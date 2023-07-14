Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in both long and short positions in equity securities of “real estate” companies and “real estate related” companies (collectively “real estate companies”) (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines real estate companies as those that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the ownership, construction, development, financing, leasing, management and/or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate, companies that have a significant portion of their assets invested these types of real estate related companies, including, for example, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), or companies that may not participate directly in real estate, but which may present an attractive investment opportunity based on the inherent value of their real estate holdings or exposure, or provide sales, leasing or other strategic services to real estate companies. Equity securities of real estate companies will include (1) common stocks, (2) preferred stocks, (3) stock warrants, (4) stock rights and (5) debt securities that are convertible into stock.

The Fund may invest in equity and equity derivative securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies, as well as companies located in emerging markets and issuers of any capitalization and in any style (from growth to value). The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those located in the countries that are represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may invest in convertible debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in private placement offerings of real estate companies which may be illiquid. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, options (both covered and uncovered or “naked”), convertible securities, or rights or warrants to buy stocks, and may create long or short positions in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), other investment companies, or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund’s investments in ETFs may be made (i) as part of the management of portfolio investments, (ii) to hedge various investments for risk management (see below) and/or (iii) for income enhancement, which is also known as speculation. The Fund concentrates investments in the real estate industry, meaning that under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its assets in real estate industry securities.

In addition, the Fund may engage in transactions for the purpose of hedging against changes in the price of other Fund portfolio securities, such as purchasing put options, selling securities short or writing covered call options. Such defensive or hedged positions may also include investments in equity securities of real estate as well as non-real estate companies. Additionally, the Fund may employ leverage by borrowing from banks in an amount of up to 33% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes). The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of one or more issuers and therefore have its investments focused in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.

Altegris Advisors, L.L.C. (the “Adviser”) is the investment adviser to the Fund and provides investment advisory and management services, including the selection and monitoring of the sub-adviser to the Fund. The Adviser has selected American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC (“AACA”) to sub-advise the Fund and manage the Fund’s real estate long short investment portfolio. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, AACA, as the sub-adviser, will seek to produce above average, risk-adjusted total returns, including capital appreciation, dividend and interest income and option premiums, through investments both long and short in real estate related securities, including publicly traded securities, REITs, other equities and equity-related derivatives and may also invest in debt and convertible debt and preferred securities. To the extent allowable under applicable regulations, the Fund will use leverage to obtain greater exposure to markets in its investment portfolio. The Fund will not purchase real estate directly or acquire other forms of direct ownership in real estate.

The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of Northern Lights Fund Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits the Adviser, with Board of Trustees’ approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of any different or additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage the Fund’s portfolio.