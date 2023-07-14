Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities, principally in the common stocks of large companies that the Fund’s adviser, Community Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) expects to demonstrate the long term ability to compound earnings at higher rates than the broader market, regardless of industry. The Fund is managed independent of any index sector weightings. The Adviser anticipates most of the Fund investments will be in US based companies although the Fund has the ability to invest internationally as well. To achieve its investment objective, the Adviser will, under normal market conditions, employ a tactical allocation philosophy using the following strategies:

● Impact Investments. The Fund invests in companies that may have positive impact attributes or specific impact characteristics and, at a minimum, maintain neutral posture toward environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) related risk.

● Common Stocks. The Fund invests in the common stock of companies without regard to market capitalization.

● Compounders. The Fund invests in companies the Adviser expects to demonstrate a long-term ability to compound its earnings per share (“EPS”) at a higher rate than the broad market, regardless of industry. To determine whether a company qualifies as a “Compounder”, the Adviser analyzes the company’s financial statements and evaluates its competitive advantages and management team.

● Growth Stocks. The Fund invests its assets in the securities of companies which the Adviser believes will provide a higher total return than that of the index.

● Large-Cap Securities. The Fund invests primarily in large-capitalization securities. The Adviser generally considers large-cap companies to be those companies with market capitalizations similar to those companies included in the S&P 500® Index.

● Small- and Mid-Cap Securities. The Fund also may invest in the securities of small- and mid-cap companies. The Adviser generally considers small- and mid-cap companies to be those companies with a market capitalization range between $250 million and $20 billion.

● Foreign Securities. The Fund may invest up to 25% of its net assets in foreign securities, including American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”).

● Preferred Stocks. The Fund may invest in preferred stocks.

● MLPs/REITs. The Fund may invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

● Tactical Allocation. Because the Fund is a tactical allocation fund, the assets of the Fund will shift on a short-term basis to take advantage of perceived differences in relative values of the various areas in the equity markets. The Fund will tactically allocate capital among a diverse range of trading strategies and markets, wherever the Adviser perceives opportunity.

The Adviser uses an internally developed investment process to seek to develop a fully integrated portfolio of securities that includes ESG factors that the Adviser believes can deliver strong financial performance while simultaneously having positive, long-term economic and sustainable impact. Securities are categorized based on the following four-part segmentation:

● Strong Positive Impact: Companies that we believe are significant contributors to society such as those that generate more than 50% of their revenue from a product or service and that align with one or more of our 18 impact themes: affordable health and rehabilitative care; affordable housing; arts, culture and the creative economy; disaster recovery, resilience and remediation; economic inclusion; education and childcare; enterprise development and jobs; environmental sustainability; gender lens; healthy communities; human empowerment; minority advancement; neighborhood revitalization; poverty alleviation; rural community development; seniors and the disabled; sustainable agriculture; and transit-oriented development (each, an “Impact Theme” and collectively, “Impact Themes”).

● Moderate Positive Impact: Companies which have characteristics that align with one or more of our 18 impact themes and that we believe are a net benefit to society.

● Neutral Impact: Companies that do not fall within the two categories above but where there exists the potential to be included in the two categories in the future.

● Negative Impact: Companies with excessive ESG-related risk such as fossil fuel exploration and production or any activity related to coal, tobacco, chemical manufacturing, weapons, and prison management, among others. These securities are not eligible for investment.

At the Adviser’s discretion, other companies may also be excluded from the investment process due to their negative impact.

The Fund is fossil fuel free and will not invest in the following companies in accordance with maintaining a fossil-fuel free portfolio:

● Companies that own[1], extract, produce, process, or refine fossil fuels, oil, gas, and coal.

● Companies that store, transport, explore, or produce carbon-related fuels or energy sources.

● Companies that are in the oil and gas equipment and services businesses.

The Fund may invest in:

● Utilities that have current fossil fuel power sources above 15% but are actively transitioning to renewable sources.

● Companies that are pursuing alternative energy technologies or are in alternative energy sectors.