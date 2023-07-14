Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.7%
1 yr return
-7.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.8%
5 Yr Avg Return
-4.2%
Net Assets
$952 M
Holdings in Top 10
89.8%
Expense Ratio 1.67%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 194.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$5,000,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.7%
|-73.0%
|19.4%
|0.72%
|1 Yr
|-7.9%
|-9.1%
|86.9%
|83.64%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-9.5%
|16.2%
|99.60%
|5 Yr
|-4.2%*
|-4.9%
|14.4%
|96.41%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-0.9%
|7.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QSPIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|6.4%
|-22.7%
|305.1%
|98.52%
|2021
|5.1%
|-9.8%
|27.3%
|99.60%
|2020
|-7.9%
|-20.8%
|10.9%
|94.67%
|2019
|-2.5%
|-12.4%
|29.4%
|28.22%
|2018
|-2.8%
|-10.5%
|15.8%
|75.92%
|QSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSPIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|952 M
|1.5 M
|5.01 B
|18.45%
|Number of Holdings
|4845
|4
|4478
|4.59%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|693 M
|-398 M
|2.55 B
|9.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|89.79%
|13.1%
|100.0%
|1.32%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPIX % Rank
|Bonds
|577.09%
|-326.45%
|6347.80%
|97.53%
|Other
|50.26%
|-21.53%
|148.54%
|4.59%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|46.97%
|74.91%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.92%
|84.10%
|Stocks
|-5.61%
|-3.75%
|97.95%
|92.23%
|Cash
|-521.75%
|-6278.21%
|410.43%
|3.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPIX % Rank
|Government
|64.80%
|0.00%
|84.29%
|12.01%
|Derivative
|31.21%
|0.00%
|88.81%
|18.02%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.99%
|0.27%
|100.00%
|57.95%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|56.83%
|81.63%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|87.73%
|73.85%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.33%
|72.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSPIX % Rank
|US
|536.66%
|-126.19%
|6311.18%
|3.89%
|Non US
|40.43%
|-382.37%
|121.02%
|96.47%
|QSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.67%
|0.29%
|31.15%
|53.96%
|Management Fee
|1.35%
|0.00%
|2.50%
|79.15%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|QSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QSPIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|194.00%
|0.00%
|491.00%
|57.66%
|QSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSPIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|21.87%
|0.00%
|4.56%
|65.37%
|QSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSPIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-1.38%
|-2.51%
|6.83%
|89.21%
|QSPIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 20, 2022
|$1.697
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2021
|$0.899
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2019
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.087
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.736
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2016
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2015
|$0.591
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 22, 2014
|$1.268
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2013
|$0.229
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 30, 2013
8.59
8.6%
Andrea Frazzini is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Global Stock Selection team. He is also an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has published in top academic journals and won several awards for his research, including the Smith Breeden Award, the Fama-DFA Prize, the BGI Michael Brennan Award, several Bernstein Fabozzi/Jacobs Levy Awards and the PanAgora Crowell Memorial Prize. Prior to joining AQR, Andrea was an associate professor of finance at the University of Chicago’s Graduate School of Business and a Research Associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. He also served as a consultant for DKR Capital Partners and J.P. Morgan Securities and was on the board of directors of the Center for Research in Security Prices at the University of Chicago. He earned a B.S. in economics from the University of Roma Tre, an M.S. in economics from the London School of Economics and a Ph.D. in economics from Yale University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2020
2.41
2.4%
Yao Hua Ooi is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Head of our Macro and Multi-Strategy team. In this role, he leads the Research and Portfolio Management teams focused on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Risk Parity, Alternative Risk Premia, Multi-Strategy, Multi-Asset and Global Macro products. His research has been published in the Journal of Financial Economics, the Journal of Portfolio Management, the Financial Analysts Journal and the Journal of Investment Management. He was named the 2013 Alternatives Fund Manager of the Year by Morningstar for his work on managed futures, and shared the 2013 Whitebox Prize for his work on time series momentum. Yao Hua earned a B.S. in economics and a B.S. in engineering from the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
John J. Huss, Principal, rejoined AQR in 2013 and oversees multi-asset class strategies as a researcher and portfolio manager. Mr. Huss rejoined the AQR Capital Management in 2013 and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s World Allocation strategy where he focuses on macroeconomic and portfolio construction research for risk parity and other asset allocation strategies. Prior to rejoining the firm, where he first worked from 2004 to 2008, Mr. Huss was a vice president in RBC’s Global Arbitrage and Trading division and a systematic portfolio manager for Tudor Investment Corp. Mr. Huss earned a B.S. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Ashwin Thapar is a Principal and senior member of the Research and Portfolio Management team at AQR Capital Management. In his role, he co-heads research and portfolio management efforts on AQR’s macro and multi-strategy funds, including the firm’s Managed Futures, Global Macro, Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Ashwin has published research on topics including currency hedging, deep value and alternative risk premia investing and is a frequent conference presenter on these topics. Ashwin earned a B.Sc. in finance and a B.A. in mathematics from the University of Pennsylvania, graduating summa cum laude in both fields.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Scott Metchick is a Principal of the Adviser. Mr. Metchick joined the Adviser in 2012 where he is a senior member of the Research and Portfolio management team responsible for the firm’s Alternative Risk Premia and Multi-Strategy products. Mr. Metchick earned his B.S. in finance from Lehigh University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Jordan Brooks is a Principal at AQR Capital Management, where he is the Co-Head of the Macro Strategies Group. In this role, he oversees equity index, fixed income, currency, and risk parity research, and is a portfolio manager for the firm’s risk parity, global macro, and multi-strategy portfolios. Jordan is also a Lecturer in Management at Yale University and an Adjunct Professor of Finance at New York University. He has published numerous articles on fixed income, global macro, and the intersection of asset pricing and macroeconomics. Prior to joining AQR, Jordan was a teaching fellow in the economics department at New York University, and a dissertation intern in the division of monetary affairs at the Federal Reserve Board of Governors and in the capital markets group at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Jordan earned a B.A. in economics and mathematics from Boston College, and an M.A. and Ph.D., both in economics, from New York University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|17.37
|4.48
|1.67
