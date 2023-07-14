The Fund pursues its investment objective by allocating assets among various commodity sectors (including agricultural, energy, livestock, softs ( e.g. , non-grain agricultural products such as coffee, sugar, cocoa, etc.) and precious and base metals). The Fund also invests in fixed income securities and money market instruments. The Fund will obtain exposure to commodity sectors by investing in commodity-linked derivatives, directly or through its investment in the Subsidiary . There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment objective will be met. Commodity Investments The Fund intends to gain exposure to commodity sectors by investing in a portfolio of Instruments (as defined below). The Fund will generally have some level of investment in the majority of commodity sectors. The Adviser targets balanced-risk weights across various commodity sectors and regularly reviews the risk in those sectors as market conditions change, rebalancing the portfolio to seek to maintain balanced exposures among sectors. The Fund’s balanced-risk approach can generally be expected to result in less relative risk exposure to the energy sector than an approach that mirrors the composition of well-known commodity indices. In allocating assets among commodity sectors, the Adviser follows a risk balanced approach. The risk balanced approach to asset allocation seeks to balance the allocation of risk (as measured by forecasted volatility ) across the commodity sectors over time. Under the risk balanced approach, lower risk commodity sectors (such as precious metals) will generally have higher notional allocations than higher risk commodity sectors (such as energy). However, less risk is allocated to certain commodity sectors with lower liquidity (namely, livestock and softs), meaning that risk will be balanced but not completely equal among the sectors. The Adviser also tactically varies the Fund’s allocation to the various commodity sectors depending on market conditions and through the use of various quantitative signals based upon the Adviser’s research. In choosing the overall exposure for the Fund, the Adviser follows a risk targeting approach. The risk targeting approach attempts to target a specific level of risk (as measured by forecasted volatility ), which is expected to vary around a long-term risk target, typically ranging between an annualized volatility level of 10% and 22%. Volatility is a statistical measurement of the dispersion of returns of a security or fund or index, as measured by the annualized standard deviation of its returns. Higher volatility generally indicates higher risk. The targeted risk at any given point in time can vary based on a number of factors, including the Adviser’s systematic tactical views. The desired overall risk level of the Fund may be increased or decreased by the Adviser , subject to the Adviser’s risk controls which may result in the Adviser’s targeted risk level not being achieved in certain circumstances. There can be no assurance that employing a risk balanced or risk targeted approach will achieve any particular level of return or will reduce volatility or potential loss. The actual or realized volatility level for longer or shorter periods may be materially higher or lower depending on market conditions. Actual or realized volatility can and will differ from the forecasted or target volatility described above. The Fund is actively managed and has the flexibility to over- or underweight commodity sectors, at the Adviser’s discretion, in order to achieve the Fund’s objective. There is no stated limit on the percentage of assets the Fund can invest in a particular Instrument or the percentage of assets the Fund will allocate to any one commodity sector, and at times the Fund may focus on a small number of Instruments or commodity sectors. The Adviser will use proprietary volatility forecasting and portfolio construction methodologies to manage the Fund. The allocation among and within the different commodity sectors is based on the Adviser’s assessment of the risk associated with the commodity sector, the investment opportunity presented by each commodity sector, as well as the Adviser’s assessment of prevailing market conditions within the particular commodity sector. Shifts in allocations among and within commodity sectors or Instruments will be determined in accordance with various quantitative signals based upon the Adviser’s research, that rely on the evaluation of technical and fundamental indicators, such as trends in historical prices, spreads between futures’ prices of differing expiration dates, supply/demand data, momentum and macroeconomic data of commodity consuming countries. Generally, the Fund gains exposure to the commodity sectors by investing in commodity-linked derivative instruments, such as swap agreements, commodity futures, commodity forwards, commodity-based exchange-traded funds and swaps on commodity futures (collectively, the “Instruments”), either by investing directly in those Instruments, or indirectly by investing in the Subsidiary (as described below) that invests in the Instruments. The Fund may invest in Instruments listed on U.S. or non-U.S. exchanges, some of which could be denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar. Although the Fund is not required to hedge against changes in currency values, the Fund expects to hedge its non-U.S. currency exposure. The Fund’s investment in the Instruments provides the Fund with exposure to the investment returns of the commodity sectors without investing directly in physical commodities. Commodities are assets that have tangible properties, such as oil, metals and agricultural products. Futures contracts are contractual agreements to buy or sell a particular commodity or Instrument at a pre-determined price in the future. The Fund’s use of futures contracts, swaps and certain other Instruments will have the economic effect of financial leverage. Financial leverage magnifies exposure to the swings in prices of commodities underlying an Instrument and results in increased volatility , which means the Fund will have the potential for greater gains, as well as the potential for greater losses, than if the Fund did not use Instruments that have a leveraging effect. There is no assurance that the Fund’s use of Instruments providing enhanced exposure will enable the Fund to achieve its investment objective. As a result of the Fund’s strategy, the Fund may have highly leveraged exposure to one or more commodity sectors at times. The 1940 Act and the rules and interpretations thereunder impose certain limitations on the Fund’s ability to use leverage. The Fund currently intends to invest up to 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary . The Subsidiary is a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary of the Fund, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands as an exempted company. Generally, the Subsidiary will invest primarily in commodity-linked derivative instruments, such as swap agreements, commodity futures, commodity forwards and swaps on commodity futures but it may also invest in fixed income securities and money market instruments, and cash and cash equivalents, with two years or less term to maturity and other investments intended to serve as margin or collateral for the Subsidiary ’ s derivative positions. The Fund will invest in the Subsidiary in order to gain exposure to the commodities markets within the limitations of the federal tax laws, rules and regulations that apply to registered investment companies. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation in commodity-linked derivative instruments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same 1940 Act asset coverage requirements with respect to its investments in commodity-linked derivatives that are applicable to the Fund’s transactions in derivatives. In addition, the Fund and the Subsidiary will be subject to the same fundamental investment restrictions on a consolidated basis and, to the extent applicable to the investment activities of the Subsidiary , the Subsidiary will follow the same compliance policies and procedures as the Fund. The Fund is the sole shareholder of the Subsidiary and does not expect shares of the Subsidiary to be offered or sold to other investors. Fixed Income Investments Assets not invested in Instruments or the Subsidiary will be invested in fixed income securities and money market instruments. The fixed income portion of the Fund is intended to provide liquidity and preserve capital, and to serve as margin or collateral for the Fund’s or Subsidiary’s derivative positions. The Fund may invest directly or indirectly in fixed income securities, which may include, but are not be limited to, U.S. Government securities, U.S. Government agency securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), short-term fixed income securities, overnight and/or fixed term repurchase agreements, money market fund shares, short-term bond fund shares, interests in short-term investment funds, and cash and cash equivalents, with two years or less term to maturity. These cash or cash equivalent holdings also serve as collateral for the positions the Fund takes and earn income for the Fund. The Fund may invest in these securities without limit for temporary defensive purposes. The Adviser seeks to develop an appropriate fixed income portfolio by considering the differences in yields among securities of different maturities, market sectors and issuers. Additional Information When taking into account derivative instruments and instruments with a maturity of one year or less at the time of acquisition, the Fund’s strategy will result in frequent portfolio trading and high portfolio turnover (typically greater than 300%). A higher portfolio turnover rate results in correspondingly greater brokerage commissions and other transactional expenses, which are borne by the Fund, and may have adverse tax consequences. The Fund employs sophisticated proprietary trading techniques in an effort to mitigate trading costs and execution impact on the Fund.