QOPNX (Mutual Fund)

Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund

Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$23.27 -0.04 -0.17%
primary theme
N/A
share class
A (QVOPX) Primary C (QOPCX) Inst (QOPYX) Retirement (QOPNX) Inst (QOPIX) Retirement (FDATX)

Vitals

YTD Return

1.2%

1 yr return

-2.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

-2.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-1.9%

Net Assets

$430 M

Holdings in Top 10

77.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.3
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.63%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

$250

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QOPNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 1.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -1.9%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    OppenheimerFunds
  • Inception Date
    Mar 01, 2001
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Tarun Gupta

Fund Description

QOPNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QOPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -73.0% 19.4% 73.48%
1 Yr -2.9% -9.1% 86.9% 65.82%
3 Yr -2.6%* -9.5% 16.2% 75.50%
5 Yr -1.9%* -4.9% 14.4% 80.27%
10 Yr -0.2%* -0.9% 7.5% 78.72%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QOPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -22.7% 305.1% 67.04%
2021 -0.3% -9.8% 27.3% 54.03%
2020 -0.2% -20.8% 10.9% 19.56%
2019 1.1% -12.4% 29.4% 87.13%
2018 -0.8% -10.5% 15.8% 47.12%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QOPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.2% -73.0% 19.4% 73.48%
1 Yr -2.9% -13.4% 86.9% 60.36%
3 Yr -2.6%* -9.5% 16.2% 67.47%
5 Yr -1.9%* -5.3% 14.4% 76.68%
10 Yr -0.2%* -0.9% 7.5% 76.60%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QOPNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.9% -22.7% 305.1% 67.04%
2021 -0.3% -9.8% 27.3% 54.44%
2020 -0.2% -20.8% 10.9% 27.56%
2019 1.1% -8.4% 29.4% 93.56%
2018 -0.8% -10.2% 18.0% 56.02%

NAV & Total Return History

QOPNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QOPNX Category Low Category High QOPNX % Rank
Net Assets 430 M 1.5 M 5.01 B 20.66%
Number of Holdings 580 4 4478 32.86%
Net Assets in Top 10 215 M -398 M 2.55 B 30.39%
Weighting of Top 10 77.39% 13.1% 100.0% 20.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  2. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  3. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  4. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  5. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  6. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  7. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  8. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  9. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%
  10. E-mini S&P 500 Future Dec 21 32.35%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QOPNX % Rank
Bonds 		37.90% -326.45% 6347.80% 33.22%
Cash 		26.69% -6278.21% 410.43% 58.30%
Stocks 		24.03% -3.75% 97.95% 47.00%
Other 		10.94% -21.53% 148.54% 32.51%
Convertible Bonds 		0.43% 0.00% 87.92% 46.64%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 46.97% 76.68%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QOPNX % Rank
Technology 		20.62% 0.00% 39.58% 33.07%
Healthcare 		16.94% 0.00% 45.63% 14.57%
Consumer Defense 		11.84% 0.00% 13.62% 3.54%
Financial Services 		9.64% 0.00% 59.28% 83.07%
Industrials 		9.52% 0.00% 21.45% 41.73%
Communication Services 		8.67% 0.00% 21.78% 10.63%
Consumer Cyclical 		7.90% 0.00% 29.09% 86.61%
Utilities 		6.29% 0.00% 9.23% 65.35%
Energy 		3.54% 0.00% 100.00% 69.69%
Basic Materials 		2.56% 0.00% 27.46% 75.59%
Real Estate 		2.48% 0.00% 51.26% 67.32%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QOPNX % Rank
US 		22.23% -8.85% 91.88% 35.69%
Non US 		1.80% -19.62% 42.11% 63.60%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QOPNX % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		45.89% 0.27% 100.00% 42.76%
Government 		36.30% 0.00% 84.29% 18.73%
Corporate 		12.85% 0.00% 87.73% 56.54%
Derivative 		4.85% 0.00% 88.81% 67.84%
Securitized 		0.11% 0.00% 56.83% 47.70%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 27.33% 74.56%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QOPNX % Rank
US 		24.41% -126.19% 6311.18% 33.92%
Non US 		13.49% -382.37% 121.02% 28.62%

QOPNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QOPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.63% 0.29% 31.15% 52.88%
Management Fee 0.84% 0.00% 2.50% 38.52%
12b-1 Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.00% 70.95%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

QOPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QOPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QOPNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 491.00% 78.23%

QOPNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QOPNX Category Low Category High QOPNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.56% 69.61%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QOPNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QOPNX Category Low Category High QOPNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.53% -2.51% 6.83% 42.81%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QOPNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QOPNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Tarun Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Chris Devine

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Chris Devine joined Invesco in 1998 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in January 2003. He is responsible for portfolio construction, risk management, trading and derivative management. He began his investment management career in 1996 and was with The Robinson-Humphrey Co. prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Devine earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wake Forest University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Georgia. He is a CFA charterholder.

Scott Wolle

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Scott Wolle is a portfolio manager and chief investment officer (CIO) of Invesco Global Asset Allocation. Mr. Wolle joined Invesco in 1999 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 2000. He began his investment management career in 1991 and was with Bank of America prior to joining Invesco. Mr. Wolle earned a Bachelor of Science in finance from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, graduating magna cum laude. He earned a MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he earned the distinction of Fuqua Scholar. He is a CFA charterholder.

Jay Raol

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Jay Raol, Portfolio Manager, has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2013.

Scott Hixon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 15, 2020

1.62

1.6%

Scott Hixon joined Invesco in 1994 and became affiliated with the Global Asset Allocation team in 1997. He is responsible for the fundamental research, quantitative modeling and portfolio investment decisions for asset classes and currencies. Mr. Hixon began his investment management career in 1992 and was with SunTrust Bank prior to joining Invesco. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance, graduating magna cum aude from Georgia Southern University. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from Georgia State University. Mr. Hixon is a CFA charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.02 17.37 4.48 1.67

