Since joining TIAA in 2008, Mr. Giraldo has held positions in real estate acquisitions and portfolio management, including positions that directly supported the portfolio management team for the Account from 2012 to 2014. Since 2016, Mr. Giraldo has served as head of portfolio management for the TH Real Estate division. Mr. Giraldo holds undergraduate degrees in liberal arts and civil engineering from Fairfield University and Stevens Institute of Technology, respectively. He also holds a Master of Science in construction management from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University Business School.