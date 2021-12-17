•

Infrastructure; and

​

Natural Resources (collectively, “Real Asset Companies”).

​

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the fixed income securities of Real Asset Companies and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund actively trades portfolio investments. The Fund may invest in securities and instruments of companies or issuers of any size market capitalization. The Fund will invest in companies or issuers located throughout the world and there is no limitation on the Fund’s investments in foreign securities or instruments or in emerging markets.

The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any change to the 80% Policy.

The Fund has flexibility in the relative weightings given to each of the Real Asset categories. In addition, the Fund may, in the future, invest in additional real asset investment categories other than those listed herein, to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment name.

The Fund may invest without limit in investment grade and below investment grade, high yield fixed income securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest in restricted (“144A”) or private securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) of any kind, interests in loans and/or whole loan pools of mortgages, loans or other instruments used to finance long-term infrastructure, industrial projects and public services (“Project Finance”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), bank loans (including participations, assignments, senior loans, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), and securities issued and/or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as described in this Prospectus. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity. The securities the Fund may invest in may have fixed, floating or variable rates.

The Fund defines a Real Estate Security as, any security tied to a company or issuer that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues from the ownership, operation, development, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate and similar activities, or (ii) commits at least 50% of its assets to activities related to real estate.

For purposes of selecting investments in Real Estate Securities, the Fund defines the real estate sector broadly. It includes, but is not limited to, the following: