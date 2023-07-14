Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the securities of small- and mid-capitalization U.S. companies. The Fund’s adviser, Community Capital Management, LLC (the “Adviser”) generally considers small- and mid-cap companies to be those that have similar market capitalizations at the time of purchase to companies represented by the Russell 2500® Index. As of September 30, 2022, the market capitalization of companies in the Russell 2500® Index ranged from $22 million to $18.3 billion. The capitalization range of companies in the Index may change with market conditions or due to changes in the composition of the Index and the Fund may invest in companies with market capitalizations outside of that range.

The Adviser seeks to achieve its investment objective by employing the following strategies when selecting securities:

● Value Securities. The Fund invests in companies considered by the Adviser to have consistent earnings and above-average core assets, selling at relatively low market valuations, with attractive growth characteristics.

● “Compounders.” The Fund invests in companies the Adviser expects to demonstrate a long-term ability to compound its earnings per share (“EPS”) at a higher rate than the broad market, regardless of industry. To determine whether a company qualifies as a “Compounder”, the Adviser analyzes the company’s financial statements and evaluates its competitive advantages and management team.

● Impact Investments. The Fund invests in companies that may have positive impact attributes or specific impact characteristics and maintain neutral posture toward environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) related risk.

● Preferred Stocks. The Fund may invest in preferred stocks.

● MLPs/REITS. The Fund may invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) and real estate investment trusts (“REITS”).

The Adviser uses an internally developed investment process to seek to develop a fully integrated portfolio of securities that includes ESG factors that can deliver strong financial performance while simultaneously having positive, long-term economic and sustainable impact. Securities are categorized based on the following four-part segmentation:

● Strong Positive Impact: Companies that we believe are significant contributors to society such as those that generate more than 50% of their revenue from a product or service and that align with one or more of our 18 impact themes: affordable health and rehabilitative care; affordable housing; arts, culture and the creative economy; disaster recovery, resilience and remediation; economic inclusion; education and childcare; enterprise development and jobs; environmental sustainability; gender lens; healthy communities; human empowerment; minority advancement; neighborhood revitalization; poverty alleviation; rural community development; seniors and the disabled; sustainable agriculture; and transit-oriented development (each, an “Impact Theme” and collectively, “Impact Themes”).

● Moderate Positive Impact: Companies which have characteristics that align with one or more of our 18 impact themes and that we believe are a net benefit to society.

● Neutral Impact: Companies that do not fall within the two categories above but where there exists the potential to be included in the two categories in the future.

● Negative Impact: Companies with excessive ESG-related risk such as fossil fuel exploration and production or any activity related to coal, tobacco, chemical manufacturing, weapons, and prison management, among others. These securities are not eligible for investment.

At the Adviser’s discretion, other companies may also be excluded from the investment process due to their negative impact.

The Fund is fossil fuel free and will not invest in the following companies in accordance with maintaining a fossil-fuel free portfolio:

● Companies that own[1], extract, produce, process, or refine fossil fuels, oil, gas, and coal.

● Companies that store, transport, explore, or produce carbon-related fuels or energy sources.

● Companies that are in the oil and gas equipment and services businesses.

The Fund may invest in:

● Utilities that have current fossil fuel power sources above 15% but are actively transitioning to renewable sources.

● Companies that are pursuing alternative energy technologies or are in alternative energy sectors.