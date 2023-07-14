Under normal conditions, the Series will invest primarily in equity securities of foreign developed and emerging market companies that are small- to mid-sized at the time of purchase. In selecting securities for purchase in the Series, Rainier Investment Management, LLC (Rainier), the sub-advisor of the Series, focuses on companies that it believes have clear catalysts for positive change; sustainable competitive advantages; strong market positions; disciplined management; and attractive relative valuations. Rainier selects stocks of companies it believes will increase in value over time and makes investment decisions based primarily on an analysis of individual companies, rather than on broad economic forecasts. Rainier believes that, over the long term, stock price movements follow growth in earnings,

revenues and/or cash flow. In normal market conditions, the Series’ portfolio will primarily consist of securities of companies with earnings or revenue growth that Rainier attributes to solid or improving fundamentals.

The equity securities in which the Series invests include U.S. dollar and non-U.S. dollar denominated common stock, preferred stock and depository receipts, securities convertible into common stock (including convertible bonds, warrants, and rights), initial public offerings (IPOs), real estate investment trusts (REITs), and instruments with economic characteristics similar to equity securities (including participatory notes and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)). Depository receipts (including American Depository Receipts (ADRs), Global Depository Receipts (GDRs), and International Depository Receipts (IDRs)) are securities listed and traded on U.S. and non-U.S. exchanges that represent ownership interests in securities of foreign companies. Participatory notes are derivative instruments that may be used by the Series to replicate equity exposure in certain foreign markets where direct investment is either impossible or difficult due to local investment restrictions. The Series will generally not invest more than 25% of its net assets in participatory notes at the time of purchase.

The Series considers a company to be a foreign company if it meets one or more of the following criteria: (i) at least 50% of the company’s assets are located outside of the U.S.; (ii) at least 50% of the company’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S.; or (iii) the company is organized or maintains its principal place of business outside of the U.S. The Series is not required to invest a specified portion of its net assets in any particular geographic region, and will typically invest in at least three foreign countries at any time. The Series will generally not invest more than 50% of its net assets in emerging market issuers.

The Series is diversified and will generally hold between 60 and 120 securities. The Series may sell a security if it reaches or surpasses its price or valuation target, when the underlying fundamentals deteriorate as compared to Rainier’s expectations, or when Rainier perceives there to be better opportunities in alternative securities. The Series may buy and sell investments frequently in seeking to achieve its objective.

The Series’ investment strategy may involve allocating large portions of the Series’ portfolio to industry sectors which meet Rainier’s investment criteria.

In addition, up to 10% of the Series’ net assets may be held in cash, money market instruments, or other cash equivalents at Rainier’s discretion to facilitate its management of the Series’ portfolio and cash flows.