Trending ETFs

Quantified Tactical Sectors Fund

mutual fund
QTSSX
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$6.85 -0.01 -0.15%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
share class
Inv (QTSSX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Quantified Tactical Sectors Fund

QTSSX | Fund

$6.85

$69.5 M

0.00%

1.62%

Vitals

YTD Return

17.1%

1 yr return

16.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$69.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 205.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$10,000

IRA

$10,000

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QTSSX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.66%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Quantified Tactical Sectors Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Advisors Preferred
  • Inception Date
    Mar 04, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inv
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jason Teed

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser using a tactical strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. Tactical asset allocation is an active portfolio management strategy that shifts the percentage of assets held in various sectors to seek to take advantage of what the Subadviser believes are the strongest market sectors. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (common and preferred stocks) either directly through individual stocks or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization; and the Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. Investments in ETFs and other investment companies provide the Fund exposure to equity sectors. Leveraged ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements to amplify returns or enhance liquidity.

The Subadviser believes that market leader sectors offer the potential for above-average returns. The Subadviser usually refers to the S&P Dow Jones Indices Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) for sector and sub-sector definitions. The Subadviser defines a market leader sector as an equity (common or preferred) sector or sub-sector that has the highest price momentum (compared to all other sectors). The Subadviser measures sector price momentum using the rate of change of the price of an ETF that is representative of the sector. Representative ETFs are index ETFs or ETFs that invest primarily in a sector or subsector of the measured sector. Sector representative ETFs are chosen based upon purity of sector exposure (highest percentage invested in a sector), lowest expense ratio, and liquidity. Representative ETFs are expected to remain relatively consistent but may be changed if an ETF became illiquid. Additionally, broad equity market exposure may be utilized in times of sector weakness. Among representative ETFs, the Subadviser selects those with the highest price momentum. The Subadviser may evaluate all sectors and individual equity securities as often as daily based on rankings, but it may reallocate less often in order to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. The Subadviser’s ranking strategy attempts to respond to both the performance of each equity security, as well as the performance of the equity market.

The Subadviser typically assigns each holding in which the Fund invests a minimum holding period, typically one month, and allocation weighting based on its proprietary policies and procedures. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings for the Fund. However, the non-core holdings of the Fund may produce high turnover.

The Subadviser utilizes at least two risk mitigation tactics. First, the Subadviser assesses the overall equity market environment. It does so by using a proprietary analysis technique that is both top-down and algorithm-based. Secondly, the Subadvisor assesses the overall performance of each investment held. It does so by using a proprietary bottom-up timing model to evaluate performance. These tactics are used for the purpose of determining both when to reduce the Fund’s exposure to an investment and when to apply leverage to the investment holding. The Subadviser also uses these tactics to implement its dynamic tactical asset allocation strategy which, at any time for defensive purposes, may result in a large portion or all of the Fund’s assets invested, directly or indirectly, in cash and/or cash equivalents in order to seek to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity. A part of the Subadviser’s strategy is to hold cash positions when the market is not producing returns greater than the short-term cash investments in which the Fund may invest.

Read More

QTSSX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QTSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -14.3% 35.6% 38.51%
1 Yr 16.3% -55.6% 38.6% 22.31%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QTSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -64.5% 28.9% 86.12%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QTSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.1% -20.5% 35.6% 34.16%
1 Yr 16.3% -55.6% 40.3% 16.52%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QTSSX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -64.5% 28.9% 86.19%
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QTSSX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QTSSX Category Low Category High QTSSX % Rank
Net Assets 69.5 M 177 K 1.21 T 87.43%
Number of Holdings 11 2 4154 99.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 174 M 288 K 270 B 63.32%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 1.8% 106.2% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  2. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  3. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  4. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  5. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  6. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  7. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  8. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  9. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%
  10. Recv Ishares Us Real Esta 35.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QTSSX % Rank
Other 		134.98% -13.91% 134.98% 0.08%
Stocks 		67.32% 0.00% 130.24% 98.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 9.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 4.13%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 5.18%
Cash 		-102.29% -102.29% 100.00% 100.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QTSSX % Rank
Technology 		46.80% 0.00% 48.94% 0.15%
Real Estate 		25.65% 0.00% 31.91% 0.15%
Healthcare 		25.19% 0.00% 60.70% 1.90%
Financial Services 		1.95% 0.00% 55.59% 98.25%
Industrials 		0.41% 0.00% 29.90% 98.86%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 85.01%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 85.16%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 99.01%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 47.71% 97.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 30.33% 99.54%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 25.70% 93.99%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QTSSX % Rank
US 		64.92% 0.00% 127.77% 98.05%
Non US 		2.40% 0.00% 32.38% 44.19%

QTSSX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QTSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.62% 0.01% 49.27% 13.26%
Management Fee 1.00% 0.00% 2.00% 94.81%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 29.17%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

QTSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QTSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QTSSX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 205.00% 0.00% 496.00% 98.31%

QTSSX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QTSSX Category Low Category High QTSSX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 47.95%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QTSSX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QTSSX Category Low Category High QTSSX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.66% -54.00% 6.06% 96.40%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QTSSX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QTSSX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jason Teed

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Jason Teed, CFA, MFS, Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager. Mr Teed was born May 21, 1984. He holds a Masters in Finance degree from the Walsh College, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Teed joined Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. as an Investment Associate in February 2011. He holds the designation of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser Director of Research

Timothy Hanna

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Timothy Hanna, has served as the Subadviser’s Senior Portfolio Manager since January 2014. Before joining the Subadviser, he was an institutional fixed-income manager at Multi-Bank Securities and previously a derivatives trader. Mr. Hanna is responsible for performing applied economic and quantitative research for the Subadviser’s strategies and mutual funds. He reviews new and existing strategies, ensuring that algorithms perform within expectations, providing modifications to achieve best execution and efficient implementation. Mr. Hanna has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wayne State University and a master’s degree in finance from Walsh College. He holds the designations of Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Certified Fixed-Income Practitioner (CFIP).

Jerry Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 24, 2021

1.26

1.3%

Jerry C. Wagner, JD is President and Chief Investment Officer of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Mr. Wagner was born on May 7, 1947. He holds the degree of Juris Doctor awarded by the University of Michigan in 1973 and degrees of Masters in Labor & Industrial Relations (1970) and Bachelor of Arts (1969) from Michigan State University. Mr. Wagner has been a member of the State Bar of Michigan since 1973. He has been the principal investment adviser representative for Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. since 1981. Mr. Wagner has a Series 65. His business experience for the last 5 years is as follows: Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. Investment Adviser

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

