Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
8.7%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
13.1%
5 Yr Avg Return
-6.5%
Net Assets
$18.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
39.5%
Expense Ratio 2.55%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 96.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$2,000
IRA
$1,000
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund’s adviser, Community Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally considers small- and mid-cap companies to be those that have similar market capitalizations at the time of purchase to companies represented by the Russell 2500® Index. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2500® Index ranged from $22 million to $18.3 billion. The capitalization range of companies in the Index may change with market conditions or due to changes in the composition of the Index and the Fund may invest in companies with market capitalizations outside of that range.
The Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing the following strategies when selecting securities:
|
●
|
Value Securities. The Fund invests in companies considered by the Adviser to have consistent earnings and above-average core assets, selling at relatively low market valuations, with attractive growth characteristics.
|
●
|
“Compounders.” The Fund invests in companies the Adviser expects to demonstrate a long-term ability to compound its earnings per share (“EPS”) at a higher rate than the broad market, regardless of industry. To determine whether a company qualifies as a “Compounder”, the Adviser analyzes the company’s financial statements and evaluates its competitive advantages and management team.
|
●
|
Impact Investments. The Fund invests in companies that may have positive impact attributes or specific impact characteristics and maintain neutral posture toward environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) related risk.
|
●
|
Preferred Stocks. The Fund may invest in preferred stocks.
|
●
|
MLPs/REITS. The Fund may invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITS”).
The Adviser uses an internally developed investment process to seek to develop a fully integrated portfolio of securities that includes ESG factors that can deliver strong financial performance while simultaneously having positive, long-term economic and sustainable impact. Securities are categorized based on the following four-part segmentation:
|
●
|
Strong Positive Impact: Companies that we believe are significant contributors to society such as those that generate more than 50% of their revenue from a product or service and that align with one or more of our 18 impact themes: affordable health and rehabilitative care; affordable housing; arts, culture and the creative economy; disaster recovery, resilience and remediation; economic inclusion; education and childcare; enterprise development and jobs; environmental sustainability; gender lens; healthy communities; human empowerment; minority advancement; neighborhood revitalization; poverty alleviation; rural community development; seniors and the disabled; sustainable agriculture; and transit-oriented development (each, an “Impact Theme” and collectively, “Impact Themes”).
|
●
|
Moderate Positive Impact: Companies which have characteristics that align with one or more of our 18 impact themes and that we believe are a net benefit to society.
|
●
|
Neutral Impact: Companies that do not fall within the two categories above but where there exists the potential to be included in the two categories in the future.
|
●
|
Negative Impact: Companies with excessive ESG-related risk such as fossil fuel exploration and production or any activity related to coal, tobacco, chemical manufacturing, weapons, and prison management, among others. These securities are not eligible for investment.
At the Adviser’s discretion, other companies may also be excluded from the investment process due to their negative impact.
The Fund is fossil fuel free and will not invest in the following companies in accordance with maintaining a fossil-fuel free portfolio:
|
●
|
Companies that own[1], extract, produce, process, or refine fossil fuels, oil, gas, and coal.
|
●
|
Companies that store, transport, explore, or produce carbon-related fuels or energy sources.
|
●
|
Companies that are in the oil and gas equipment and services businesses.
The Fund may invest in:
|
●
|
Utilities that have current fossil fuel power sources above 15% but are actively transitioning to renewable sources.
|
●
|
Companies that are pursuing alternative energy technologies or are in alternative energy sectors.
|
●
|
Companies that are working to transition away from fossil fuels.
|Period
|QUSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-10.6%
|21.3%
|30.11%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-16.4%
|28.1%
|34.19%
|3 Yr
|13.1%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|38.90%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-24.6%
|42.3%
|90.05%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-21.2%
|23.2%
|76.19%
* Annualized
|Period
|QUSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|62.86%
|2021
|16.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|9.48%
|2020
|-7.6%
|-9.3%
|66.8%
|99.54%
|2019
|3.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|65.30%
|2018
|-7.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|88.31%
|Period
|QUSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-12.9%
|21.3%
|29.46%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-16.4%
|46.4%
|31.55%
|3 Yr
|13.1%*
|-16.2%
|112.7%
|36.84%
|5 Yr
|-6.5%*
|-19.1%
|42.3%
|92.93%
|10 Yr
|-2.0%*
|-10.1%
|23.2%
|87.99%
* Annualized
|Period
|QUSVX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.7%
|-36.7%
|212.9%
|62.86%
|2021
|16.4%
|-38.4%
|60.6%
|9.48%
|2020
|-7.6%
|-7.6%
|66.8%
|100.00%
|2019
|3.9%
|-5.9%
|7.6%
|65.54%
|2018
|-7.3%
|-12.3%
|-1.2%
|93.53%
|QUSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QUSVX % Rank
|Net Assets
|18.8 M
|1.55 M
|47.3 B
|91.42%
|Number of Holdings
|45
|10
|1551
|91.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.44 M
|812 K
|2.82 B
|91.97%
|Weighting of Top 10
|39.51%
|4.8%
|95.7%
|8.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QUSVX % Rank
|Stocks
|95.77%
|14.38%
|100.16%
|85.25%
|Cash
|4.23%
|-52.43%
|47.85%
|14.10%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.63%
|92.41%
|Other
|0.00%
|-0.88%
|5.25%
|90.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.63%
|92.41%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.67%
|92.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QUSVX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.07%
|0.00%
|35.71%
|17.51%
|Consumer Cyclical
|18.82%
|0.00%
|51.62%
|6.78%
|Real Estate
|10.59%
|0.00%
|44.41%
|26.91%
|Utilities
|10.57%
|0.00%
|13.86%
|0.88%
|Technology
|7.94%
|0.00%
|34.03%
|62.14%
|Industrials
|7.24%
|0.65%
|48.61%
|99.12%
|Basic Materials
|7.09%
|0.00%
|67.30%
|19.69%
|Healthcare
|4.01%
|0.00%
|25.76%
|74.62%
|Communication Services
|3.40%
|0.00%
|24.90%
|28.67%
|Consumer Defense
|2.27%
|0.00%
|13.22%
|82.93%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.42%
|100.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QUSVX % Rank
|US
|94.66%
|11.42%
|100.16%
|50.11%
|Non US
|1.11%
|0.00%
|78.53%
|81.56%
|QUSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|2.55%
|0.05%
|37.36%
|7.21%
|Management Fee
|0.90%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|80.22%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|64.44%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.35%
|N/A
|QUSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|51.90%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|QUSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QUSVX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|96.00%
|7.00%
|252.00%
|92.10%
|QUSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QUSVX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.74%
|0.00%
|7.65%
|94.65%
|QUSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QUSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QUSVX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.13%
|-1.43%
|4.13%
|69.74%
|QUSVX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 15, 2020
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2013
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 12, 2018
4.38
4.4%
Mr. Lott joined Community Capital Management, Inc. in June 2017 as Portfolio Manager. From 2012-June 2017, Mr. Lott served as managing member of Badge. Prior to joining the Badge, Mr. Lott served as Portfolio Manager and Director of Research for Gracie Capital from 2003-2010, and owner/manager of Interactive Financial from 2010-2012.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2019
3.33
3.3%
As CIO, Andy oversees the portfolio management team and is responsible for overall strategy formulation for the firm’s portfolios. Additionally, he is responsible for all portfolio analysis including asset allocation, rebalancing, and fundamental research for the firm’s mutual funds, separately managed accounts, and private funds. Andy also oversees the portfolio management team’s fundamental economic analysis, cash flow modeling, and returns forecasts. He is a member of the Investment Management and Trading Committee and the Compliance Committee. Andy began his career at BlackRock Financial Management in New York City where he spent the majority of his ten years as a fixed income portfolio manager. He joined as an alternative investment portfolio analyst in the portfolio risk and quantitative analysis group focusing on the firm’s hedge funds, commercial mortgage REIT, private equity, and CDO businesses. He quickly advanced to BlackRock’s portfolio management group responsible for managing $200 billion in multi-sector relative value separate account portfolios. He also headed the fundamental fixed income Canadian dollar separate account business and was a member of BlackRock’s investment strategy group. Andy left BlackRock to relocate to sunny south Florida where he was recruited to join Mercantil Commercebank as a portfolio manager responsible for managing the bank’s $1.75 billion residential mortgage-backed securities portfolio consisting of agency pass-throughs, CMOs, hybrid arms, and HECMs. While there, he built the bank’s $450 million CMBS investment platform inclusive of research, analytics, and security selection. Andy currently serves on the Pennsylvania State University Sustainability board and the UN-PRI Macro Risk Advisory Group. Andy received his B.S. in Finance, with distinction, from Pennsylvania State University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2020
2.33
2.3%
As a senior investment analyst for CCM’s liquid alternative income fund (CCMNX), Alex is responsible for supporting and collaborating with the portfolio managers in managing the equity sleeve of the fund. His day-to-day responsibilities include executing trades, writing reports, building and maintaining financial models, and analyzing new investment opportunities. Alex joined CCM after graduating from Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts. During college, he completed internships at Mediacom Communications where he was a financial operations summer analyst, and at Oppenheimer Funds where he spent a summer as an equity research analyst. Alex received his B.S. in Economics-Finance with a minor in public policy and accounting from Bentley University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|37.45
|8.2
|3.58
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...