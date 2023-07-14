Home
Trending ETFs

RAGHX (Mutual Fund)

RAGHX (Mutual Fund)

Virtus Health Sciences Fund

RAGHX | Fund

$27.89

$184 M

0.00%

1.43%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-8.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-8.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-4.2%

Net Assets

$184 M

Holdings in Top 10

43.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load 5.50%

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$100

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Virtus Health Sciences Fund

RAGHX | Fund

$27.89

$184 M

0.00%

1.43%

RAGHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.04%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Virtus Health Sciences Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Allianz Funds
  • Inception Date
    Feb 05, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Pirsch

Fund Description

The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation in health sciences-related companies. The fund invests in a select group of health science-related companies believed by the fund’s subadviser to possess sustainable competitive advantages at prices the subadviser deems attractive.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by normally investing at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings made for investment purposes) in health sciences-related companies. The fund considers health sciences-related companies to include companies that design, manufacture or sell products or services used for or in connection with healthcare, medicine or life sciences. The fund will invest primarily in common stocks and other equity securities. Although the fund may invest in companies of any market capitalization, the fund does not currently intend to invest more than 15% of its assets in companies with market capitalizations below $1 billion. The fund may invest in U.S. and non-U.S. companies and may invest up to 15% of its assets in emerging market securities (but no more than 10% in any one emerging market country). The fund may invest in securities issued in initial public offerings (IPOs). Generally, the fund invests in approximately 25 to 40 securities at any given time.

Read More

RAGHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -11.3% 31.3% 53.66%
1 Yr -8.1% -23.6% 34.8% 94.51%
3 Yr -8.2%* -21.7% 15.7% 76.92%
5 Yr -4.2%* -15.2% 12.1% 78.99%
10 Yr -1.6%* -6.2% 15.9% 91.45%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -53.9% 5.0% 82.35%
2021 1.2% -22.3% 12.3% 39.22%
2020 -0.3% -4.7% 41.4% 96.62%
2019 4.3% -10.2% 13.1% 73.48%
2018 -2.1% -5.7% 16.7% 73.81%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -50.0% 21.6% 45.12%
1 Yr -8.1% -60.2% 34.8% 83.64%
3 Yr -8.2%* -21.7% 17.8% 81.58%
5 Yr -4.2%* -15.2% 16.9% 78.95%
10 Yr -1.6%* -6.2% 18.5% 92.23%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAGHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -19.4% -53.9% 5.0% 82.35%
2021 1.2% -22.3% 12.3% 39.22%
2020 -0.3% -4.7% 41.4% 96.62%
2019 4.3% -10.2% 13.1% 73.48%
2018 -2.1% -5.7% 16.7% 74.60%

NAV & Total Return History

RAGHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAGHX Category Low Category High RAGHX % Rank
Net Assets 184 M 1.02 M 46.2 B 68.90%
Number of Holdings 61 25 473 75.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 80.7 M 1.78 M 21.6 B 70.63%
Weighting of Top 10 43.85% 12.3% 80.8% 53.13%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AstraZeneca PLC ADR 6.22%
  2. Pfizer Inc 6.00%
  3. Eli Lilly and Co 5.03%
  4. Merck & Co Inc 4.69%
  5. AbbVie Inc 4.36%
  6. Medtronic PLC 4.01%
  7. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co 3.95%
  8. Roche Holding AG ADR 3.91%
  9. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.81%
  10. Horizon Therapeutics PLC 3.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGHX % Rank
Stocks 		97.79% 85.37% 106.13% 61.88%
Cash 		2.21% -0.04% 9.01% 31.25%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.86% 80.00%
Other 		0.00% -22.99% 3.38% 76.88%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.37% 79.38%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 12.39% 79.38%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGHX % Rank
Healthcare 		96.35% 59.26% 100.00% 96.25%
Basic Materials 		2.90% 0.00% 7.16% 5.63%
Consumer Defense 		0.74% 0.00% 25.73% 3.75%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 77.50%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 22.69% 80.00%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 5.89% 79.38%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.02% 80.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 1.60% 83.13%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 77.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 9.11% 78.13%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 1.92% 80.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RAGHX % Rank
US 		79.93% 53.67% 104.41% 68.75%
Non US 		17.86% 0.00% 45.40% 25.63%

RAGHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.08% 33.47% 30.00%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.03% 1.25% 73.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 52.63%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.03% 0.25% 36.84%

Sales Fees

RAGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load 5.50% 0.00% 5.75% 64.00%
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RAGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAGHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 238.00% 91.19%

RAGHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAGHX Category Low Category High RAGHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 2.01% 85.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAGHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAGHX Category Low Category High RAGHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.04% -2.54% 1.85% 36.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAGHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RAGHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Pirsch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 22, 2018

4.19

4.2%

Mr. Pirsch is a senior portfolio manager, a senior analyst and a director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2018. He has management and research responsibilities for the Health Care team. Mr. Pirsch has 20 years of investment-industry experience. He previously worked at Aptigon Capital, Visium Asset Management, Surveyor Capital, Fred Alger Management and C.R. Bard. Before that, Mr. Pirsch was an associate director at UBS Investment Bank and an analyst at Wells Fargo. He has a B.A. in economics and international relations from Bucknell University, and an M.B.A. with a certificate in health sector management from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business. Mr. Pirsch is a CFA charterholder.

Christopher Chin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 27, 2020

1.76

1.8%

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 24.72 7.86 0.25

