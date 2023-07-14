Bruce K. Aronow is Chief Investment Officer for US Small/SMID Cap Growth products, a role he has held since 2000. He is also responsible for the US Small/SMID Cap Growth consumer/commercial services sector. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Aronow was responsible for research and portfolio management for the small-cap consumer and autos/transportation sectors at Invesco (NY) (formerly Chancellor Capital Management). He joined Chancellor in 1994 as a small-cap analyst, primarily focusing on autos/transportation, specialty finance and consumer-related companies. Previously, Aronow was a senior associate with Kidder, Peabody & Co. for five years. He holds a BA with a concentration in philosophy and a minor in economics from Colgate University and served as a recent graduate member on the Board of Trustees of Colgate University from 1990 to 1993. Aronow is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and the Association for Investment Management & Research (AIMR), and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York