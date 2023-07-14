Home
Trending ETFs

RiverFront Asset Allocation Growth & Income

mutual fund
RAGIX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$12.64 -0.05 -0.39%
primary theme
U.S. Growth/Balanced Allocation
share class
Inst (RLIIX) Primary A (RLGAX) C (RLGCX) A (RAGIX)
Vitals

YTD Return

8.2%

1 yr return

1.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

2.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.5%

Net Assets

$111 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$12.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

RAGIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.05%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RiverFront Asset Allocation Growth & Income
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 12, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    1379786
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Scott Hays

Fund Description

ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Adviser”) and RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser” or “RiverFront”) seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by strategically investing in, and tactically adjusting allocations to, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that, under normal market conditions, are expected to consist of ETFs sub-advised by RiverFront (“RiverFront ETFs”), as well as unaffiliated ETFs. The Fund also seeks, under normal market conditions, a target asset allocation, on a look-through basis, of 60% to equities and 40% to fixed-income securities, subject to the variations described below. The Fund’s strategic allocation refers to the Sub-Adviser’s long-term, macro-view targeted allocation of asset class exposure that takes into consideration the Fund’s particular investment objective and risk limitations. The Fund’s tactical adjustments refer to the Sub-Adviser’s periodic modifications of the Fund’s allocation in response to prevailing market conditions, to seek to emphasize asset classes that are perceived to have a higher probability of relative outperformance.

The Fund is designed for investors seeking current income and capital appreciation while also seeking to manage risk. The Fund will typically have an allocation to global equities and therefore, investors in this Fund should be able to assume a certain degree of portfolio volatility. Variations of up to 20% in the target asset allocation between equities and fixed income securities are permitted. Therefore, under normal conditions, the equity/fixed income allocation in the Fund may range from 40%/60% to 80%/20% instead of the 60%/40% target. The Fund is expected to invest between 40% and 80% of its assets primarily in ETFs with exposure to a globally diversified basket of equities (which may include securities of issuers located in emerging markets). The balance of the Fund is expected to be invested primarily in various other income-paying ETFs, the assets of which may include corporate debt. The fixed income ETFs included in the portfolio may hold fixed income instruments of any credit quality, including “junk” bonds, and of any duration. RiverFront may tactically depart from the targeted allocations when certain sectors appear to be over- or under-valued. The equity issuers to which the Fund will have exposure may be issuers of any market capitalization.

In making strategic asset allocation decisions for a Fund, RiverFront seeks to identify various equity and other asset classes or market sectors that appear to present attractive relative long-term value and capital growth opportunities over a three- to ten-year period, and to position the Fund’s portfolio across asset classes that offer the optimal combination of risk and long-term return potential. After determining the strategic asset allocation for a Fund, RiverFront applies tactical allocation that incorporates price, economic and earnings momentum, and other variables into the asset allocation decisions. Tactical allocation combines mathematical valuation models with market judgment and technical analysis in making risk-controlled adjustments to the strategic asset allocation in order to take advantage of short-term opportunities.

Certain of the RiverFront ETFs that invest in securities of non-U.S. companies may seek to hedge their currency exposure by entering into currency forward contracts or futures contracts.

Each RiverFront ETF may also invest in common and preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (or REITs), which are companies that invest in real estate, mortgages, and/or construction loans.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund may invest at least 25% of its portfolio holdings in the First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF.

Read More

RAGIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -3.2% 29.3% 75.88%
1 Yr 1.4% -12.9% 32.0% 75.88%
3 Yr 2.2%* -6.5% 13.0% 37.80%
5 Yr -2.5%* -8.2% 5.9% 67.03%
10 Yr N/A* -6.9% 6.0% 93.88%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -37.4% -8.2% 43.61%
2021 5.8% -5.0% 12.0% 18.00%
2020 1.7% -5.7% 7.8% 60.78%
2019 3.8% -2.1% 6.3% 33.45%
2018 N/A -6.1% -0.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.2% -14.6% 29.3% 75.56%
1 Yr 1.4% -12.9% 57.6% 73.80%
3 Yr 2.2%* -6.5% 22.1% 37.37%
5 Yr -2.5%* -7.8% 16.4% 78.83%
10 Yr N/A* -3.4% 8.5% 95.41%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAGIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -20.3% -37.4% -8.2% 43.61%
2021 5.8% -5.0% 12.0% 18.33%
2020 1.7% -5.7% 7.8% 60.78%
2019 3.8% -2.1% 6.3% 33.45%
2018 N/A -6.1% 0.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

RAGIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAGIX Category Low Category High RAGIX % Rank
Net Assets 111 M 963 K 126 B 85.71%
Number of Holdings 17 4 7731 77.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 103 M 2.04 K 28.9 B 80.95%
Weighting of Top 10 93.39% 13.3% 100.0% 18.34%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. RiverFront Dynamic Unconstrained Inc ETF 1.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGIX % Rank
Stocks 		63.35% 0.19% 99.72% 89.21%
Bonds 		25.31% 0.00% 91.12% 13.97%
Cash 		9.23% -7.71% 88.33% 9.84%
Convertible Bonds 		1.05% 0.00% 26.48% 20.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.84% 0.00% 26.97% 16.83%
Other 		0.21% -2.61% 17.60% 37.14%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGIX % Rank
Technology 		16.52% 1.07% 52.93% 75.24%
Healthcare 		14.11% 0.00% 36.30% 21.59%
Financial Services 		13.29% 0.28% 52.80% 86.35%
Industrials 		12.44% 1.16% 32.55% 16.83%
Consumer Defense 		8.44% 0.00% 27.24% 14.29%
Communication Services 		6.63% 0.00% 26.62% 57.46%
Utilities 		6.57% 0.00% 31.67% 9.52%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.24% 0.00% 16.01% 84.13%
Real Estate 		6.00% 0.00% 33.86% 29.21%
Basic Materials 		5.52% 0.00% 15.48% 18.73%
Energy 		4.25% 0.00% 29.22% 60.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGIX % Rank
US 		40.18% 0.19% 96.85% 93.97%
Non US 		23.17% 0.00% 38.11% 24.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGIX % Rank
Corporate 		48.44% 0.00% 100.00% 25.71%
Government 		21.82% 0.00% 99.71% 58.73%
Cash & Equivalents 		17.86% 0.00% 100.00% 59.37%
Securitized 		9.88% 0.00% 37.97% 47.30%
Derivative 		1.74% 0.00% 38.84% 28.57%
Municipal 		0.25% 0.00% 17.02% 36.83%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGIX % Rank
US 		23.30% 0.00% 91.12% 8.89%
Non US 		2.01% 0.00% 18.39% 45.08%

RAGIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 3.35% 64.69%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.25% 19.37%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 46.20%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% 94.22%

Sales Fees

RAGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 52.94%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RAGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAGIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 398.00% 57.91%

RAGIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAGIX Category Low Category High RAGIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.70% 0.00% 7.05% 83.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAGIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAGIX Category Low Category High RAGIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.05% -1.12% 5.55% 50.33%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAGIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RAGIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Hays

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2020

2.17

2.2%

Scott serves as Lead PM and Director of Operations, RiverShares. Additionally, he serves as a portfolio manager for our mutual fund and Advantage products and leads asset allocation research. He serves on the firm’s Investment Committee. Prior to RiverFront, he co-founded and served as Chief Investment Officer of an alternative asset management company that employed a quantitative market-neutral equity approach. He also worked at Analysis Group, a financial and economic consulting firm. He received his BBA from Millsaps College, MBA from the University of Chicago and received his CFA in 2018.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 38.44 7.44 2.41

