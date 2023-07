Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, if any, in equity securities, or other investments with similar economic characteristics, of companies with large market capitalizations. Large capitalization companies are those companies with market capitalizations similar to companies in the Russell 1000 Index (the “Index”). The size of the companies in the Index changes with market conditions and the composition of the Index. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund still will be considered securities of large capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy.

The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of investment) in foreign securities.