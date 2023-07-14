Home
ClearBridge Variable Small Cap Growth Portfolio

mutual fund
QLMSTX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.45 -0.25 -0.97%
primary theme
U.S. Small-Cap Growth Equity
share class
No Load (QLMSIX) Primary B (QLMSTX)
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

ClearBridge Variable Small Cap Growth Portfolio

QLMSTX | Fund

$25.45

$381 M

0.00%

1.05%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.8%

1 yr return

11.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

-3.6%

Net Assets

$381 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.05%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 16.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

QLMSTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 8.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.71%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    ClearBridge Variable Small Cap Growth Portfolio
  • Fund Family Name
    Franklin Templeton Investments
  • Inception Date
    Feb 02, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    B
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Aram Green

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities of companies with small market capitalizations and related investments. For the purposes of this 80% policy, small capitalization companies are companies with market capitalization values not exceeding (i) $3 billion or (ii) the highest month‑end market capitalization value of any stock in the Russell 2000 Index for the previous 12 months, whichever is greater. Securities of companies whose market capitalizations no longer meet this definition after purchase by the fund are still considered to be securities of small capitalization companies for purposes of the fund’s 80% investment policy. The Russell 2000 Index measures the performance of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.
The fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets (at the time of investment) in foreign securities.
The portfolio managers use a growth-oriented investment style that emphasizes small U.S. companies.
Read More

QLMSTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLMSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -21.9% 50.1% 89.90%
1 Yr 11.6% -72.8% 36.6% 47.90%
3 Yr -3.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 52.78%
5 Yr -3.6%* -42.7% 12.5% 48.33%
10 Yr N/A* -23.2% 11.9% 32.84%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLMSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -82.1% 547.9% 56.66%
2021 -0.9% -69.3% 196.9% 35.52%
2020 9.7% -28.2% 32.1% 40.14%
2019 3.4% -3.2% 9.3% 83.79%
2018 -1.8% -14.5% 20.4% 16.19%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QLMSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.8% -24.8% 50.1% 88.55%
1 Yr 11.6% -72.8% 36.6% 47.06%
3 Yr -3.6%* -54.3% 47.2% 52.95%
5 Yr -3.6%* -42.7% 14.6% 57.70%
10 Yr N/A* -20.1% 12.6% 56.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QLMSTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.8% -82.1% 547.9% 56.66%
2021 -0.9% -69.3% 196.9% 35.52%
2020 9.7% -28.2% 32.1% 40.14%
2019 3.4% -3.2% 9.3% 83.79%
2018 -1.8% -14.5% 20.4% 37.71%

NAV & Total Return History

QLMSTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QLMSTX Category Low Category High QLMSTX % Rank
Net Assets 381 M 183 K 28 B 58.53%
Number of Holdings 90 6 1336 55.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 116 M 59 K 2.7 B 51.84%
Weighting of Top 10 25.10% 5.9% 100.0% 36.85%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc 3.70%
  2. Insulet Corp 3.33%
  3. Wix.com Ltd 3.09%
  4. Inphi Corp 2.84%
  5. Surgery Partners Inc 2.59%
  6. Bandwidth Inc Class A 2.56%
  7. Penumbra Inc 2.56%
  8. Trex Co Inc 2.51%
  9. HubSpot Inc 2.42%
  10. National Vision Holdings Inc 2.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMSTX % Rank
Stocks 		98.67% 77.52% 101.30% 29.77%
Other 		0.81% -1.57% 7.18% 8.36%
Cash 		0.52% -1.30% 22.49% 79.60%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.43% 90.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 90.80%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 90.80%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMSTX % Rank
Technology 		27.37% 2.91% 75.51% 31.94%
Healthcare 		26.11% 0.00% 47.90% 20.57%
Industrials 		16.50% 0.00% 36.64% 60.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.00% 0.00% 40.68% 84.62%
Consumer Defense 		8.32% 0.00% 13.56% 6.02%
Financial Services 		7.15% 0.00% 42.95% 44.98%
Energy 		2.89% 0.00% 55.49% 45.48%
Communication Services 		1.30% 0.00% 15.31% 66.05%
Basic Materials 		1.16% 0.00% 10.30% 75.75%
Real Estate 		0.20% 0.00% 15.31% 73.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.57% 93.81%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QLMSTX % Rank
US 		96.03% 67.06% 99.56% 29.10%
Non US 		2.64% 0.00% 26.08% 63.21%

QLMSTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

QLMSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.05% 0.05% 27.56% 62.88%
Management Fee 0.75% 0.05% 4.05% 42.38%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 63.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

QLMSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QLMSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QLMSTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 16.00% 3.00% 439.00% 7.78%

QLMSTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QLMSTX Category Low Category High QLMSTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.90% 92.47%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QLMSTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QLMSTX Category Low Category High QLMSTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.71% -4.08% 1.10% 48.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QLMSTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QLMSTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Aram Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2007

15.31

15.3%

Aram co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products, and manages the Select strategy. He has 19 years of investment industry experience and began his career in asset management as an equity analyst at Hygrove Partners, LLC. Aram joined ClearBridge Investments as a research analyst in the Information Technology sector in 2006 before being named a portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Management Committee. Prior to joining Hygrove, Aram was co-founder and executive vice president of iCollege, an infrastructure software company catering to the educational market place. In 2001, iCollege was acquired by BlackBoard Inc. Aram earned a BA in Economics from Union College. Aram serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations.

Jeffrey Russell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 12, 2007

15.31

15.3%

Jeff co-manages the Small Cap Growth, Mid Cap Growth and SMID Cap Growth products. He has 39 years of investment industry experience and joined the organization in 1990. Jeff began his career at Drexel Burnham Lambert as a media analyst and later became a global portfolio manager. He is a member of the ClearBridge Investments Management Committee. Jeff has extensive experience analyzing and investing in both international and domestic companies of all market capitalizations. Jeff earned a BS in Civil Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. He is a member of the CFA Institute and of the New York Society of Security Analysts. He serves as a board member for several non-profit organizations and enjoys playing squash

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.44 9.03 5.25

