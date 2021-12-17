Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$27.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

106.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$0.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.02%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QRDAX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    QUANTIFIED RISING DIVIDEND TACTICAL FUND
  • Fund Family Name
    Quantified Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds (together “Underlying Funds”) and stocks that pay a dividend. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization or country of the securities held directly or by Underlying Funds. However, the Fund anticipates investing primarily in domestic and foreign large-cap and mid-cap equities, directly or through Underlying Funds. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The Subadvisor seeks to identify stocks and Underlying Funds with the largest dividend increases or above average expected increases in dividends.

The Subadviser also employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various dividend paying investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio.

Leveraged and/or inverse ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements as substitutes for the refence asset, as well as take short positions with up to 80% of its assets in equity securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Subadviser uses a number of proprietary risk-management indicators in an effort to attempt to mitigate major bear market declines (20% or greater). The primary risk-management indicator utilized tracks the performance and trend of investments daily and signals when to sell an asset and/or hedge the portfolio from potential market declines.

The Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.

Read More

QRDAX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QRDAX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

NAV & Total Return History

QRDAX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QRDAX Category Low Category High QRDAX % Rank
Net Assets 27.8 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 17 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 29.7 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 106.78% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Vanguard Specialized Funds 21.79%
  2. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr 17.43%
  3. Invesco Exchange Traded Fund Trust II 17.37%
  4. Vanguard Whitehall Funds 17.33%
  5. Invesco Qqq Trust 13.14%
  6. FIRST AMERN FDS INC 9.83%
  7. Fidelity Institutional Cash Portfolios 9.83%
  8. N/A 0.06%
  9. N/A 0.00%
  10. N/A 0.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QRDAX % Rank
Stocks 		87.06% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		19.65% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRDAX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QRDAX % Rank
US 		87.06% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QRDAX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.02% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QRDAX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QRDAX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QRDAX Category Low Category High QRDAX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QRDAX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QRDAX Category Low Category High QRDAX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QRDAX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QRDAX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

