Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.1%
1 yr return
13.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
3.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.9%
Net Assets
$37.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
53.3%
Expense Ratio 1.43%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 1.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$100,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in the equity securities (common stocks, preferred stocks and convertible securities) of U.S. companies. Investments will be made based on their potential for capital growth without limitation on issuer capitalization.
The Fund's sub-adviser, Bragg Financial Advisors, Inc., invests the Fund's assets by pursuing a value-oriented strategy. The sub-adviser's strategy begins with a screening process that seeks to identify companies whose stocks sell at discounted price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF) multiples. The sub-adviser favors companies that maintain strong balance sheets and have experienced management. Generally, the sub-adviser attempts to identify situations where stock prices are undervalued by the market. The sub-adviser generally sells securities when it believes they are trading for more than their intrinsic value, to generate tax losses to offset taxable gains, or if additional cash is needed to fund redemptions.
|Period
|QRVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|23.99%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|8.16%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|73.15%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.4%
|29.3%
|38.59%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|30.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|QRVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|43.88%
|2021
|4.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|79.38%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|46.11%
|2019
|4.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|45.17%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|18.16%
|Period
|QRVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.1%
|-13.6%
|215.2%
|22.52%
|1 Yr
|13.3%
|-58.6%
|197.5%
|7.05%
|3 Yr
|3.7%*
|-23.3%
|64.1%
|73.50%
|5 Yr
|1.9%*
|-15.2%
|31.9%
|44.48%
|10 Yr
|3.9%*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|62.69%
* Annualized
|Period
|QRVLX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-11.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|43.88%
|2021
|4.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|79.38%
|2020
|0.1%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|46.02%
|2019
|4.6%
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|45.17%
|2018
|-2.3%
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|48.60%
|QRVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRVLX % Rank
|Net Assets
|37.5 M
|1 M
|151 B
|91.60%
|Number of Holdings
|31
|2
|1727
|95.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.7 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|88.01%
|Weighting of Top 10
|53.27%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|3.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRVLX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.06%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|91.95%
|Cash
|5.94%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|5.75%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|89.49%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|88.67%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|89.07%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|89.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRVLX % Rank
|Financial Services
|28.94%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|3.88%
|Industrials
|23.84%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|0.33%
|Healthcare
|19.54%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|23.27%
|Technology
|17.68%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|10.40%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.39%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|76.32%
|Communication Services
|3.49%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|78.80%
|Consumer Defense
|2.10%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|94.80%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|98.60%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|97.94%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|99.50%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|99.01%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QRVLX % Rank
|US
|94.06%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|46.14%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|98.69%
|QRVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.43%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|20.15%
|Management Fee
|0.95%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|96.04%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|QRVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QRVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QRVLX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|1.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|0.58%
|QRVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRVLX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.39%
|0.00%
|41.90%
|96.32%
|QRVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|QRVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QRVLX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.55%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|38.22%
|QRVLX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 19, 2019
|$0.845
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2018
|$0.340
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 21, 2017
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 15, 2016
|$0.331
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2015
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2014
|$0.223
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2012
|$0.220
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2011
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2010
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2009
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2003
|$0.215
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2002
|$0.093
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 26, 2004
18.11
18.1%
Steve Scruggs, CFA has been employed by BFA since January 2000. Mr. Scruggs is Director of Research and Senior Portfolio Manager of BFA and a Trustee of the Funds. Mr. Scruggs holds a Bachelor’s Degree from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Wake Forest University. He is a CFA charter holder and member of the CFA Institute.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.95
|16.42
