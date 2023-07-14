Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
10.6%
1 yr return
8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.8%
Net Assets
$758 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.74%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 61.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|RALUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|49.20%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|24.44%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|59.79%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|73.19%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|93.17%
* Annualized
|Period
|RALUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|38.69%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|97.33%
|2020
|1.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|59.01%
|2019
|2.1%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|91.27%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|51.70%
|Period
|RALUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.6%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|48.87%
|1 Yr
|8.9%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|24.60%
|3 Yr
|0.3%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|59.86%
|5 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|84.31%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|92.93%
* Annualized
|Period
|RALUX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.9%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|38.69%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|97.33%
|2020
|1.8%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|59.01%
|2019
|2.1%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|91.27%
|2018
|-2.9%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|75.09%
|RALUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RALUX % Rank
|Net Assets
|758 M
|963 K
|126 B
|60.63%
|Number of Holdings
|14
|4
|7731
|83.49%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|765 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|46.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|6.92%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALUX % Rank
|Stocks
|80.22%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|21.90%
|Bonds
|12.40%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|78.73%
|Cash
|5.84%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|30.79%
|Convertible Bonds
|1.46%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|13.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.07%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|56.19%
|Other
|0.02%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|63.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALUX % Rank
|Technology
|18.44%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|50.48%
|Financial Services
|17.00%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|33.97%
|Healthcare
|12.30%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|66.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.07%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|65.40%
|Industrials
|9.02%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|82.22%
|Real Estate
|8.11%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|18.41%
|Communication Services
|7.66%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|37.14%
|Consumer Defense
|6.44%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|62.86%
|Energy
|4.60%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|53.33%
|Basic Materials
|4.38%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|43.17%
|Utilities
|2.00%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|84.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALUX % Rank
|US
|48.96%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|86.98%
|Non US
|31.26%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|6.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALUX % Rank
|Government
|53.37%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|8.57%
|Cash & Equivalents
|22.04%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|41.27%
|Securitized
|9.64%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|49.21%
|Corporate
|9.21%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|88.57%
|Derivative
|5.74%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|20.32%
|Municipal
|0.01%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|63.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALUX % Rank
|US
|8.48%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|85.71%
|Non US
|3.92%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|23.81%
|RALUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.74%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|46.20%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|49.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|45.65%
|Administrative Fee
|0.04%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|26.74%
|RALUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|RALUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RALUX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|61.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|78.23%
|RALUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RALUX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.42%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|29.34%
|RALUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|RALUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RALUX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.05%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|15.36%
|RALUX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 06, 2022
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2022
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2021
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2021
|$0.112
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2020
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2017
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2016
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2016
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2016
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2015
|$0.122
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2015
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2015
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 07, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2014
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 06, 2014
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 08, 2021
0.98
1.0%
Venkat Kopanathi is portfolio manager specialized under multi-asset
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 12, 2022
0.13
0.1%
Rob Balkema, CFA Portfolio Manager, Multi-Asset Solutions Rob Balkema is a portfolio manager working on Russell Investments’ multi-asset funds, based in New York. In this role, Rob manages Russell Investments’ fiduciary solutions mandates which integrate Russell Investments’ equity, fixed income, real asset and alternative capabilities globally. He is tasked with creating strategic asset allocations for the portfolios, selecting active strategies or passive alternatives to populate asset classes and dynamically positioning the total portfolio in order to help clients achieve their objectives. Prior to his current role, Rob was a senior analyst in the investment process and risk group. In this role, Rob focused on improving the measurement, evaluation and enhancement of Russell Investments’ portfolio management practice. From 2006 until 2009, Rob was based in Seattle as a member of the global equity team, serving in multiple capacities. He was responsible for evaluating asset management firms worldwide that offer global, international and emerging market equity mandates and supported portfolio managers in the structuring and monitoring of Russell Investments’ global equity strategies. Rob holds a B.A. in Economics from Harvard College and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
