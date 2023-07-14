Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.2%
1 yr return
-15.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
-13.3%
5 Yr Avg Return
-5.7%
Net Assets
$481 M
Holdings in Top 10
52.2%
Expense Ratio 1.92%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 63.00%
Redemption Fee 1.00%
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (defined as net assets plus the amount of any borrowing for investment purposes) in both long and short positions in equity securities of “real estate” companies and “real estate related” companies (collectively “real estate companies”) (“80% investment policy”). For purposes of the 80% investment policy, the Fund defines real estate companies as those that derive a significant portion of their revenues from the ownership, construction, development, financing, leasing, management and/or sale of commercial, industrial or residential real estate, companies that have a significant portion of their assets invested these types of real estate related companies, including, for example, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), or companies that may not participate directly in real estate, but which may present an attractive investment opportunity based on the inherent value of their real estate holdings or exposure, or provide sales, leasing or other strategic services to real estate companies. Equity securities of real estate companies will include (1) common stocks, (2) preferred stocks, (3) stock warrants, (4) stock rights and (5) debt securities that are convertible into stock.
The Fund may invest in equity and equity derivative securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies, as well as companies located in emerging markets and issuers of any capitalization and in any style (from growth to value). The Fund considers emerging market issuers to be those located in the countries that are represented in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may invest in convertible debt securities of any maturity or credit quality, including those rated below investment grade (“high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). Below investment grade debt securities are those rated below Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or equivalently by another nationally recognized statistical rating organization (“NRSRO”). The Fund may invest a portion of its assets in private placement offerings of real estate companies which may be illiquid. The Fund may also invest in preferred stock, options (both covered and uncovered or “naked”), convertible securities, or rights or warrants to buy stocks, and may create long or short positions in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”), other investment companies, or American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund’s investments in ETFs may be made (i) as part of the management of portfolio investments, (ii) to hedge various investments for risk management (see below) and/or (iii) for income enhancement, which is also known as speculation. The Fund concentrates investments in the real estate industry, meaning that under normal circumstances, it invests over 25% of its assets in real estate industry securities.
In addition, the Fund may engage in transactions for the purpose of hedging against changes in the price of other Fund portfolio securities, such as purchasing put options, selling securities short or writing covered call options. Such defensive or hedged positions may also include investments in equity securities of real estate as well as non-real estate companies. Additionally, the Fund may employ leverage by borrowing from banks in an amount of up to 33% of the Fund’s assets (defined as net assets plus borrowing for investment purposes). The Fund is “non-diversified” for purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”), which means that the Fund may invest more than 5% of its total assets in the securities of one or more issuers and therefore have its investments focused in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. The Fund may engage in frequent trading of the Fund’s portfolio securities.
Altegris Advisors, L.L.C. (the “Adviser”) is the investment adviser to the Fund and provides investment advisory and management services, including the selection and monitoring of the sub-adviser to the Fund. The Adviser has selected American Assets Capital Advisers, LLC (“AACA”) to sub-advise the Fund and manage the Fund’s real estate long short investment portfolio. In managing the Fund’s portfolio, AACA, as the sub-adviser, will seek to produce above average, risk-adjusted total returns, including capital appreciation, dividend and interest income and option premiums, through investments both long and short in real estate related securities, including publicly traded securities, REITs, other equities and equity-related derivatives and may also invest in debt and convertible debt and preferred securities. To the extent allowable under applicable regulations, the Fund will use leverage to obtain greater exposure to markets in its investment portfolio. The Fund will not purchase real estate directly or acquire other forms of direct ownership in real estate.
The Adviser, on behalf of itself and on behalf of the Fund and other funds it advises or may advise in the future that are each a series of Northern Lights Fund Trust, was granted an exemptive order from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) that permits the Adviser, with Board of Trustees’ approval, to enter into or amend sub-advisory agreements with sub-advisers without obtaining shareholder approval. Shareholders will be notified within 90 days of the engagement of any different or additional sub-adviser or sub-advisers to manage the Fund’s portfolio.
|Period
|RAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-10.9%
|328.6%
|20.58%
|1 Yr
|-15.1%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|86.33%
|3 Yr
|-13.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|98.09%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|80.17%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-7.6%
|9.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.1%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|94.57%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|97.42%
|2020
|6.0%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|3.56%
|2019
|9.4%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|0.41%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|91.74%
|Period
|RAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.2%
|-22.8%
|328.6%
|19.49%
|1 Yr
|-15.1%
|-35.3%
|246.7%
|86.33%
|3 Yr
|-13.3%*
|-14.0%
|46.9%
|98.08%
|5 Yr
|-5.7%*
|-14.6%
|23.4%
|87.29%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|RAAIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-44.1%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|94.57%
|2021
|-2.3%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|97.42%
|2020
|6.0%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|3.56%
|2019
|9.4%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|0.41%
|2018
|-4.7%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|93.48%
|RAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAAIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|481 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|45.82%
|Number of Holdings
|46
|20
|642
|43.77%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|293 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|37.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|52.20%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|37.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAIX % Rank
|Stocks
|106.94%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|0.71%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.58%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|15.30%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|91.10%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|95.73%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|95.02%
|Cash
|-7.52%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|96.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAIX % Rank
|Real Estate
|72.84%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|92.86%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.88%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|3.38%
|Technology
|10.67%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|1.13%
|Industrials
|5.61%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|1.13%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|95.49%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|95.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|95.86%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|95.49%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|96.62%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|95.49%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|96.24%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|RAAIX % Rank
|US
|100.32%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|3.20%
|Non US
|6.62%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|5.69%
|RAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.92%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|22.30%
|Management Fee
|1.30%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|64.86%
|RAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|RAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|1.00%
|1.00%
|2.00%
|86.67%
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|RAAIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|63.00%
|0.11%
|380.00%
|65.65%
|RAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAAIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|99.29%
|RAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|RAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|RAAIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|97.12%
|RAAIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2020
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2019
|$0.310
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2019
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2017
|$0.073
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2016
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2015
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2015
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2014
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2014
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2014
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 08, 2014
8.4
8.4%
Mr. East has served as the Chief Executive Officer and a portfolio manager of American Assets Capital Advisers since October 2010. From October 2001 to July 2010, he was a Managing Principal of Silver Portal Capital, LLC, a FINRA regulated investment bank specializing in institutional real estate. From August 1992 to February 2001, he served as a Managing Director, Senior Equity Analyst and Group Co-Head at Wachovia Securities (and its predecessor companies, First Union Securities, EVEREN Securities, Inc., Research Division and Kemper Securities Inc.), with primary responsibility for equity research coverage of all forms of publicly traded real estate companies and related investment banking. Mr. East serves on the Board of Advisors of Comunidad Realty Partners. Mr. East served as Independent Director at Excel Trust, Inc. (NYSE: EXL) from April 2010 to 2015. Mr. East is a former NAREIT member and was a Board Associate in 1998/1999. Mr. East served on the Leadership Council of the Lusk Center for Real Estate at the University of Southern California from 2003 to 2014. In 1996, 1997 and 1998, he was recognized among outstanding sell-side analysts by Dow Jones Publishing/Realty Stock Review. He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. East received a Bachelor’s of Arts in Business and Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Loyola College in Maryland.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Creede Murphy Co-Portfolio Manager Since January 2011, Mr. Murphy has served in various roles, with increasing responsibility and authority, as an analyst supporting the sub-adviser’s investment management, research and portfolio management functions, and currently serves as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer. In 2021, in addition to his role as COO, Mr. Murphy joined Mr. East as a portfolio manager to client accounts of the sub-adviser. Mr. Murphy has over 10 years of experience in investment management, providing investment research, financial modeling, security valuation, and general portfolio management services. He is also a licensed architect with 10 years of prior experience in architecture and real estate development, providing unique insights into real estate deals and investment opportunities. Mr. Murphy holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of California San Diego, where he studied Modern Portfolio Theory under Nobel Laureate Harry Markowitz, and holds a Master’s Degree in Architecture and a Bachelor of Arts in Architecture. He is also a Licensed Architect.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.89
|2.23
