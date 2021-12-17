The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the “real assets” asset class, which includes the following categories:
•
Real Estate;
•
Infrastructure; and
•
Natural Resources (collectively, “Real Asset Companies”).
Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the fixed income securities of Real Asset Companies and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund actively trades portfolio investments. The Fund may invest in securities and instruments of companies or issuers of any size market capitalization. The Fund will invest in companies or issuers located throughout the world and there is no limitation on the Fund’s investments in foreign securities or instruments or in emerging markets.
The Fund may change the 80% Policy without shareholder approval. The Fund will provide shareholders with written notice at least 60 days prior to the implementation of any change to the 80% Policy.
The Fund has flexibility in the relative weightings given to each of the Real Asset categories. In addition, the Fund may, in the future, invest in additional real asset investment categories other than those listed herein, to the extent consistent with the Fund’s investment name.
The Fund may invest without limit in investment grade and below investment grade, high yield fixed income securities (commonly referred to as “junk bonds”). The Fund may also invest in restricted (“144A”) or private securities, asset-backed securities (“ABS”), including mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) of any kind, interests in loans and/or whole loan pools of mortgages, loans or other instruments used to finance long-term infrastructure, industrial projects and public services (“Project Finance”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), bank loans (including participations, assignments, senior loans, delayed funding loans and revolving credit facilities), exchange-traded notes (“ETNs”), and securities issued and/or guaranteed by the U.S. Government, its agencies or instrumentalities or sponsored corporations, as described in this Prospectus. The Fund may invest in fixed income securities of any maturity. The securities the Fund may invest in may have fixed, floating or variable rates.
The Fund defines a Real Estate Security as, any security tied to a company or issuer that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues from the ownership, operation, development, construction, financing, management or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate and similar activities, or (ii) commits at least 50% of its assets to activities related to real estate.
For purposes of selecting investments in Real Estate Securities, the Fund defines the real estate sector broadly. It includes, but is not limited to, the following:
•
real estate investment trusts (“REITs”);
•
real estate operating companies (“REOCs”);
•
firms dependent on real estate holdings for revenues and profits, including lodging, leisure, timber, mining, and agriculture companies; and
•
debt securities, including securitized obligations, which are predominantly supported by real estate assets.
REITs are companies that own interests in real estate or in real estate related loans or other interests, and their revenue primarily consists of rent derived from owned, income producing real estate properties and capital gains from the sale of such properties. A REIT in the United States is generally not taxed on income distributed to shareholders so long as it meets tax-related requirements, including the requirement that it distribute substantially all of its taxable income to its shareholders.
REOCs are real estate companies that have not elected to be taxed as REITs and therefore are not required to distribute taxable income and have fewer restrictions on what they can invest in.
The Fund defines an Infrastructure Security as, any security tied to a company or issuer that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits, either directly or indirectly, from infrastructure assets, or (ii) commits at least 50% of its assets to activities related to infrastructure.
For purposes of selecting investments in Infrastructure Securities, the Fund defines the infrastructure sector broadly. It includes, but is not limited to, the physical structures, networks and systems of:
•
transportation;
•
energy;
•
water and sewage; and
•
communication.
Infrastructure Securities also includes master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).
The Fund defines a Natural Resources Security as, any security tied to a company or issuer that (i) derives at least 50% of its revenues, profits or value, either directly or indirectly, from natural resources assets including, but not limited to:
•
Timber and Agriculture assets and securities;
•
Commodities and Commodity-Linked assets and securities, including, but not limited to, precious metals, such as gold, silver and platinum, ferrous and nonferrous metals, such as iron, aluminum and copper, metals such as uranium and titanium, hydrocarbons such as coal, oil and natural gas, timberland, undeveloped real property and agricultural commodities; and
•
Energy, including the exploration, production, processing and manufacturing of hydrocarbon-related and chemical-related products;
or (ii) provides supporting services to such natural resources companies.
The Fund may use futures and options on securities, indices, commodities, and currencies, forward foreign currency exchange contracts, credit default or other types of swaps and other derivatives. A derivative is a security or instrument whose value is determined by reference to the value or the change in value of one or more securities, currencies, indices or other financial instruments. The Fund may use derivatives for a variety of purposes, including:
•
as a hedge against adverse changes in the market prices of securities, interest rates or currency exchange rates;
•
as a substitute for purchasing or selling securities;
•
to increase the Fund’s return as a non-hedging strategy that may be considered speculative; and
•
to manage the Fund’s portfolio characteristics.
Outside of its 80% Policy, the Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equities, including common stock, preferred stock, convertible stock, and open-end and closed-end investment companies, including exchange-traded funds, or in fixed income securities other than those of Real Asset Companies, including in Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”) and other inflation-linked fixed income securities.
The Adviser utilizes a fundamental, bottom-up, value-based selection methodology, taking into account short-term considerations, such as temporary market mispricing, and long-term considerations, such as values of assets and cash flows. The Adviser also draws upon the expertise and knowledge within Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and its affiliates, which provide extensive owner/operator insights into industry drivers and trends. The Adviser takes a balanced approach to investing, seeking to mitigate risk through diversification, credit analysis, economic analysis and review of sector and industry trends. The Adviser uses proprietary research to select individual securities that it believes can add value from income and/or the potential for capital appreciation. The proprietary research may include an assessment of an issuer’s general financial condition, its competitive positioning and management strength, as well as industry characteristics and other factors. The Fund may sell a security that becomes overvalued or no longer offers an attractive risk/reward profile. A security may also be sold due to changes in portfolio strategy or cash flow needs.
No assurance can be given that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. The Fund’s policy of concentration in investments offering exposure to real assets, which includes Real Estate Securities, Infrastructure Securities and Natural Resources Securities, as defined in this Prospectus, is a fundamental policy of the Fund. This fundamental policy may not be changed without the approval of the holders of a majority of the Fund’s outstanding voting securities, as defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).