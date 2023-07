Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. Equity securities in which the Fund may invest include common stocks, preferred stocks, depositary receipts, interests in REITs and MLPs, and interests in other investment companies and exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that invest in equity securities. The Fund may invest in equity securities of U.S. and foreign companies (including issuers domiciled in emerging markets or less developed countries) with market capitalizations of any size. The Fund’s investments in common stocks of foreign companies may include depositary receipts, such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). The Fund invests a portion of its assets in securities that are traded in currencies other than U.S. dollars, so the Fund may buy and sell foreign currencies to facilitate transactions in portfolio securities. The Fund generally will not seek to hedge against currency risks, although the Fund may engage in such hedging strategies if the Adviser determines that it may be advantageous to do so.

Equity exposure will be obtained primarily through allocations among investment strategies managed by the Adviser. These equity strategies may include global equities, regional equities and sector/industry-specific equities. The Adviser’s strategies may focus on particular market capitalizations (large cap, mid-cap or small-cap) or may invest across all market capitalizations. The strategies also may invest in growth stocks, value stocks, and cyclical stocks (and in combinations thereof), and may have investment objectives seeking capital appreciation, income and total return. In selecting investments for these strategies, the Adviser applies a bottom-up security analysis that includes fundamental, sector-based research in seeking to identify businesses that have high or improving returns on capital, barriers to competition and compelling valuations.

In addition, the Fund may, under normal market conditions, invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed income securities, commodity-linked instruments and currencies, as well as interests in other investment companies and ETFs that invest in such asset classes, in an effort to enhance portfolio returns and/or reduce risk. The Fund’s investments in fixed income securities may include, but are not limited to, securities of varying maturities, durations and ratings, including securities that have been rated below investment grade by a nationally recognized statistical ratings organization (“NRSRO”), commonly referred to as “junk bonds” or “high yield bonds”, and securities which have not been rated by NRSROs.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective of long-term total return from capital appreciation and income by investing its assets globally in a range of equity asset classes and, to a lesser extent, in fixed income securities, real estate and commodity linked equities (such as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”)), and currencies. The Adviser will allocate the Fund’s assets across asset classes taking into consideration both the Adviser’s longer-term strategic outlook as well as tactical views as to potential near-term opportunities. The Adviser considers a number of factors when making allocation decisions, including relative attractiveness among equity market capitalizations and geographic regions, inflation risks and factors that influence commodity prices.