The Fund’s investment adviser, Advisors Preferred, LLC (the “Adviser”), delegates execution of the Fund’s investment strategy to the subadviser, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (“FPI” or the “Subadviser”). The Subadviser selects investments for the Fund and provides trade placement for any fixed income instruments, including cash equivalents. The Adviser provides trade placement for non-fixed income instruments.

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowing for investment purposes) in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), closed-end funds and mutual funds (together “Underlying Funds”) and stocks that pay a dividend. The ETFs, closed-end funds and mutual funds aspect of the Fund’s strategy is commonly referred to as a fund-of-funds strategy. The Fund invests without restriction as to issuer capitalization or country of the securities held directly or by Underlying Funds. However, the Fund anticipates investing primarily in domestic and foreign large-cap and mid-cap equities, directly or through Underlying Funds. To a lesser extent, the Fund may invest in Underlying Funds that invest primarily in investment grade fixed income securities of any maturity. The Subadvisor seeks to identify stocks and Underlying Funds with the largest dividend increases or above average expected increases in dividends.

The Subadviser also employs a tactical dynamic asset allocation strategy. The Subadviser analyzes the overall investment opportunities of various dividend paying investments and market sectors to determine how to position the Fund’s portfolio.

Leveraged and/or inverse ETFs may also be used. The Fund also may invest in leveraging instruments: futures contracts, forward contracts, options, and swap agreements as substitutes for the refence asset, as well as take short positions with up to 80% of its assets in equity securities, futures contracts, forward contracts, options and swap agreements. The Fund employs short positions for hedging purposes or to capture returns in down markets.

The Subadviser uses a number of proprietary risk-management indicators in an effort to attempt to mitigate major bear market declines (20% or greater). The primary risk-management indicator utilized tracks the performance and trend of investments daily and signals when to sell an asset and/or hedge the portfolio from potential market declines.

The Subadviser uses the Fund as an asset allocation tool for its other clients, which may lead to purchases and redemptions of Fund shares. Responding to purchase and redemption-related fluctuations in the Fund’s size will result in portfolio turnover not directly related to the Subadviser’s investment analysis.