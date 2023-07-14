The Fund invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of issuers with relatively smaller capitalizations as compared to the overall U.S. market. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of smaller companies. For these purposes, “smaller companies” are those that, at the time of investment, fall within the lowest 20% of the total U.S. equity market capitalization (excluding, for purposes of this calculation, companies with market capitalizations of less than $10 million). As of June 30, 2022, there were approximately 3,439 smaller companies, and those smaller companies had market capitalizations ranging up to approximately $20.0 billion. Because the Fund’s definition of smaller companies is dynamic, the limits on market capitalization will change with the markets.

The Fund may invest in any company and industry and in any type of equity security with potential for capital appreciation. It invests in well-known and established companies and in new and less-seasoned companies. The Fund’s investment policies emphasize investments in companies that are demonstrating improving financial results and a favorable earnings outlook. The Fund may invest in foreign securities.

When selecting securities, the Adviser typically looks for companies that have strong, experienced management teams, strong market positions, and the potential to support greater than expected earnings growth rates. In making specific investment decisions for the Fund, the Adviser combines fundamental and quantitative analysis in its stock selection process. The Fund may periodically invest in the securities of companies that are expected to appreciate due to a development particularly or uniquely applicable to that company regardless of general business conditions or movements of the market as a whole.

The Fund invests primarily in equity securities but may also invest in other types of securities, such as preferred stocks. The Fund, at times, invests in shares of exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) in lieu of making direct investments in securities. ETFs may provide more efficient and economical exposure to the types of companies and geographic locations in which the Fund seeks to invest than direct investments. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in rights or warrants.

The Fund may enter into derivatives transactions, such as options, futures contracts, forwards, and swaps. The Fund may use options strategies involving the purchase and/or writing of various combinations of call and/or put options, including on individual securities and stock indices, futures contracts (including futures contracts on individual securities and stock indices) or shares of ETFs. These transactions may be used, for example, in an effort to earn extra income, to adjust exposure to individual securities or markets, or to protect all or a portion of the Fund’s portfolio from a decline in value, sometimes within certain ranges.