Trending ETFs

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Real Assets Portfolio

RALYX | Fund

$9.61

$34.9 M

2.69%

$0.26

0.01%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$34.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

44.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.01%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Lazard Real Assets Portfolio

RALYX | Fund

$9.61

$34.9 M

2.69%

$0.26

0.01%

RALYX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Real Assets Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    LAZARDFUND
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in real assets investments, including instruments providing exposure to such investments (such as derivative instruments).

“Real assets” are considered by the Portfolio to be:

(i) assets that have physical properties, such as:

·natural resources, such as energy and materials (e.g., metals and mining, paper and forestry and chemicals)

·real estate, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“Real Estate Investments”)

·equipment and industrials, such as tools, hardware, machinery and other industrial components

·infrastructure, such as utilities, transport, communications, pipelines, seaports, airports and toll roads

·commodities, such as physical commodities with tangible properties such as gas, oil, metals, livestock or agricultural products; and

(ii) companies that typically derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or have at least 50% of their assets committed to, real assets.

Allocation of the Portfolio’s assets by the Investment Manager among these real assets categories will vary, and over time exposures to new categories may be added or exposures to existing categories may be eliminated.

The Portfolio may invest in equity securities of US and non-US companies, including emerging markets companies, as well as commodity-linked and other derivative instruments. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality, typically government securities, in connection with the Portfolio’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral). The Portfolio also may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Portfolio may gain exposure to the commodity markets by investing up to 25% of the Portfolio’s total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), which invests mainly in commodity-linked derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, futures contracts, options and total return swaps) and fixed income securities, typically government securities, in connection with the Subsidiary’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral).

The Investment Manager’s process for selecting investments for the Portfolio may include a variety of approaches, such a fundamental, bottom-up analysis, qualitative evaluations and quantitative models or a combination of these or other approaches. The process used will usually vary for different types of real assets categories, or category subsets.

In addition, the Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into futures contracts; forward currency contracts; equity, total return, interest rate, credit default and currency swap agreements; (2) write put and call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies; and (3) invest in structured notes, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns, including as a substitute for a direct investment in securities.

Read More

RALYX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RALYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RALYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RALYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RALYX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RALYX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RALYX Category Low Category High RALYX % Rank
Net Assets 34.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 120 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 15.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 44.84% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Global Advisors 22.91%
  2. United States Treasury 4.84%
  3. iShares Gold Trust 3.66%
  4. SBA Communications Corp 2.51%
  5. Equinix Inc 2.28%
  6. Canadian National Railway Co 1.97%
  7. Prologis Inc 1.77%
  8. Vinci SA 1.76%
  9. National Grid PLC 1.58%
  10. American Electric Power Co Inc 1.54%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RALYX % Rank
Stocks 		68.88% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		27.15% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		4.84% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-0.88% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RALYX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RALYX % Rank
US 		43.58% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		25.30% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RALYX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		22.91% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		-0.88% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RALYX % Rank
US 		4.84% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RALYX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RALYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RALYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RALYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RALYX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RALYX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RALYX Category Low Category High RALYX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.69% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RALYX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RALYX Category Low Category High RALYX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RALYX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RALYX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

