AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
QUACX
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.68 -0.21 -0.88%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
A (QUASX) Primary C (QUACX) Adv (QUAYX) Retirement (QUARX) Inst (QUAIX) Retirement (QUAKX) Inst (QUAZX)
Vitals

YTD Return

17.0%

1 yr return

13.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-10.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

-10.6%

Net Assets

$4.32 B

Holdings in Top 10

17.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.84%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load 1.00%

TRADING FEES

Turnover 74.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$2,500

IRA

$2,500

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QUACX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.8%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -10.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -1.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AB Small Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    AllianceBernstein
  • Inception Date
    May 03, 1993
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    C
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Aronow

QUACX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QUACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -21.9% 50.1% 16.33%
1 Yr 13.1% -72.8% 36.6% 38.99%
3 Yr -10.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 84.55%
5 Yr -10.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 88.89%
10 Yr -4.3%* -23.2% 11.9% 80.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QUACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -82.1% 547.9% 87.03%
2021 -4.8% -69.3% 196.9% 54.31%
2020 8.1% -28.2% 32.1% 57.53%
2019 3.6% -3.2% 9.3% 81.95%
2018 -5.7% -14.5% 20.4% 77.71%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QUACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.0% -24.8% 50.1% 15.99%
1 Yr 13.1% -72.8% 36.6% 38.32%
3 Yr -10.8%* -54.3% 47.2% 84.55%
5 Yr -10.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 89.80%
10 Yr -4.3%* -20.1% 12.6% 91.93%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QUACX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -39.5% -82.1% 547.9% 87.03%
2021 -4.8% -69.3% 196.9% 54.48%
2020 8.1% -28.2% 32.1% 57.53%
2019 3.6% -3.2% 9.3% 81.95%
2018 -5.7% -14.5% 20.4% 82.10%

NAV & Total Return History

QUACX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QUACX Category Low Category High QUACX % Rank
Net Assets 4.32 B 183 K 28 B 9.36%
Number of Holdings 100 6 1336 44.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 804 M 59 K 2.7 B 12.04%
Weighting of Top 10 17.86% 5.9% 100.0% 74.37%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AB Government Money Market AB 2.59%
  2. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  3. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  4. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  5. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  6. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  7. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  8. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  9. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%
  10. Ab Fixed Income Shares, Inc. Government Money Market Portfolio - Class Ab 2.53%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QUACX % Rank
Stocks 		97.41% 77.52% 101.30% 52.01%
Cash 		2.59% -1.30% 22.49% 42.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 92.47%
Other 		0.00% -1.57% 7.18% 92.14%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 92.31%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 92.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QUACX % Rank
Technology 		26.27% 2.91% 75.51% 42.31%
Healthcare 		21.32% 0.00% 47.90% 58.19%
Consumer Cyclical 		18.14% 0.00% 40.68% 7.02%
Industrials 		17.02% 0.00% 36.64% 52.84%
Financial Services 		9.03% 0.00% 42.95% 28.60%
Energy 		4.27% 0.00% 55.49% 24.41%
Consumer Defense 		2.74% 0.00% 13.56% 74.41%
Basic Materials 		1.18% 0.00% 10.30% 75.25%
Real Estate 		0.02% 0.00% 15.31% 74.08%
Communication Services 		0.02% 0.00% 15.31% 84.11%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 94.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QUACX % Rank
US 		95.18% 67.06% 99.56% 36.79%
Non US 		2.23% 0.00% 26.08% 68.73%

QUACX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QUACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.84% 0.05% 27.56% 16.27%
Management Fee 0.71% 0.05% 4.05% 29.15%
12b-1 Fee 1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 99.39%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

QUACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load 1.00% 1.00% 5.00% 95.16%

Trading Fees

QUACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QUACX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 74.00% 3.00% 439.00% 65.37%

QUACX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QUACX Category Low Category High QUACX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 93.98%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QUACX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QUACX Category Low Category High QUACX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -1.59% -4.08% 1.10% 93.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QUACX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QUACX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Aronow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2000

21.43

21.4%

Bruce K. Aronow is Chief Investment Officer for US Small/SMID Cap Growth products, a role he has held since 2000. He is also responsible for the US Small/SMID Cap Growth consumer/commercial services sector. Prior to joining the firm in 1999, Aronow was responsible for research and portfolio management for the small-cap consumer and autos/transportation sectors at Invesco (NY) (formerly Chancellor Capital Management). He joined Chancellor in 1994 as a small-cap analyst, primarily focusing on autos/transportation, specialty finance and consumer-related companies. Previously, Aronow was a senior associate with Kidder, Peabody & Co. for five years. He holds a BA with a concentration in philosophy and a minor in economics from Colgate University and served as a recent graduate member on the Board of Trustees of Colgate University from 1990 to 1993. Aronow is a member of both the New York Society of Security Analysts and the Association for Investment Management & Research (AIMR), and is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Samantha Lau

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2004

17.42

17.4%

She is a Senior Vice President of the Adviser, with which she has been associated in a substantially similar capacity as a portfolio manager since prior to 2016. She is also Co-Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities.

Wen-Tse Tseng

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2006

16.18

16.2%

n/a

Esteban Gomez

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Esteban Gomez joined AllianceBernstein in 2016, and is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst responsible for research and portfolio management for the industrials sector of Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities. Previously, he spent three years at J.P. Morgan as an equity research analyst covering the retailing/department stores and specialty softlines sectors. Before that, Gomez was a research associate and controller for Newbrook Capital for a year and a half, where he performed macro and equity research in the consumer and tech sectors. He also spent four years at Ramius, where he was responsible for accounting, valuation and financial reporting for the firm’s flagship multistrategy hedge fund. Gomez holds a BBA in accounting from Baruch College of the City University of New York and an MBA from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a CFA charterholder.

Heather Pavlak

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Heather Pavlak is a Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst on the Small and SMID Cap Growth Equities team, responsible for the financials, materials and energy sectors. Before joining AllianceBernstein in 2018, she spent four years at Schroders Investment Management, where she covered materials, utilities and transports as an equity research analyst. Previously, Pavlak was a senior relationship associate for three years at Brown Brothers Harriman, where she managed investments for high-net-worth clients. She also spent two years at Oppenheimer Funds as a fund analyst and bilingual service associate. Pavlak holds a BA in business and Spanish from the University of Colorado Boulder and an MS in finance from the University of Colorado Denver. She is a CFA charterholder. Location: New York

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

