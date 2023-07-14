Home
Vitals

YTD Return

7.1%

1 yr return

13.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.9%

Net Assets

$37.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

53.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.43%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 1.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$100,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QRVLX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.7%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.55%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    FPA Queens Road Value Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    FPA
  • Inception Date
    Jun 13, 2002
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Steve Scruggs

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities (common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities) of U.S. companies. Investments will be made based on their potential for capital growth without limitation on issuer capitalization.

The Fund's sub-adviser, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc., invests the Fund's assets by pursuing a value-oriented strategy. The sub-adviser's strategy begins with a screening process that seeks to identify companies whose stocks sell at discounted price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiples. The sub-adviser favors companies that maintain strong balance sheets and have experienced management. Generally, the sub-adviser attempts to identify situations where stock prices are undervalued by the market. The sub-adviser generally sells securities when it believes they are trading for more than their intrinsic value, to generate tax losses to offset taxable gains, or if additional cash is needed to fund redemptions.

Read More

QRVLX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -13.6% 215.2% 23.99%
1 Yr 13.3% -58.6% 197.5% 8.16%
3 Yr 3.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 73.15%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.4% 29.3% 38.59%
10 Yr 3.9%* -17.0% 13.3% 30.30%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -65.1% 22.3% 43.88%
2021 4.4% -25.3% 25.5% 79.38%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.11%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 45.17%
2018 -2.3% -9.4% 3.1% 18.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.1% -13.6% 215.2% 22.52%
1 Yr 13.3% -58.6% 197.5% 7.05%
3 Yr 3.7%* -23.3% 64.1% 73.50%
5 Yr 1.9%* -15.2% 31.9% 44.48%
10 Yr 3.9%* -4.7% 19.9% 62.69%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRVLX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.3% -65.1% 22.3% 43.88%
2021 4.4% -25.3% 25.5% 79.38%
2020 0.1% -8.4% 56.7% 46.02%
2019 4.6% -9.2% 10.4% 45.17%
2018 -2.3% -8.9% 3.3% 48.60%

NAV & Total Return History

QRVLX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QRVLX Category Low Category High QRVLX % Rank
Net Assets 37.5 M 1 M 151 B 91.60%
Number of Holdings 31 2 1727 95.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.7 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 88.01%
Weighting of Top 10 53.27% 5.0% 99.2% 3.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. State Street Instl Trs Pls MMkt Premier 6.30%
  2. Anthem Inc 5.98%
  3. Ameriprise Financial Inc 5.68%
  4. American Express Co 5.56%
  5. Eaton Corp PLC 5.33%
  6. Oracle Corp 5.23%
  7. General Dynamics Corp 5.22%
  8. Trane Technologies PLC Class A 5.21%
  9. Danaher Corp 5.00%
  10. Cisco Systems Inc 4.63%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QRVLX % Rank
Stocks 		94.06% 28.02% 125.26% 91.95%
Cash 		5.94% -88.20% 71.98% 5.75%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 89.49%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 88.67%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 89.07%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 89.41%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRVLX % Rank
Financial Services 		28.94% 0.00% 58.05% 3.88%
Industrials 		23.84% 0.00% 42.76% 0.33%
Healthcare 		19.54% 0.00% 30.08% 23.27%
Technology 		17.68% 0.00% 54.02% 10.40%
Consumer Cyclical 		4.39% 0.00% 22.74% 76.32%
Communication Services 		3.49% 0.00% 26.58% 78.80%
Consumer Defense 		2.10% 0.00% 34.10% 94.80%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 98.60%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 97.94%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 54.00% 99.50%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 21.69% 99.01%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRVLX % Rank
US 		94.06% 24.51% 121.23% 46.14%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 98.69%

QRVLX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.43% 0.04% 45.41% 20.15%
Management Fee 0.95% 0.00% 1.50% 96.04%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

QRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QRVLX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 1.00% 0.00% 488.00% 0.58%

QRVLX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QRVLX Category Low Category High QRVLX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.39% 0.00% 41.90% 96.32%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QRVLX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QRVLX Category Low Category High QRVLX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.55% -1.51% 4.28% 38.22%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QRVLX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QRVLX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Steve Scruggs

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2004

18.11

18.1%

Steve Scruggs, CFA has been employed by BFA since January 2000. Mr. Scruggs is Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager of BFA and a Trustee of the Funds. Mr. Scruggs holds a Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.95 16.42

