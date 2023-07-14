Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-7.1%
1 yr return
-9.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
4.8%
Net Assets
$31.2 B
Holdings in Top 10
19.0%
Expense Ratio 0.81%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 7.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QREARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.1%
|-40.8%
|42.4%
|81.08%
|1 Yr
|-9.4%
|-61.1%
|43.0%
|78.38%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-52.1%
|23.1%
|48.57%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-33.1%
|25.4%
|52.94%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.3%
|14.1%
|93.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|QREARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|8.2%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|2.70%
|2021
|8.6%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|14.29%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|88.24%
|2019
|1.4%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|75.00%
|2018
|0.9%
|-13.7%
|3.1%
|25.00%
|Period
|QREARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-7.1%
|-46.5%
|21.0%
|43.24%
|1 Yr
|-9.4%
|-77.0%
|12.4%
|40.54%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-36.2%
|44.2%
|70.00%
|5 Yr
|4.8%*
|-21.4%
|31.8%
|76.00%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-1.3%
|21.4%
|93.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|QREARX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|8.2%
|-72.7%
|8.2%
|2.70%
|2021
|8.6%
|-22.1%
|27.0%
|14.29%
|2020
|-0.3%
|-11.4%
|49.5%
|88.24%
|2019
|1.4%
|-8.1%
|13.6%
|75.00%
|2018
|0.9%
|-12.2%
|3.1%
|25.00%
|QREARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QREARX % Rank
|Net Assets
|31.2 B
|4.4 M
|31.2 B
|3.03%
|Number of Holdings
|389
|21
|389
|2.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.86 B
|-21.4 M
|5.86 B
|2.56%
|Weighting of Top 10
|18.95%
|8.9%
|100.0%
|92.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QREARX % Rank
|Other
|91.95%
|0.00%
|91.95%
|2.56%
|Bonds
|4.88%
|0.00%
|88.23%
|12.82%
|Cash
|2.97%
|-0.34%
|100.00%
|38.46%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.20%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|15.38%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.33%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|89.74%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QREARX % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|36.91%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|72.97%
|Government
|34.13%
|0.00%
|34.13%
|3.03%
|Corporate
|23.42%
|0.00%
|90.98%
|30.30%
|Securitized
|5.53%
|0.00%
|5.53%
|3.03%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.75%
|89.19%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.77%
|87.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QREARX % Rank
|US
|4.46%
|0.00%
|32.00%
|12.82%
|Non US
|0.42%
|0.00%
|56.23%
|10.26%
|QREARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.81%
|0.22%
|4.04%
|53.33%
|Management Fee
|0.25%
|0.25%
|1.90%
|2.33%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|0.19%
|0.03%
|0.19%
|100.00%
|QREARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|QREARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|2.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QREARX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|7.10%
|0.00%
|124.00%
|17.24%
|QREARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QREARX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.47%
|97.78%
|QREARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QREARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|QREARX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.85%
|-2.66%
|5.19%
|13.95%
|QREARX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Managing Director, Head of Americas, Global Real Estate, TIAA.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2017
4.76
4.8%
Since joining TIAA in 2008, Mr. Giraldo has held positions in real estate acquisitions and portfolio management, including positions that directly supported the portfolio management team for the Account from 2012 to 2014. Since 2016, Mr. Giraldo has served as head of portfolio management for the TH Real Estate division. Mr. Giraldo holds undergraduate degrees in liberal arts and civil engineering from Fairfield University and Stevens Institute of Technology, respectively. He also holds a Master of Science in construction management from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University Business School.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.75
|23.1
|6.84
|3.29
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...