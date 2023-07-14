Home
Vitals

YTD Return

0.7%

1 yr return

-8.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-0.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.8%

Net Assets

$40.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$9.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 5.90%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 35.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RALOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Lazard Real Assets Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Lazard
  • Inception Date
    Jan 09, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Marra

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in real assets investments, including instruments providing exposure to such investments (such as derivative instruments).

“Real assets” are considered by the Portfolio to be:

(i) assets that have physical properties, such as:

·natural resources, such as energy and materials (e.g., metals and mining, paper and forestry and chemicals)

·real estate, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“Real Estate Investments”)

·equipment and industrials, such as tools, hardware, machinery and other industrial components

·infrastructure, such as utilities, transport, communications, pipelines, seaports, airports and toll roads

·commodities, such as physical commodities with tangible properties such as gas, oil, metals, livestock or agricultural products; and

(ii) companies that typically derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or have at least 50% of their assets committed to, real assets.

Allocation of the Portfolio’s assets by the Investment Manager among these real assets categories will vary, and over time exposures to new categories may be added or exposures to existing categories may be eliminated.

The Portfolio may invest in equity securities of US and non-US companies, including emerging markets companies, as well as commodity-linked and other derivative instruments. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality, typically government securities, in connection with the Portfolio’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral). The Portfolio also may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Portfolio may gain exposure to the commodity markets by investing up to 25% of the Portfolio’s total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), which invests mainly in commodity-linked derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, futures contracts, options and total return swaps) and fixed income securities, typically government securities, in connection with the Subsidiary’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral).

The Investment Manager’s process for selecting investments for the Portfolio may include a variety of approaches, such a fundamental, bottom-up analysis, qualitative evaluations and quantitative models or a combination of these or other approaches. The process used will usually vary for different types of real assets categories, or category subsets.

In addition, the Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into futures contracts; forward currency contracts; equity, total return, interest rate, credit default and currency swap agreements; (2) write put and call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies; and (3) invest in structured notes, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns, including as a substitute for a direct investment in securities.

Read More

RALOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RALOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -23.7% 16.4% 5.58%
1 Yr -8.9% -8.9% 48.3% 4.51%
3 Yr -0.6%* -2.2% 16.4% 9.13%
5 Yr -1.8%* -0.7% 13.4% 14.49%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RALOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -40.8% 20.6% 27.72%
2021 4.4% -21.0% 24.5% 83.37%
2020 -1.1% -24.2% 27.8% 40.42%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 57.21%
2018 -2.6% -100.0% 20.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RALOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.7% -23.7% 16.4% 5.79%
1 Yr -8.9% -12.8% 48.3% 4.24%
3 Yr -0.6%* -3.4% 16.4% 7.64%
5 Yr -1.8%* -1.1% 13.4% 13.50%
10 Yr N/A* 0.9% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RALOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.3% -40.8% 20.6% 27.72%
2021 4.4% -21.0% 24.5% 83.37%
2020 -1.1% -24.2% 27.8% 40.42%
2019 3.2% -23.1% 11.7% 73.20%
2018 -2.6% -2.9% 23.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RALOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RALOX Category Low Category High RALOX % Rank
Net Assets 40.6 M 1.12 M 110 B 89.63%
Number of Holdings 175 2 10961 60.54%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.9 M -31.7 M 22 B 85.59%
Weighting of Top 10 54.60% 10.8% 100.0% 37.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Treasury MMkt Instl 23.16%
  2. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  3. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  4. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  5. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  6. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  7. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  8. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  9. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%
  10. Lazard Real Assets And Pricing 17.95%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RALOX % Rank
Stocks 		58.81% -45.72% 98.42% 66.18%
Cash 		23.24% -97.12% 185.58% 1.67%
Other 		17.95% -1.25% 197.12% 96.87%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.03% 14.00% 97.70%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 25.49% 97.91%
Bonds 		0.00% -39.76% 93.84% 96.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RALOX % Rank
Real Estate 		56.72% 0.00% 90.14% 1.06%
Utilities 		25.25% 0.00% 40.29% 2.55%
Industrials 		11.11% 0.09% 32.39% 42.46%
Energy 		3.80% 0.00% 38.61% 72.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.56% 0.00% 20.84% 91.51%
Basic Materials 		1.50% 0.00% 60.23% 95.33%
Technology 		0.06% 0.00% 39.48% 95.33%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 98.09%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.34% 98.09%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 28.59% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 31.85% 99.58%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RALOX % Rank
US 		33.27% -4.82% 95.75% 49.27%
Non US 		25.54% -46.69% 57.06% 58.87%

RALOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RALOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 5.90% 0.16% 2.71% 50.10%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.00% 1.70% 44.11%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.59%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

RALOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

RALOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RALOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 35.00% 0.00% 441.00% 21.53%

RALOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RALOX Category Low Category High RALOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.39% 0.00% 10.92% 97.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RALOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RALOX Category Low Category High RALOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.16% -5.20% 6.33% 62.75%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RALOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RALOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Marra

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Stephen Marra is a Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in strategy research. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Stephen worked in Settlements, Fixed Income Risk and Quantitative Technology where he helped design and develop Lazard's proprietary trading and risk management systems. He began working in the investment field in 1999 upon joining Lazard. Steve has a BS in Biology from Cornell University.

Jai Jacob

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2016

5.42

5.4%

Jai Jacob is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager/Analyst, leading the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team. Prior to joining the Multi-Asset investment team, Jai worked in Global Risk Management, Fixed Income, Quantitative Technology and Settlements. He led the development of Lazard's proprietary Risk Analysis system, and has built quantitative analytical tools for over 40 Lazard investment strategies. Jai began working in the investment field in 1998 upon joining Lazard. He has a BA from Cornell University.

Kim Tilley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Kim Tilley is a Portfolio Manager/Analyst on the Lazard Multi-Asset investment team, specializing in ETFs. She began working in the investment field in 2000. Prior to joining Lazard in 2002, Kim worked on the Institutional Equity Sales Desk at Wachovia Securities, Inc. She has a BS in Finance from Miami University.

Dan McGoey

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Dan McGoey, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Multi-Asset team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2021, he was a Managing Director and Research Analyst at Citigroup in New York and Sao Paulo, where he was also Head of Brazil Research. Previously, he was an Equity Analyst with Deutsche Bank in New York and Mexico City. He has been working in the investment field since 1995.

Terence Brennan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 29, 2022

0.09

0.1%

Terence P. Brennan, a Director of Lazard Asset Management LLC, is a portfolio manager/analyst on the Multi-Asset team. Prior to joining Lazard in 2016, he joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management in 1999. He was Lead Portfolio Manager of the Deutsche Asset Management Global Commodity Strategy, previously serving as emerging markets analyst covering Eastern Europe. Previously he was an Emerging Markets Analyst for Zurich Scudder and Merrill Lynch Asset Management. He began working in the investment field in 1990. BA, Fordham University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 30.27 6.52 9.25

