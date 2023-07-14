Under normal market conditions, the Portfolio invests at least 80% of its assets in real assets investments, including instruments providing exposure to such investments (such as derivative instruments).

“Real assets” are considered by the Portfolio to be:

(i) assets that have physical properties, such as:

·natural resources, such as energy and materials (e.g., metals and mining, paper and forestry and chemicals)

·real estate, such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and real estate operating companies (“Real Estate Investments”)

·equipment and industrials, such as tools, hardware, machinery and other industrial components

·infrastructure, such as utilities, transport, communications, pipelines, seaports, airports and toll roads

·commodities, such as physical commodities with tangible properties such as gas, oil, metals, livestock or agricultural products; and

(ii) companies that typically derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, or have at least 50% of their assets committed to, real assets.

Allocation of the Portfolio’s assets by the Investment Manager among these real assets categories will vary, and over time exposures to new categories may be added or exposures to existing categories may be eliminated.

The Portfolio may invest in equity securities of US and non-US companies, including emerging markets companies, as well as commodity-linked and other derivative instruments. In addition, the Portfolio may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity or credit quality, typically government securities, in connection with the Portfolio’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral). The Portfolio also may invest in exchange-traded open-end management investment companies (“ETFs”), generally those that pursue a passive index-based strategy. The Portfolio may invest in companies of any market capitalization.

The Portfolio may gain exposure to the commodity markets by investing up to 25% of the Portfolio’s total assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary formed under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”), which invests mainly in commodity-linked derivative instruments (including, but not limited to, futures contracts, options and total return swaps) and fixed income securities, typically government securities, in connection with the Subsidiary’s derivatives exposures (i.e., as a type of margin or collateral).

The Investment Manager’s process for selecting investments for the Portfolio may include a variety of approaches, such a fundamental, bottom-up analysis, qualitative evaluations and quantitative models or a combination of these or other approaches. The process used will usually vary for different types of real assets categories, or category subsets.

In addition, the Portfolio may, but is not required to (1) enter into futures contracts; forward currency contracts; equity, total return, interest rate, credit default and currency swap agreements; (2) write put and call options on securities (including shares of ETFs), indexes and currencies; and (3) invest in structured notes, in each case for hedging purposes or to seek to increase returns, including as a substitute for a direct investment in securities.