The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to a subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments. The Fund is aggressively managed by the Subadviser using a tactical strategy that typically results in high portfolio turnover. Tactical asset allocation is an active portfolio management strategy that shifts the percentage of assets held in various sectors to seek to take advantage of what the Subadviser believes are the strongest market sectors. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities (common and preferred stocks) either directly through individual stocks or indirectly through exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and other investment companies. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization; and the Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of securities. Investments in ETFs and other investment companies provide the Fund exposure to equity sectors. Leveraged ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements to amplify returns or enhance liquidity.

The Subadviser believes that market leader sectors offer the potential for above-average returns. The Subadviser usually refers to the S&P Dow Jones Indices Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®) for sector and sub-sector definitions. The Subadviser defines a market leader sector as an equity (common or preferred) sector or sub-sector that has the highest price momentum (compared to all other sectors). The Subadviser measures sector price momentum using the rate of change of the price of an ETF that is representative of the sector. Representative ETFs are index ETFs or ETFs that invest primarily in a sector or subsector of the measured sector. Sector representative ETFs are chosen based upon purity of sector exposure (highest percentage invested in a sector), lowest expense ratio, and liquidity. Representative ETFs are expected to remain relatively consistent but may be changed if an ETF became illiquid. Additionally, broad equity market exposure may be utilized in times of sector weakness. Among representative ETFs, the Subadviser selects those with the highest price momentum. The Subadviser may evaluate all sectors and individual equity securities as often as daily based on rankings, but it may reallocate less often in order to minimize the impact and costs associated with trading. The Subadviser’s ranking strategy attempts to respond to both the performance of each equity security, as well as the performance of the equity market.

The Subadviser typically assigns each holding in which the Fund invests a minimum holding period, typically one month, and allocation weighting based on its proprietary policies and procedures. By establishing holding periods, the Subadviser seeks to maintain longer-term core holdings for the Fund. However, the non-core holdings of the Fund may produce high turnover.

The Subadviser utilizes at least two risk mitigation tactics. First, the Subadviser assesses the overall equity market environment. It does so by using a proprietary analysis technique that is both top-down and algorithm-based. Secondly, the Subadvisor assesses the overall performance of each investment held. It does so by using a proprietary bottom-up timing model to evaluate performance. These tactics are used for the purpose of determining both when to reduce the Fund’s exposure to an investment and when to apply leverage to the investment holding. The Subadviser also uses these tactics to implement its dynamic tactical asset allocation strategy which, at any time for defensive purposes, may result in a large portion or all of the Fund’s assets invested, directly or indirectly, in cash and/or cash equivalents in order to seek to provide security of principal, current income and liquidity. A part of the Subadviser’s strategy is to hold cash positions when the market is not producing returns greater than the short-term cash investments in which the Fund may invest.