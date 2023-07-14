Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
0.7%
1 yr return
-8.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-0.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-1.8%
Net Assets
$40.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
54.6%
Expense Ratio 5.90%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 35.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,500
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in real assets investments, including instruments providing exposure to such investments (such as derivative instruments).
“Real assets” are considered by the Portfolio to be:
(i) assets that have physical properties, such as:
·natural resources, such as energy and materials (e.g., metals and mining, paper and forestry and chemicals)
·real estate, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“Real Estate Investments”)
·equipment and industrials, such as tools, hardware, machinery and other industrial components
·infrastructure, such as utilities, transport, communications, pipelines, seaports, airports and toll roads
·commodities, such as physical commodities with tangible properties such as gas, oil, metals, livestock or agricultural products; and
(ii) companies that typically derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or have at least 50% of their assets committed to, real assets.
Allocation of the Portfolio’s assets by the Investment Manager among these real assets categories will vary, and over time exposures to new categories may be added or exposures to existing categories may be eliminated.
The Portfolio may invest in equity securities of US and non-US companies, including emerging markets companies, as well as commodity-linked and other derivative instruments. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality, typically government securities, in connection with the Portfolio’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral). The Portfolio also may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization.
The Portfolio may gain exposure to the commodity markets by investing up to 25% of the Portfolio’s total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), which invests mainly in commodity-linked derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, futures contracts, options and total return swaps) and fixed income securities, typically government securities, in connection with the Subsidiary’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral).
The Investment Manager’s process for selecting investments for the Portfolio may include a variety of approaches, such a fundamental, bottom-up analysis, qualitative evaluations and quantitative models or a combination of these or other approaches. The process used will usually vary for different types of real assets categories, or category subsets.
In addition, the Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into futures contracts; forward currency contracts; equity, total return, interest rate, credit default and currency swap agreements; (2) write put and call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies; and (3) invest in structured notes, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns, including as a substitute for a direct investment in securities.
|Period
|RALOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|5.58%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-8.9%
|48.3%
|4.51%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-2.2%
|16.4%
|9.13%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-0.7%
|13.4%
|14.49%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RALOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|27.72%
|2021
|4.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|83.37%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|40.42%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|57.21%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-100.0%
|20.6%
|N/A
|Period
|RALOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.7%
|-23.7%
|16.4%
|5.79%
|1 Yr
|-8.9%
|-12.8%
|48.3%
|4.24%
|3 Yr
|-0.6%*
|-3.4%
|16.4%
|7.64%
|5 Yr
|-1.8%*
|-1.1%
|13.4%
|13.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|0.9%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RALOX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-15.3%
|-40.8%
|20.6%
|27.72%
|2021
|4.4%
|-21.0%
|24.5%
|83.37%
|2020
|-1.1%
|-24.2%
|27.8%
|40.42%
|2019
|3.2%
|-23.1%
|11.7%
|73.20%
|2018
|-2.6%
|-2.9%
|23.1%
|N/A
|RALOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RALOX % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.6 M
|1.12 M
|110 B
|89.63%
|Number of Holdings
|175
|2
|10961
|60.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|21.9 M
|-31.7 M
|22 B
|85.59%
|Weighting of Top 10
|54.60%
|10.8%
|100.0%
|37.25%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALOX % Rank
|Stocks
|58.81%
|-45.72%
|98.42%
|66.18%
|Cash
|23.24%
|-97.12%
|185.58%
|1.67%
|Other
|17.95%
|-1.25%
|197.12%
|96.87%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.03%
|14.00%
|97.70%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.49%
|97.91%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-39.76%
|93.84%
|96.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALOX % Rank
|Real Estate
|56.72%
|0.00%
|90.14%
|1.06%
|Utilities
|25.25%
|0.00%
|40.29%
|2.55%
|Industrials
|11.11%
|0.09%
|32.39%
|42.46%
|Energy
|3.80%
|0.00%
|38.61%
|72.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|1.56%
|0.00%
|20.84%
|91.51%
|Basic Materials
|1.50%
|0.00%
|60.23%
|95.33%
|Technology
|0.06%
|0.00%
|39.48%
|95.33%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|98.09%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.34%
|98.09%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.59%
|100.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.85%
|99.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RALOX % Rank
|US
|33.27%
|-4.82%
|95.75%
|49.27%
|Non US
|25.54%
|-46.69%
|57.06%
|58.87%
|RALOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|5.90%
|0.16%
|2.71%
|50.10%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.00%
|1.70%
|44.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|52.59%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.70%
|N/A
|RALOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|RALOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RALOX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|35.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|21.53%
|RALOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RALOX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.39%
|0.00%
|10.92%
|97.30%
|RALOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|RALOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RALOX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.16%
|-5.20%
|6.33%
|62.75%
|RALOX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.564
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2021
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2021
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 22, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2020
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 22, 2019
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2019
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2019
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2018
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2018
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2018
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 22, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 22, 2017
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Stephen Marra is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in strategy research. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Stephen worked in Settlements, Fixed Income Risk and Quantitative Technology where he helped design and develop Lazard's proprietary trading and risk management systems. He began working in the investment field in 1999 upon joining Lazard. Steve has a BS in Biology from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 30, 2016
5.42
5.4%
Jai Jacob is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst, leading the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Jai worked in Global Risk Management, Fixed Income, Quantitative Technology and Settlements. He led the development of Lazard's proprietary Risk Analysis system, and has built quantitative analytical tools for over 40 Lazard investment strategies. Jai began working in the investment field in 1998 upon joining Lazard. He has a BA from Cornell University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2020
2.08
2.1%
Kim Tilley is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in ETFs. She began working in the investment field in 2000. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Kim worked on the Institutional Equity Sales Desk at Wachovia Securities, Inc. She has a BS in Finance from Miami University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Dan McGoey, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Multi-Asset team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2021, he was a Managing Director and Research Analyst at Citigroup in New York and Sao Paulo, where he was also Head of Brazil Research. Previously, he was an Equity Analyst with Deutsche Bank in New York and Mexico City. He has been working in the investment field since 1995.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 29, 2022
0.09
0.1%
Terence P. Brennan, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Multi-Asset team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2016, he joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 1999. He was Lead Portfolio Manager of the Deutsche Asset Management Global Commodity Strategy, previously serving as emerging markets analyst covering Eastern Europe. Previously he was an Emerging Markets Analyst for Zurich Scudder and Merrill Lynch Asset Management. He began working in the investment field in 1990. BA, Fordham University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.03
|30.27
|6.52
|9.25
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...