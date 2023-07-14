Home
Vitals

YTD Return

-7.1%

1 yr return

-9.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.8%

Net Assets

$31.2 B

Holdings in Top 10

19.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$517.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.81%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 7.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QREARX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -7.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIAA Real Estate Account
  • Fund Family Name
    TIAA Investments
  • Inception Date
    Oct 02, 1995
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Gordon(Chris) McGibbon

Fund Description

QREARX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QREARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.1% -40.8% 42.4% 81.08%
1 Yr -9.4% -61.1% 43.0% 78.38%
3 Yr 6.0%* -52.1% 23.1% 48.57%
5 Yr 4.8%* -33.1% 25.4% 52.94%
10 Yr N/A* -3.3% 14.1% 93.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QREARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.2% -72.7% 8.2% 2.70%
2021 8.6% -22.1% 27.0% 14.29%
2020 -0.3% -11.4% 49.5% 88.24%
2019 1.4% -8.1% 13.6% 75.00%
2018 0.9% -13.7% 3.1% 25.00%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QREARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -7.1% -46.5% 21.0% 43.24%
1 Yr -9.4% -77.0% 12.4% 40.54%
3 Yr 6.0%* -36.2% 44.2% 70.00%
5 Yr 4.8%* -21.4% 31.8% 76.00%
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% 93.33%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QREARX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 8.2% -72.7% 8.2% 2.70%
2021 8.6% -22.1% 27.0% 14.29%
2020 -0.3% -11.4% 49.5% 88.24%
2019 1.4% -8.1% 13.6% 75.00%
2018 0.9% -12.2% 3.1% 25.00%

NAV & Total Return History

QREARX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QREARX Category Low Category High QREARX % Rank
Net Assets 31.2 B 4.4 M 31.2 B 3.03%
Number of Holdings 389 21 389 2.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.86 B -21.4 M 5.86 B 2.56%
Weighting of Top 10 18.95% 8.9% 100.0% 92.11%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  2. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  3. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  4. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  5. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  6. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  7. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  8. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  9. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%
  10. 1001 Pennsylvania Avenue 3.19%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QREARX % Rank
Other 		91.95% 0.00% 91.95% 2.56%
Bonds 		4.88% 0.00% 88.23% 12.82%
Cash 		2.97% -0.34% 100.00% 38.46%
Convertible Bonds 		0.20% 0.00% 3.05% 15.38%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 100.33% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 89.74%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QREARX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		36.91% 0.00% 100.00% 72.97%
Government 		34.13% 0.00% 34.13% 3.03%
Corporate 		23.42% 0.00% 90.98% 30.30%
Securitized 		5.53% 0.00% 5.53% 3.03%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 10.75% 89.19%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.77% 87.88%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QREARX % Rank
US 		4.46% 0.00% 32.00% 12.82%
Non US 		0.42% 0.00% 56.23% 10.26%

QREARX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QREARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.81% 0.22% 4.04% 53.33%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.25% 1.90% 2.33%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee 0.19% 0.03% 0.19% 100.00%

Sales Fees

QREARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

QREARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QREARX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 7.10% 0.00% 124.00% 17.24%

QREARX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QREARX Category Low Category High QREARX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 6.47% 97.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QREARX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QREARX Category Low Category High QREARX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.85% -2.66% 5.19% 13.95%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QREARX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QREARX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gordon(Chris) McGibbon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Managing Director, Head of Americas, Global Real Estate, TIAA.

Randy Giraldo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 29, 2017

4.76

4.8%

Since joining TIAA in 2008, Mr. Giraldo has held positions in real estate acquisitions and portfolio management, including positions that directly supported the portfolio management team for the Account from 2012 to 2014. Since 2016, Mr. Giraldo has served as head of portfolio management for the TH Real Estate division. Mr. Giraldo holds undergraduate degrees in liberal arts and civil engineering from Fairfield University and Stevens Institute of Technology, respectively. He also holds a Master of Science in construction management from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University Business School.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

