fund relies on the professional judgment of its investment adviser to make decisions about the fund’s portfolio investments. The basic investment philosophy of the investment adviser is to seek to invest in attractively priced securities that, in its opinion, represent good investment opportunities. Securities may be sold when the investment adviser believes that they no longer represent relatively attractive investment opportunities.
|Period
|RANFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-4.3%
|4.5%
|95.99%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|97.80%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|84.14%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|13.32%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RANFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|77.15%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|27.43%
|2020
|4.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|3.76%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|74.73%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|41.92%
|Period
|RANFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.0%
|-15.5%
|4.5%
|92.45%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-16.1%
|162.7%
|96.47%
|3 Yr
|-7.6%*
|-12.4%
|47.6%
|84.04%
|5 Yr
|-1.3%*
|-10.0%
|55.5%
|15.03%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.4%
|13.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RANFX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-17.1%
|-34.7%
|131.9%
|75.29%
|2021
|-1.4%
|-6.0%
|15.7%
|27.43%
|2020
|4.3%
|-9.6%
|118.7%
|3.76%
|2019
|1.1%
|-0.4%
|5.8%
|76.80%
|2018
|-0.6%
|-2.2%
|3.3%
|51.52%
|RANFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RANFX % Rank
|Net Assets
|11.3 B
|2.88 M
|287 B
|13.77%
|Number of Holdings
|1006
|1
|17234
|35.52%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.41 B
|-106 M
|27.6 B
|11.90%
|Weighting of Top 10
|31.02%
|3.7%
|123.9%
|38.34%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RANFX % Rank
|Bonds
|87.91%
|3.97%
|268.18%
|87.95%
|Cash
|10.58%
|-181.13%
|95.99%
|11.62%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.37%
|0.00%
|7.93%
|53.43%
|Stocks
|0.14%
|-0.55%
|24.74%
|13.95%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|77.13%
|65.52%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.23%
|4.55%
|48.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RANFX % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|32.35%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.45%
|28.99%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.26%
|28.05%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.31%
|32.08%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.70%
|8.86%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|47.52%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.02%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.67%
|27.38%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|33.42%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|28.86%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RANFX % Rank
|US
|0.14%
|-0.52%
|24.47%
|12.67%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|4.86%
|50.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RANFX % Rank
|Government
|43.66%
|0.00%
|86.23%
|9.62%
|Corporate
|33.57%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|40.19%
|Cash & Equivalents
|10.59%
|0.00%
|95.99%
|17.05%
|Securitized
|10.01%
|0.00%
|98.40%
|92.29%
|Municipal
|2.16%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|13.81%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.16%
|64.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RANFX % Rank
|US
|75.93%
|3.63%
|210.09%
|86.95%
|Non US
|11.98%
|-6.54%
|58.09%
|30.29%
|RANFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.40%
|0.01%
|20.64%
|83.97%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.76%
|22.99%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.05%
|0.01%
|0.50%
|24.88%
|RANFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RANFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RANFX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|164.00%
|2.00%
|493.39%
|58.21%
|RANFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RANFX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.94%
|0.00%
|10.82%
|1.14%
|RANFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RANFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RANFX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.79%
|-1.28%
|8.97%
|4.79%
|RANFX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.324
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2022
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 21, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 20, 2021
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 21, 2021
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2021
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 21, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2020
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.185
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2018
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 18, 2017
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 19, 2017
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 20, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 19, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 20, 2016
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2016
6.21
6.2%
David A. Hoag is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He also serves on the Fixed Income Management Committee and the Target Date Solutions Committee. He has 34 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 30 years. Earlier in his career, as a fixed income investment analyst at Capital, he covered municipal bonds. He holds an MBA in finance from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a bachelor’s degree in economics and business from Wheaton College, Illinois. David is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2016
6.21
6.2%
Ritchie Tuazon is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 21 years of investment experience and has been with Capital Group for 11 years. Earlier in his career at Capital, as a fixed income investment analyst, he had analytical responsibilities for Treasuries and TIPS. Prior to joining Capital, Ritchie was a trader at Goldman Sachs with experience trading TIPS, Treasuries, and Interest Rate Swaps. He holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management, a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard's Kennedy School of Government and a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ritchie is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 18, 2016
6.21
6.2%
Damien J. McCann is a fixed income portfolio manager at Capital Group. He has 22 years of investment experience, all with Capital Group. Earlier in his career at Capital, he was a fixed income investment analyst and covered energy, leisure and lodging, and rails. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on finance from California State University, Northridge. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. Damien is based in Los Angeles.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Investment professional for 19 years in total; 1 year with Capital Research and Management Company or affiliate
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.07
|33.43
|6.77
|1.16
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...