RAGTX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Technology Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$42.93 -0.13 -0.3%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
share class
Inst (DRGTX) Primary A (RAGTX) C (RCGTX) Other (DGTAX) Other (ARTPX)

Vitals

YTD Return

53.0%

1 yr return

4.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

-15.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.8%

Net Assets

$1.49 B

Holdings in Top 10

52.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RAGTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 53.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -15.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.12%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Technology Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 05, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Walter Price

Fund Description

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in common stocks of U.S. companies and other U.S.-traded equity securities of technology companies. The fund considers U.S.-traded equity securities to include American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), as well as securities that are traded in the U.S. that have been issued by companies established, domiciled or operating in foreign countries. The fund intends to invest primarily in companies with market capitalizations greater than $500 million. The fund is “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a significant portion of its assets in a relatively small number of issuers, which may increase risk. The portfolio managers define technology companies as those that provide technology products or services, or those that benefit from utilizing technology to gain competitive advantages, improve their business processes, products or applications. These may include, but are not limited to, internet products and services (including e-commerce), computers and computer peripherals, software, electronic components and systems, communications equipment and services, semiconductors, transportation technology, transportation services and products, artificial intelligence technology, video gaming, security services and products, media and information services, environmental services, chemical products and synthetic materials, defense and aerospace products and services, nanotechnology, energy equipment and services, digital currency enablers, financial and payment technology and others. The portfolio managers evaluate fundamental value and growth prospects and focus on companies that they expect will have strong potential for capital appreciation. In addition to common stocks, the fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs).

RAGTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 53.0% -29.2% 72.6% 5.15%
1 Yr 4.4% -40.8% 65.2% 85.41%
3 Yr -15.2%* -40.5% 27.8% 94.64%
5 Yr -10.8%* -30.6% 25.2% 96.77%
10 Yr -2.2%* -15.1% 24.7% 96.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.7% -73.9% 35.7% 94.22%
2021 -10.0% -25.6% 45.1% 91.52%
2020 11.8% 1.8% 60.0% 52.36%
2019 1.7% -15.0% 13.7% 97.54%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 31.5% 62.90%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 53.0% -54.1% 72.3% 3.86%
1 Yr 4.4% -62.3% 65.2% 61.11%
3 Yr -15.2%* -40.5% 36.7% 94.39%
5 Yr -10.8%* -30.6% 29.2% 97.41%
10 Yr -2.2%* -15.1% 25.4% 97.22%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAGTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -54.7% -73.9% 35.7% 94.22%
2021 -10.0% -25.6% 45.1% 91.52%
2020 11.8% 1.8% 60.0% 52.36%
2019 1.7% -15.0% 13.7% 97.54%
2018 -3.5% -12.8% 31.5% 72.58%

NAV & Total Return History

RAGTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAGTX Category Low Category High RAGTX % Rank
Net Assets 1.49 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 34.62%
Number of Holdings 70 10 397 42.37%
Net Assets in Top 10 779 M 1.21 M 30.3 B 30.93%
Weighting of Top 10 52.15% 7.6% 100.0% 39.83%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 8.69%
  2. Alphabet Inc Class C 8.68%
  3. Dreyfus Government Cash Mgmt Instl 6.29%
  4. Palo Alto Networks Inc 5.29%
  5. Apple Inc 4.73%
  6. ON Semiconductor Corp 4.43%
  7. Facebook Inc Class A 4.28%
  8. Asana Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A 4.27%
  9. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.09%
  10. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGTX % Rank
Stocks 		94.14% 68.59% 100.53% 87.71%
Cash 		5.86% -0.53% 15.91% 9.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 13.14%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 23.31%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 10.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 10.59%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGTX % Rank
Technology 		72.49% 2.80% 100.00% 43.64%
Communication Services 		11.61% 0.00% 97.05% 30.08%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.01% 0.00% 32.97% 37.71%
Financial Services 		7.27% 0.00% 38.36% 18.22%
Industrials 		0.62% 0.00% 38.68% 54.66%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 6.36%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 29.24%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.57% 55.51%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 6.36%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 16.53%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 15.68%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGTX % Rank
US 		85.57% 19.45% 100.53% 57.63%
Non US 		8.57% 0.00% 80.40% 49.58%

RAGTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.50% 0.08% 3.60% 23.38%
Management Fee 0.90% 0.03% 1.95% 82.05%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 44.09%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.50% 38.89%

Sales Fees

RAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 63.33%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAGTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 96.74%

RAGTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAGTX Category Low Category High RAGTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 18.85% 23.73%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAGTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAGTX Category Low Category High RAGTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.12% -2.30% 2.08% 82.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAGTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

RAGTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Walter Price

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 1995

26.44

26.4%

Mr. Price is a senior portfolio manager and managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1974. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. He previously worked for Colonial Management, an investment advisory firm in Boston, where he became a senior analyst responsible for the chemical industry and the technology area.

Huachen Chen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 27, 1995

26.44

26.4%

Mr. Chen is a senior portfolio manager, senior analyst and a managing director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 1984. He is co-lead portfolio manager of the Global Technology strategy. Mr. Chen previously worked for IBM and Intel Corporation, where he had responsibilities for semiconductor process engineering. Mr. Chen has a B.S. in materials science and engineering from Cornell University, an M.S. in materials science and engineering from Northwestern University and an M.B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley. He is a CFA charterholder.

Michael Seidenberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 28, 2018

3.76

3.8%

Mr. Seidenberg is a portfolio manager, an analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2009. He is a member of the Global Technology team in the US. Before joining the firm, he worked at a number of hedge funds, including Pequot Capital and Andor Capital. Before that, Mr. Seidenberg covered a range of technology sectors at Citadel Investment Group. He has also worked in the software industry and at Oracle Corporation, and was previously at Roche Laboratories in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sales. Mr. Seidenberg has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Colorado and an M.B.A. with concentrations in finance and accounting from Columbia Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

